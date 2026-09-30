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News   Israel News

Netanyahu, Lapid meet to discuss sensitive security situation ahead of elections

Following the meeting, the opposition leader said “the public has no reason to panic.”

JNS Staff
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Leader of the Opposition Yair Lapid during a Special Session in his Honor of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on Jan. 26, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with opposition leader Yair Lapid during a special Knesset session in Jerusalem, Jan. 26, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(Sept. 30, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Tuesday with opposition leader Yair Lapid for a high-level security briefing on the threats Israel faces in the run-up to its Oct. 7 election, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

“During the intelligence update, alerts of possible attacks on the various fronts ahead of the elections were presented in detail,” Netanyahu’s office said, adding that the session was conducted alongside the premier’s military secretary and the intelligence officer of the military secretariat.

Earlier in the day, Lapid had demanded a meeting with Netanyahu to discuss the prime minister’s public warning during a visit to an Israeli Air Force base that regional foes might attempt to disrupt Israel’s political process.

“All involved parties must receive a full update if there is a problem and what steps are being taken to ensure the [election] process proceeds fully,” Lapid wrote in a Hebrew-language X post.

Following the meeting, the chairman of Yesh Atid Party said in a recorded statement that although he would “not breach the confidentiality of the security briefing,” the public has no reason to “panic.”

“Without going into details, the [Israel Defense Forces], Shin Bet [Israeli Security Agency], and the police are prepared for the elections,” said Lapid.

He accused the prime minister of using IDF bases “as props for election campaign videos” and of being “busy with fearmongering.”

The Likud Party hit back at Lapid, writing in a Hebrew-language X post that the Yesh Atid chairman left the meeting with Netanyahu at 23:39 p.m. and “just two minutes later, at record speed” published a lengthy statement. “Either he writes at the speed of light, or the message was prepared in advance, unrelated to the review presented to him,” the post continued.

During his visit on Tuesday to the IAF’s Tel Nof base, Netanyahu recorded a message stressing that Israel’s forces remain on high alert and would strike any adversary attempting an offensive before the elections.

“We have indications that, ahead of the elections, our enemies will try to attack us. So from here, from this air force base, from the long arm of the State of Israel, I have a message for them: Don’t mess with us—not now, and not ever. Our long arm will reach you anywhere, at any time,” Netanyahu said.

Addressing flight and ground crews, Netanyahu also highlighted ongoing counterterrorism operations, pointing to recent strikes that eliminated senior Hamas commanders in the Gaza Strip as well as continued IDF activity along the northern frontier in Lebanon.

IDF chief cancels trip to Washington

Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir canceled a scheduled trip next month to the United States in light of the heightened security tensions in the region, Hebrew media reported on Wednesday.

The IDF chief was scheduled to meet with his American counterpart, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, and Commander of U.S. Central Command Adm. Brad Cooper.

However, Zamir informed his hosts that he would not make the meeting, amid the high-level alertness of the IDF on all fronts, according to the reports.

The decision to cancel the trip was made before Netanyahu’s public warning, they added.

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