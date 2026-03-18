More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Teachers’ union in British Columbia approves motion to back BDS

“Opining on world affairs is not the job of a teachers’ union,” said Mika Hackner, director of research at the North American Values Institute.

Mar. 18, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman

Teachers’ union in British Columbia approves motion to back BDS

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
School Classroom, Desk and Chairs
School classroom. Credit: Pixabay.

Delegates to the British Columbia Teachers’ Federation (BCTF) annual general meeting approved a motion on March 16 supporting the anti-Israel BDS movement, the first provincewide endorsement of its kind within the union.

The measure, introduced by multiple local chapters, passed during the union’s 2026 gathering.

During the debate, Palestinian teacher Khaled Shawwash said, “I envision a universe in which children of all faiths, including Muslim, Jewish, Christian, can laugh and play along the shore of Gaza, underneath not the deafening hum of drones, but the songs of the Palestinian sunbirds.”

“Sadly, this is not the universe we are in, but it is one that we can help make possible,” he said.

Attendees displayed slogans such as “BDS Saves Lives” and “BDS Saves Kids.”

Mika Hackner, director of research at the North American Values Institute, told JNS that the measure makes it difficult for students to form their own opinions.

“How can we expect the classroom to be a place where children are free to express their opinions, to change their minds, to think critically and arrive at their own conclusions on complex issues, when our teachers’ unions telegraph their political stances, particularly on controversial issues,” she said.

“Opining on world affairs is not the job of a teachers’ union,” she added. “In doing so, they erode public trust and cheapen their own profession.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle, Wash.
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin