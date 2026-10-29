More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Newly reelected Toronto mayor rebuffing us, Canada’s oldest human rights org says

“She has to reverse course,” Simon Wolle, of B’nai Brith Canada, told JNS. “She has to be the one showing up.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Olivia Chow
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall in Ontario, Sept. 8, 2024. Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images.
(Oct. 29, 2026 / JNS)

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, who was reelected with about 54% of the vote on Monday, has ignored multiple requests to meet formally with B’nai Brith Canada, the country’s oldest human rights organization, the nonprofit said.

“This is her chance to demonstrate genuine leadership, because the status quo that Toronto’s Jewish community has been living with for the last three years under her watch is not acceptable,” Simon Wolle, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada, told JNS.

Chow, who has accused Israel of “genocide,” won a second term in Toronto’s municipal election on Monday. Wolle said the mayor should consider it “a renewed opportunity to make things right with the Jewish community.”

The mayor “needs to recognize that her failure to stand up for the Jewish community and her failure to engage properly with the Jewish community have been factors in her failures to date in this area,” he told JNs.

“She has to reverse course,” Wolle said. “She has to be the one showing up. She has to be the one taking active steps to restore the trust of Toronto’s Jewish community.”

The Greater Toronto area is home to about 190,000 Jews. The 2021 Canadian census recorded about 99,000 Jews in the city proper. In 2025, there were 81 anti-Jewish hate crimes in Toronto, which was 35% of all reported hate crimes in the city. Jews make up less than 3% of the population.

The mayor should strengthen policing, condemn Jew-hatred more than she has, admit her failures in this area and work directly with Jewish organizations to develop practical solutions, according to Wolle.

“She has to stand up vocally, verbally, openly and transparently against the normalization that has been allowed to fester under her leadership,” he told JNS. “We expect that the Jewish community will not have to fund its own protection, that this is a fundamental responsibility of government.”

“Right now, we have laws in place that allow for armed protection of bags of money,” he said. “We ask our elected officials if they’re prepared to take a position that clearly states that the lives of Jews in this city and in this country are worth the same or more as bags of money traveling around our cities and streets.”

Wolle said that B’nai Brith Canada has repeatedly sought a meeting with Chow, including during brief encounters at public events.

“She has refused to act on or respond to those requests in any meaningful way,” he said.

B’nai Brith Canada would be willing to meet with the mayor, according to its executive.

“We would look forward to having these hard conversations and addressing the challenges facing them head on in terms of what Torontonians are experiencing and talking through the surge in antisemitism and extremism with her,” Wolle said.

B’nai Brith Canada is also prepared to discuss “the tactical and practical and actionable steps she can take to affect the required change, and really protect human rights for everyone in the city and not leave the Jewish community on the editing room floor,” he said.

Wolle cited Chow’s post-election pledge to “be a mayor for all the people of Toronto.”

“It’s time for her to prove that she includes Toronto’s Jewish community as the people of Toronto that she’s referring to,” he said.

Josh Landau, senior director of government relations in Ontario for the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, the advocacy arm of the Jewish Federations of Canada-UIA, told JNS that CIJA has “formally met” with Chow.

“CIJA regularly meets with elected officials at all levels of government,” Landau said. “We will continue to advocate directly for concrete actions to restore safety, order and dignity for Toronto’s Jewish community and every resident of the city.”

Canada
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Israel Press Club
U.S. News
Foreign reporters: Covering elections in Israel shows how ‘complicated’ politics are
“You meet people who think Netanyahu has been an extraordinary wartime leader, something no American I know would dare speak out loud, but still want him gone,” Reuven Fenton told JNS. “You meet others, who hold him responsible for Oct. 7 but don’t see a credible alternative.”
October 28, 2026 06:10 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum
A view of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem on the day of Israel’s general elections, Oct. 27, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Analysis
Unity, defections or another election: Israel’s paths out of deadlock
The country’s next government will depend on whether its political leaders can reconcile their competing commitments, or whether voters will again be asked to resolve a deadlock that negotiations could not.
October 29, 2026 04:39 AM
Shimon Sherman, Canaan Lidor
Netanyahu
U.S. News
Dem-controlled Congress would engage in ‘political warfare’ against Netanyahu if he stays in power, expert says
“They will push legislation very hard to end the Iran war, and it’s not inconceivable that they could get a fair amount of Republican support for that,” William Galston of Brookings told JNS.
Oct. 28, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Israelis vote at a public school in Ra’anana on Election Day, Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: David Israel/TPS-IL.
Israel News
‘A holiday for democracy’ as a serious but festive Israel marks Election Day
Millions of Israelis turn out in record numbers for a watershed vote.
Oct. 27, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Breaking News
09:59
Erdoğan tells Trump Mecca alliance seeks diplomacy on Hormuz, Yemen
09:43
Israeli FM Sa’ar discusses closer ties with Romania’s new foreign minister
09:29
Netanyahu bloc holds at 42% as count passes 5.5 million votes
09:23
PA’s No. 2 Hussein al-Sheikh: Israeli elections an ‘internal matter’
09:03
Israeli Defense Ministry chief visits defense-tech firm Covenant
08:42
Qatar denies meddling in Israeli elections
08:26
Israeli diplomat donates blood for victims of deadly Spain train crash
08:13
Netanyahu bloc reaches 42% as count nears 5.5 million votes
08:06
Israeli elections committee rejects request to discuss Shin Bet probe into election meddling
07:41
Japan, NCAG meet online to discuss Gaza reconstruction
07:07
Netanyahu bloc at 41.98% as count reaches 5.4 million votes
06:48
Herzog calls for arrests over Knesset election irregularities
06:25
Israel contrasts Arab voting rights with 20-year Palestinian election gap
05:57
Israeli police chief vows impartial investigations into election irregularities
05:31
EU congratulates Israelis on election, praises high voter turnout
05:27
Netanyahu’s Likud holds steady at 20.62% as count tops 5.37 million votes
05:15
Ben-Gvir: Shin Bet must arrest Arab party heads over alleged vote meddling
05:11
Australia weighs Iron Dome interceptors for air defense
05:07
Liberman joins call for probe into suspected foreign election interference
04:54
Israel Police arrests four more in election bribery probe
04:50
Bessent: Iran unable to pay troops, funding for proxies being cut off
04:49
Netanyahu’s Likud: Foreign entities ‘stole the election’
04:38
Eisenkot ‘receiving updates’ on suspicions of foreign election meddling
04:30
Huckabee: Democrats’ hostility to Israel will outlast Netanyahu
04:11
Netanyahu bloc holds steady 4-point lead as vote count continues
04:10
Likud accuses Arab parties of widespread election fraud, demands probe
04:04
Israeli elections chief orders Shin Bet probe of foreign influence on vote
03:49
Central Elections Committee starts counting soldiers’ and diplomats’ votes
03:29
IDF launches interceptor at ‘suspicious aerial target’ in Lebanon
03:13
Netanyahu’s Likud at 20.65% as count nears 5.3 million votes
03:09
Huckabee: Only Trump, Netanyahu know whether further military action is coming
02:45
Israeli FM briefs German counterpart on Israeli election results
02:10
Netanyahu’s Likud at 20.68% with 5.2 million votes counted
02:08
Irish man gets suspended sentence for threatening Jews in France
13:07
Israeli FM Sa’ar offers condolences over deadly train collision in Spain
12:06
Germany’s new antisemitism commissioner takes office
11:05
Polish man suspected of desecrating Jewish cemetery in Germany
09:59
Israeli FM Sa’ar congratulates Czech Republic on its Independence Day
09:44
Judea: Palestinian arrested for threatening terror attack
09:33
Likud MK Avichai Boaron to JNS: Netanyahu to keep leading Israel
09:13
Whoever wins Israeli election, bonds with US won’t fray, Gottheimer tells JNS
09:08
Herzog urges parties to avoid another election, approach talks with open mind
08:53
Border Police arrest six wanted terror suspects in Judea
08:39
Netanyahu’s Likud passes 1 million votes as count nears 4.9 million
08:32
Iran: Trump’s dismissal of ceasefire exposes ‘hollowness’ of US diplomatic commitments
08:29
IDF kills three Hamas commanders, including two Oct. 7 terrorists
08:12
Likud’s Amit Halevi to JNS: Race for 26th Knesset ‘very tight’
08:02
IDF reservist arrested for trying to smuggle captagon into Gaza
07:46
Arab party MK says talks with Israel’s opposition bloc underway
07:26
Joint List says it is prepared to oust Netanyahu government
More Updates
JNS TV
United Arab List (Ra’am) party chairman Mansour Abbas stands alongside fellow party members on stage following the release of exit poll results in the northern Israeli city of Sakhnin, on Israel’s general election night, Oct. 27, 2026. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Arab parties just won big in Israel, could they determine the next government?
October 29, 2026 04:31 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Will Europe reconquer itself?
Yisrael Medad
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Abraham, the first
Rabbi Yossy Goldman