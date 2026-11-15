Trump blames Biden for FAA failures, demands urgent funding

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday blamed former President Joe Biden’s administration for problems at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), calling on Congress to provide immediate funding to modernize the nation’s aging air traffic control systems.

“The Biden administration was an FAA disaster. Everything they touched turned bad. Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“We have the knowledge and plan for the flight control systems; we need Congress to give the money, fast! Our FAA is doing a great job, and is ready to go,” he added.

The remarks followed widespread flight disruptions across the United States on Friday and Saturday, including thousands of cancellations and delays, raising renewed concerns about the reliability of the country’s aviation infrastructure.