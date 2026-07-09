Polls and Surveys
The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey also found that roughly 30% of Jewish adults in the United States believe Israel has committed “genocide” in Gaza.
A survey conducted for the Washington Free Beacon found broad support for Israel and strong approval of U.S. President Donald Trump’s handling of the U.S.-Israel relationship, while a majority said they are less likely to vote for candidates with anti-Israel positions.
A survey found that 53.3% of respondents said that Netanyahu was best for the role, followed by Gadi Eisenkot at 26.5%.
More than half of respondents said the Hamas-led massacre will influence their voting decision in the upcoming elections.
Only 34% of respondents approved of the way the U.S. president was handling Iran, with 62% disapproving.
“Most Israelis now understand that defensible borders, strategic depth, buffer zones and an Israeli security presence in vital areas are indispensable components of national defense,” said Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.
Fewer than half of Israelis believe Israel’s security is a central consideration for the U.S. president, while skepticism is growing that a potential U.S.-Iran agreement would weaken Iran’s regime.
Across the countries Pew examined, a median of 67% of adults hold an unfavorable view of Israel while just 25% have a favorable view.
“This survey shows how antisemitism impacting Jewish Australian women isn’t marginal; it’s widespread,” a Jewish leader tells JNS.
Poll suggests most Jewish New Yorkers oppose Mamdani policies, connect rising Jew-hatred and normalized anti-Zionism
“We’re not seeing any indication that a large part of the Jewish community supports anti-Zionism,” Jonathan Schulman, of Jewish Majority, which conducted the survey, told JNS.
“Relationships tied to military conflict are far more likely to be seen as burdens,” the survey stated.
The Jewish Electorate Institute poll largely conforms with surveys of the general U.S. public, which have found that most Americans oppose the war against Iran, with sharp partisan divisions between Republicans and Democrats.