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Polls and Surveys

Benjamin Netanyahu
U.S. News
US Jews view Mamdani more favorably than Netanyahu, survey finds
The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey also found that roughly 30% of Jewish adults in the United States believe Israel has committed “genocide” in Gaza.
July 9, 2026
Israeli and American Flags
U.S. News
Poll: Majority of likely Republican voters back Israel, reject Jew-hatred
A survey conducted for the Washington Free Beacon found broad support for Israel and strong approval of U.S. President Donald Trump’s handling of the U.S.-Israel relationship, while a majority said they are less likely to vote for candidates with anti-Israel positions.
July 7, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the second annual JNS International Policy Summit at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem, June 21, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu best suited as next prime minister, likely to form new gov, poll suggests
A survey found that 53.3% of respondents said that Netanyahu was best for the role, followed by Gadi Eisenkot at 26.5%.
July 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Nova Music Festival Site
Israel News
74% of Israelis fear another Oct. 7-style attack—poll
More than half of respondents said the Hamas-led massacre will influence their voting decision in the upcoming elections.
June 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Close-up of a hand holding a small Israeli flag against a blurred American flag background. Credit: Kaboom Pics/Pexels.
U.S. News
US voter support for Israel waning, Quinnipiac poll suggests
Only 34% of respondents approved of the way the U.S. president was handling Iran, with 62% disapproving.
June 25, 2026
Dr. Dan Diker addresses the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem on June 21, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
Israel News
Poll: Israelis place security over land withdrawals, say buffer zones essential
“Most Israelis now understand that defensible borders, strategic depth, buffer zones and an Israeli security presence in vital areas are indispensable components of national defense,” said Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.
June 22, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks from the Blue Room Balcony at a Great American Agriculture Celebration on the South Lawn, Friday, March 27, 2026. Credit: Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok.
Israel News
Poll: Israeli confidence in Trump’s commitment to security drops to lowest level since 2024
Fewer than half of Israelis believe Israel’s security is a central consideration for the U.S. president, while skepticism is growing that a potential U.S.-Iran agreement would weaken Iran’s regime.
June 11, 2026
Anti-Israel demonstrators chant slogans as they march in front of the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known by the name of the clock's bell "Big Ben", at the Palace of Westminster, home to the Houses of Parliament, in central London, on May 28, 2024. Photo by Benjamin Cremel/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Pew poll of 36 countries finds declining support for Israel, Netanyahu
Across the countries Pew examined, a median of 67% of adults hold an unfavorable view of Israel while just 25% have a favorable view.
June 4, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Memorial Candles for Bondi Beach
Antisemitism
20% of Australian Jewish women experienced verbal or physical abuse since Oct. 7, poll finds
“This survey shows how antisemitism impacting Jewish Australian women isn’t marginal; it’s widespread,” a Jewish leader tells JNS.
May 13, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Mamdani Passover
U.S. News
Poll suggests most Jewish New Yorkers oppose Mamdani policies, connect rising Jew-hatred and normalized anti-Zionism
“We’re not seeing any indication that a large part of the Jewish community supports anti-Zionism,” Jonathan Schulman, of Jewish Majority, which conducted the survey, told JNS.
May 3, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
American Jews, Israel, Flags, U.S.-Israel Relationship
U.S. News
Harvard poll: Plurality of young Americans do not view US-Israel ties as beneficial
“Relationships tied to military conflict are far more likely to be seen as burdens,” the survey stated.
April 24, 2026
Two F/A-18 Super Hornets launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Mediterranean Sea, in support of “Operation Epic Fury” on March 3, 2026. Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Poll suggests majority of American Jews oppose Iran war
The Jewish Electorate Institute poll largely conforms with surveys of the general U.S. public, which have found that most Americans oppose the war against Iran, with sharp partisan divisions between Republicans and Democrats.
March 30, 2026
Andrew Bernard