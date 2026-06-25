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Trump says Iran will not collect fees from ships transiting Strait of Hormuz

“If this is false information, negotiations would end, immediately!” he said.

JNS Staff
Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump attends an event celebrating Women’s History Month at the White House, March 26, 2025. Credit: White House.
(June 25, 2026 / JNS)

Iran will not receive tolls or “other charges of any kind” from shipping companies transiting the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

The Tehran regime “informed the U.S. that, despite troublemaking fake news reporting to the contrary, there are ‘no tolls, no insurance costs, & no other charges of any kind being sought or received by Iran on ships traveling the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“If this is false information, negotiations would end, immediately!” he added.

In addition, the Islamic Republic has not received any funds from Washington following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with the United States on June 17, he stressed.

“We will be releasing some of their money, that is totally controlled by us, to our farmers and ranchers, for the purchase of corn, wheat, soybeans, and more,” he claimed. “Food is desperately needed in Iran, and we will be purchasing it for them exclusively from the United States.”

Trump said on Tuesday that he had lifted the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports after the regime agreed to open its nuclear facilities to inspections and made other “major concessions.”

“However, all ships are remaining in place should it be necessary to reinstitute the blockade, which seems, at this point, highly unlikely,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump’s statement came after Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who serves as Tehran’s chief negotiator, vowed that conditions in the Strait of Hormuz “will never go back to the way they were before the war.”

“Of course, international regulations will be observed, but Iran will administer the Strait of Hormuz,” Ghalibaf told Iranian media as he returned from talks with U.S. representatives in Switzerland.

While the MoU calls for the immediate reopening of the strait to commercial shipping, Tehran reopened the strategic waterway “according to its own terms and timeline,” the negotiator claimed.

Tehran has also denied Trump’s claims that the funds that are to be released as part of the negotiations would benefit American farmers.

A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, told the Associated Press that agricultural purchases would be based on “prices and quality,” not terms dictated by the Trump administration.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
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