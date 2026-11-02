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AJC delegation meets Moroccan parliament speaker in Rabat

The talks focused on U.S.-Morocco ties, economic cooperation and the kingdom’s Jewish heritage.

JNS Staff
Morocco's newly-elected parliament speaker Ahmed Touizi of the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) is greeted by other members after his election during the session at the parliament headquarters in Rabat on Oct. 13, 2026. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat / AFP via Getty Images.
Morocco’s newly-elected parliament speaker Ahmed Touizi of the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) is greeted by other members after his election during the session at the parliament headquarters in Rabat on Oct. 13, 2026. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP via Getty Images.
(Nov. 2, 2026 / JNS)

An American Jewish Committee delegation met with Moroccan House of Representatives Speaker Ahmed Touizi in Rabat to discuss U.S.-Morocco relations, economic cooperation and religious coexistence, the AJC said in a post on X on Sunday.

The delegation, led by the organization’s chief policy and political affairs officer, Jason Isaacson, reaffirmed its support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and praised the longstanding partnership between Morocco and the United States.

Touizi highlighted Morocco’s model of religious and cultural coexistence and noted the historic role of Moroccan Jews as a component of the country’s national identity. The meeting took place on Oct. 26 as part of an AJC working visit to Morocco.

The visit came two weeks after the Museum of Moroccan Jewish Culture opened in Fez on Oct. 12, marking the first time an Arab Muslim country has allocated public funds to establish a museum dedicated to Jewish culture. Located in the city’s historic Jewish quarter, the institution covers 2,500 years of Moroccan Jewish history.

“The museum highlights the deep historical connections between Morocco’s Jewish and Muslim communities,” Serge Berdugo, president of the Council of Moroccan Jewish Communities, told JNS. “It represents an important step in preserving and transmitting Moroccan Jewish heritage to future generations.”

Defense ties between Israel and Morocco have also expanded. Israel’s Defense Ministry opened its first national pavilion at the Marrakech Airshow, held Oct. 7-10, marking the Jewish state’s first official participation in the defense exhibition since the signing of the Abraham Accords. Eight Israeli defense companies showcased technologies at the event.

An Israeli Air Force delegation also attended the exhibition for the first time, meeting with Moroccan counterparts to advance bilateral security cooperation.

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