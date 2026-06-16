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Sanders endorses Cori Bush in bid to return to Congress

The former Missouri congresswoman stated that she has pledged to “bring an end to the U.S. military aid to Israel that enables genocide against Palestinians.”

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) speaking at an abortion rights rally at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1, 2021. Credit: Shala W. Graham/Shutterstock.
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) speaking at an abortion rights rally at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1, 2021. Credit: Shala W. Graham/Shutterstock.
(Jun. 16, 2026 / JNS)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has endorsed former Rep. Cori Bush in her bid to return to Congress representing Missouri’s 1st Congressional District.

Bush, a Democrat and former member of the progressive “Squad,” served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2021 until January 2025, when she lost her Democratic primary bid for re-election.

“I’m honored to be endorsed once again by Sen. Bernie Sanders as I run to return to Congress to keep fighting for St. Louis’ families,” Bush wrote.

She added that Sanders understands that “for too long, MAGA billionaires and powerful right-wing lobbies have been allowed to rig the economy against everyday people.”

“I’m so excited for our movement to go back to D.C., where Bernie and I can continue working to deliver on our progressive agenda and ensure that our communities get the housing, education and healthcare that they deserve,” she stated.

Bush has committed to “fighting to bring an end to the U.S. military aid to Israel that enables genocide against Palestinians.”

Sanders, who is Jewish, recently faced criticism for backing Graham Platner, the Maine Democrat running for U.S. Senate who acknowledged last year that he had a tattoo resembling the Nazi totenkopf. Platner said he was unaware of the symbol’s Nazi associations when he got the tattoo while serving in the Marine Corps and has since covered it. Sanders has stood by his endorsement.

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