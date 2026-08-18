Police probe ‘offensive message’ at Philadelphia Jewish museum

Police are searching for a suspect who defaced the “OY/YO” art statue at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History with an “offensive message” on Aug. 13, a Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson told JNS.

At approximately 8:11 p.m., “an unidentified white male vandalized” the sculpture on the grounds of the Smithsonian-affiliated institution “by writing an offensive message on it,” police said.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect approaching the statue and then boarding a train at a nearby station about five minutes later.

No arrests have been made. Detectives are investigating the incident, including its possible classification as a hate crime, the department told JNS.

The vandalism follows an incident nearly a year ago in which a vandal spray-painted the museum’s facade, plaza and an Israeli flag.

Andrew Goretsky, the Anti-Defamation League’s senior regional director, told ABC 6 that the latest incident was “incredibly frustrating” but “not surprising.”