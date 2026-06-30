SCOOP: Washington state Dem Party platform blames Israeli government for rise in Jew-hatred

The Washington State Democratic Party’s finalized platform blames the Israeli government for the rise in Jew-hatred and includes a lengthy section on Palestinian rights that calls for an “end to occupation,” according to a copy of the document, which a party spokesman shared with JNS.

The final platform committee report, which was finalized at the party’s state convention in Spokane from June 19 to 21, states that “there has been a dramatic resurgence in antisemitism in recent years on all sides of the political spectrum, due in part to actions taken by the Israeli government.”

“History shows us the dangerous repercussions suffered when collective action to combat antisemitism and promote understanding is not taken,” the report states. “We must ensure that the Jewish community is protected from misinformation, harassment and violence.”

Under a section on foreign policy, the platform states that “we recognize Israeli and Palestinian civilians should have security, recognition and a life free from terror, violence, corruption, incitement or collective punishment.”

In its call for a “diplomatic solution,” the party accuses the Jewish state of “mass civilian casualties, destruction, displacement and starvation of Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank” and calls for Israel to “release illegally detained Palestinians” and help rebuild Gaza and restore funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency as a condition for international assistance.

An entire section titled “Palestinian rights,” lists 10 demands, including a call for an “end to Israeli military occupation, settlement expansion, home demolitions, forced displacement and control and appropriation of natural resources, especially access to water.”

It also insists on the removal of checkpoints, restoration of “electricity, clean water, healthcare and communications infrastructure” and “press freedom and access in Gaza.”

The list calls for “Palestinian-led reconstruction with international responsibility.”

Under a section on “genocide and war crimes accountability,” the party platform states. “We support the identification, investigation and public reporting of credible evidence of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, whether ally, adversary or the United States itself.”