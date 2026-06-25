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News   U.S. News

US voter support for Israel waning, Quinnipiac poll suggests

Only 34% of respondents approved of the way the U.S. president was handling Iran, with 62% disapproving.

A small Israeli flag against a blurred American flag background. Credit: Kaboom Pics/Pexels.
A small Israeli flag against a blurred American flag background. Credit: Kaboom Pics/Pexels.
(June 25, 2026 / JNS)

Almost half of U.S. voters in a Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday now say that the United States has become too supportive of Israel, the highest percentage since the question was first asked almost a decade ago.

In the poll, 48% said Washington was too supportive of the Jewish state—including 60% of Democrats and 20% of Republicans—while 38% said the level of support was just right and 7% said the United States was not supportive enough.

In addition, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was viewed unfavorably, 48% to 20%, with 30% saying that they hadn’t heard enough to express an opinion.

“Netanyahu gets poor marks from American voters as their appetite for supporting Israel wanes, with the share of voters who think the U.S. is too supportive of Israel hitting a new high,” stated Tim Malloy, a Quinnipiac polling analyst.

Netanyahu stood by U.S. President Donald Trump as both countries attacked the Iranian regime. The war proved very unpopular as gasoline prices skyrocketed, and in the Quinnipiac poll, voters said that the military action was not worth it by a margin of 60% to 34%.

By a 59% to 37% margin, voters said that they were not confident that the U.S.-Iran deal would work, and by 61% to 33%, they said that it was likely that Iran would develop nuclear weapons, even though the United States went to war to preclude that possibility.

Only 34% approved of the way Trump was handling Iran, with 62% disapproving.

The president’s job approval rating stood at 38%, with 55% disapproving.

The survey of 1,165 self-identified registered voters was conducted from June 18 to 22 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

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