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Czech diplomat dies in Jerusalem traffic accident

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar mourns Klára Schneiderová as a “dedicated senior diplomat and a true friend to Israel.”

JNS Staff
Klára Schneiderová, head of the Czech Embassy’s branch office in Jerusalem. Credit: Embassy of the Czech Republic.
Klára Schneiderová, head of the Czech Embassy’s branch office in Jerusalem. Credit: Embassy of the Czech Republic.
(Oct. 30, 2026 / JNS)

Czech diplomat Klára Schneiderová, who headed her country’s embassy branch in Jerusalem, died after being struck by a minibus in the Israeli capital on Thursday. She was 30.

Schneiderová was walking on Agrippas Street near the Machane Yehuda open-air market when the minibus apparently veered off the road, mounted the sidewalk and struck her before crashing into a store, according to preliminary findings.

Magen David Adom emergency personnel found Schneiderová in critical condition, without a pulse and not breathing. They performed resuscitation and evacuated her to the city’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police detained the driver for questioning and opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar expressed “deep sorrow” over Schneiderová’s death on Friday.

“Klára was a dedicated senior diplomat and a true friend to Israel,” Sa’ar said. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, her loved ones, and the entire Czech diplomatic community.”

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee also mourned the popular diplomat.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Klára Schneiderová, head of the Czech Embassy’s Jerusalem branch office,” Huckabee wrote on X. “My heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones, and colleagues at the Czech Embassy. You are in my thoughts and prayers.”

The Czech Embassy mourned Schneiderová as an “exceptional woman and an outstanding diplomat.”

“With deep sorrow, we announce the tragic death of our colleague and friend Klára Schneiderová, head of the branch of the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Jerusalem, who perished in a traffic accident on October 29, 2026,” the embassy said. “Our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Schneiderová had arrived in Israel only about a month before her death.

Her posting represented a return to a country with which she had a longstanding personal connection. Her father served as the Czech ambassador to Israel in the late 1990s, when Schneiderová lived in the country as a child.

Just two days before her death, Schneiderová was introduced at a Czech National Day reception at Jerusalem’s King David Hotel, where she reportedly spoke about coming full circle by serving in the country where her father had been ambassador. Sa’ar met Schneiderová at the reception.

Czech Foreign Ministry spokesman Adam Čörgő called Schneiderová’s death a “painful loss” for the ministry.

“At this difficult moment, our thoughts are first and foremost with her family and loved ones,” he said.

The Czech Foreign Ministry announced that a black flag would fly over the Czernin Palace, its headquarters in Prague, on Friday and Saturday in Schneiderová’s memory.

Her remains are to be repatriated to the Czech Republic for burial.

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