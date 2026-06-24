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US forces kill senior ISIS in Syria airstrike

U.S. Central Command stated that the “precision strike” targeting Ali Husayn al-Ulaywi was part of ongoing efforts to eliminate terrorists threatening Americans and U.S. allies.

CENTCOM Syria
A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle taxis at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Hawkeye Strike, Jan. 10, 2026. Credit: U.S. Air Force.
(June 24, 2026 / JNS)

A senior Islamic State of Iraq and Syria leader was killed by U.S. forces in an airstrike in northwest Syria on June 19, U.S. Central Command announced on Wednesday.

Ali Husayn al-Ulaywi was killed in what CENTCOM described as a “precision strike,” part of ongoing efforts to “disrupt and eliminate terrorists seeking to attack Americans abroad or the U.S. homeland.”

“CENTCOM and our partners remain committed to rooting out remaining remnants of ISIS to ensure its enduring defeat,” CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper, stated. “We will continue to defend the U.S. homeland, our service members and allies and partners across the region.”

The announcement was praised by U.S. lawmakers, who highlighted continued American and Syrian efforts to combat terrorism in the region.

“Good, one less terrorist threatening American lives,” Rep. Pat Harrigan (R-N.C.) stated.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) praised U.S. President Donald Trump and “our brave service members keeping us safe.”

“There is nowhere to hide from those who threaten American lives,” Scott wrote.

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