Israel opens first national defense pavilion at Morocco airshow

Israel’s Defense Ministry opened its first national pavilion in Morocco at the Marrakech Airshow 2026, marking the Jewish state’s first official participation in the defense exhibition since the signing of the Abraham Accords, the ministry said.

The Marrakech Airshow took place from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10 at the Royal Moroccan Air Force Base in Marrakech, Morocco.

Eight Israeli defense companies showcased combat-proven technologies, including loitering munitions, AI-powered robotic systems, autonomous navigation for unmanned aerial vehicles, laser guidance for first-person view drones and satellite communications.

For the First Time in Morocco: Israel MOD Opened a National Pavilion and Led an Israeli Delegation to Marrakech Airshow 2026 🇮🇱🇲🇦



Read More: https://t.co/z0u8s2NnWA pic.twitter.com/WhblElHoyi — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) October 8, 2026

Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems exhibited alongside the Defense Ministry pavilion.

“Israel’s first-ever participation in an exhibition in Morocco marks an important milestone for the Israel Ministry of Defense and the Israeli defense industry,” said Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas, head of the ministry’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate, known as SIBAT.

Alongside the industry pavilion, an official Israeli Air Force delegation, led by the head of the IAF Training Department, Col. A. (full name withheld for security reasons), attended the Marrakech exhibition for the first time, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

לראשונה: משלחת רשמית של חיל-האוויר הישראלי השתתפה בתערוכת "Marrakech Airshow" במרוקו



משלחת רשמית מטעם חיל-האוויר הישראלי, בראשות ראש מחלקת אימונים בחיל האוויר, אלוף-משנה ע', השתתפה השבוע לראשונה בתערוכה הביטחונית-אווירית הבינלאומית "Marrakech Airshow" במרוקו. זוהי ההשתתפות… pic.twitter.com/Kh4xfcQQHY — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 10, 2026

The biennial event brought together commanders and senior officials from air forces worldwide, including delegations from Africa, the Arab world, Europe and the United States.

The IDF stated that the delegation’s visit represents a significant step in deepening professional ties and strengthening mutual trust between the IAF and the Royal Moroccan Air Force.

During the visit, Col. A. met privately with the commander of the Royal Moroccan Air Force to discuss cementing strategic ties and continued bilateral cooperation.

On Thursday, Col. A. and the Israeli defense attaché to Morocco, Col. Sharon Itach, held a series of professional meetings and toured the Israeli defense industry pavilions to advance defense-technological cooperation.

Jerusalem and Rabat normalized diplomatic relations in December 2020 as part of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords.

Morocco’s rapidly expanding defense-procurement relationship with Israel reflects a broader regional realignment tied to the Abraham Accords, a Western observer told JNS ahead of the airshow.

Addressing Morocco’s growing acquisition of Israeli defense technology, the observer said Rabat is buying across the board, “buying both defense and offense, sensors, ISR [intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance capabilities], drones.”

While Morocco is directly financing some purchases, the source added that “it’s clear that part of the money comes from the Gulf,” adding that the funding pattern reflects a wider trend. “This is another expression of the Abraham Accords, or of the regional shift taking place, in Morocco and in the region. It’s not only bilateral, there are other eyes here, and maybe actors for whom this is of interest,” the observer said.

Israel and Morocco announced the elevation of their diplomatic missions to the status of full embassies and the appointment of ambassadors during a trilateral summit with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz at his New York residence on Sept. 16.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita reaffirmed their commitment to a number of measures aimed at upgrading relations between their countries during the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly’s annual General Debate.