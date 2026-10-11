More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel opens first national defense pavilion at Morocco airshow

Delegation led by IAF training head met with Royal Moroccan Air Force commander to deepen strategic ties and advance bilateral security cooperation.

JNS Staff
Israeli military attaché to Morocco Col. Sharon Itach, second from right, and members of an Israeli defense and air force delegation pose in front of a portrait of King Mohammed VI at the Marrakech Airshow, Oct. 8, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israeli military attaché to Morocco Col. Sharon Itach (second from right) and members of an Israeli defense and air force delegation pose in front of a portrait of King Mohammed VI at the Marrakech Airshow, Oct. 8, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Oct. 11, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Defense Ministry opened its first national pavilion in Morocco at the Marrakech Airshow 2026, marking the Jewish state’s first official participation in the defense exhibition since the signing of the Abraham Accords, the ministry said.

The Marrakech Airshow took place from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10 at the Royal Moroccan Air Force Base in Marrakech, Morocco.

Eight Israeli defense companies showcased combat-proven technologies, including loitering munitions, AI-powered robotic systems, autonomous navigation for unmanned aerial vehicles, laser guidance for first-person view drones and satellite communications.

Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems exhibited alongside the Defense Ministry pavilion.

“Israel’s first-ever participation in an exhibition in Morocco marks an important milestone for the Israel Ministry of Defense and the Israeli defense industry,” said Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas, head of the ministry’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate, known as SIBAT.

Alongside the industry pavilion, an official Israeli Air Force delegation, led by the head of the IAF Training Department, Col. A. (full name withheld for security reasons), attended the Marrakech exhibition for the first time, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The biennial event brought together commanders and senior officials from air forces worldwide, including delegations from Africa, the Arab world, Europe and the United States.

The IDF stated that the delegation’s visit represents a significant step in deepening professional ties and strengthening mutual trust between the IAF and the Royal Moroccan Air Force.

During the visit, Col. A. met privately with the commander of the Royal Moroccan Air Force to discuss cementing strategic ties and continued bilateral cooperation.

On Thursday, Col. A. and the Israeli defense attaché to Morocco, Col. Sharon Itach, held a series of professional meetings and toured the Israeli defense industry pavilions to advance defense-technological cooperation.

Jerusalem and Rabat normalized diplomatic relations in December 2020 as part of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords.

Morocco’s rapidly expanding defense-procurement relationship with Israel reflects a broader regional realignment tied to the Abraham Accords, a Western observer told JNS ahead of the airshow.

Addressing Morocco’s growing acquisition of Israeli defense technology, the observer said Rabat is buying across the board, “buying both defense and offense, sensors, ISR [intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance capabilities], drones.”

While Morocco is directly financing some purchases, the source added that “it’s clear that part of the money comes from the Gulf,” adding that the funding pattern reflects a wider trend. “This is another expression of the Abraham Accords, or of the regional shift taking place, in Morocco and in the region. It’s not only bilateral, there are other eyes here, and maybe actors for whom this is of interest,” the observer said.

Israel and Morocco announced the elevation of their diplomatic missions to the status of full embassies and the appointment of ambassadors during a trilateral summit with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz at his New York residence on Sept. 16.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita reaffirmed their commitment to a number of measures aimed at upgrading relations between their countries during the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly’s annual General Debate.

Africa Defense and Security Israeli Foreign Policy
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
CENTCOM
U.S. News
US military disabled ship in Gulf of Oman after ‘repeated’ warnings ignored, crew tried to run blockade
An American fighter jet hit the Panama-flagged ship with a “precision munition, fully disabling the ship’s propulsion without harming the crew,” U.S. Central Command said.
October 10, 2026 08:26 PM
JNS Staff
Family members of released hostage Keith Siegel hold a press conference at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital), Feb. 3, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Feature
‘We’re lucky to be alive, and I’m grateful,’ former Hamas hostage Aviva Siegel tells JNS
“Captivity was too hard to handle, and every moment you didn’t know if it was going to get even worse,” she said.
October 11, 2026 01:43 AM
Amelie Botbol
Lawrence Puccini
U.S. News
Non-Jewish University of New Mexico student ‘little rattled’ but not discouraged, after students trample his Oct. 7 memorial
“We tried to make it clear to them that this is a memorial that was built for those who died in a horrible terrorist attack,” Lawrence Puccini told JNS.
Oct. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
South African jurist Navi Pillay is pictured after she was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize at the historic Courtroom 600 of Nuremberg's Palace of Justice, venue of the 1945-1946 Nuremberg Trials against leaders of defeated Nazi Germany, in Nuremberg, Germany, where she was attending the Nuremberg Forum 2026 conference of the International Nuremberg Principles Academy, on October 9, 2026. Photo by Frank Boxler/ AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Navi Pillay, who accused Israel of genocide, wins Nobel Peace Prize
Israel assailed the decision as a “grotesque weaponization of an award to legitimize anti-Israel hatred and prejudice.”
Oct. 9, 2026
Steve Linde
Breaking News
03:49
London police arrest 20 at anti-Israel march
03:28
Trump says US may join Saudi strikes against Houthis
03:10
IDF searches northern border after unidentified aerial object triggers sirens
02:48
Trump: Iran is ‘a lunatic country’
02:29
IDF: Hamas Nukhba terrorists, Islamic Jihad commander killed in past 24 hours
02:09
Israel offers assistance, extends sympathies to earthquake-stricken Panama
01:48
IDF kills Hamas, Islamic Jihad terrorists, destroys weapons sites in Gaza
01:38
IAF strikes Iranian-backed terrorist along Lebanon-Syria border
01:28
Abbas issues decree to postpone Palestinian election
01:18
Herzog sends letter to wounded flydubai captain who helped avert disaster
01:17
US military says it disabled ship in Gulf of Oman after ‘repeated’ warnings
08:18
Christian leaders from 123 countries visit Shiloh
08:05
IDF to launch Oct. 7 military honors review next week
07:45
British Airways to resume Tel Aviv flights on Oct. 25
07:34
Israel blasts decision to award Nobel Peace Prize to Navi Pillay
07:27
Palestinian Authority postpones first legislative elections in 20 years
07:07
Netanyahu invites Brazil’s Bolsonaro to visit Israel
06:53
UN Watch slams Nobel Peace Prize for Navi Pillay
06:02
UN investigator who accused Israel of genocide wins Nobel Peace Prize
05:37
‘UK Jews nine times more likely than Muslims to face hate crime’
05:33
Binyamin launches body-camera initiative for Jewish shepherds
04:52
Australian police chief warns of ‘very volatile’ security threat to Jews
04:10
UK Green Party leader loses parliamentary bid after anti-Zionist vote
03:34
Berlin parties reach antisemitism deal ahead of coalition talks
03:17
European Parliament backs adding Muslim Brotherhood-linked entities to EU terror list
03:08
Netanyahu meets Paraguayan vice president in Jerusalem
02:33
Israel opens first national defense pavilion at Morocco airshow
02:13
ZAKA recovers remains of final Oct. 7 victim
01:59
Three killed in Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport
01:53
Trump: US won’t strike Iran before Nov. 3 midterms
01:15
Sa’ar: Colombia to open embassy in Jerusalem next week
01:02
Herzog presents civilian heroism awards to six flydubai heroes
14:46
IDF officer killed, three soldiers injured in southern Lebanon
14:05
US officials in Saudi Arabia now require ‘special authorization’ to use Riyadh airport
13:10
Israel eliminates two Hamas members, including one who held hostages
12:29
Syria ‘key’ part of MidEast ‘Rubik’s Cube,’ US envoy says
12:05
USS Abraham Lincoln returning from Iran after ‘historic mission,’ Hegseth says
11:41
Pennsylvania human rights panel decries ‘racist, antisemitic’ vandalism at playground
10:58
‘Absolutely despicable,’ Hochul says of anti-Israel protesters disrupting Oct. 7 vigil
10:46
Trump endorses Mike Rodgers over ‘terrorist sympathizer’ El-Sayed
08:59
Netanyahu says he received no warning of Oct. 7 attack
08:43
Israeli Foreign Ministry: Five shepherds wounded as Palestinian terror wave continues
08:28
Noa Argamani returns to Nova massacre site with 1,000 Christian leaders
08:23
Rep. Randy Fine: There will never be a Palestinian state
08:04
Dutch Jewish author says ‘terrorist Hamas mob’ assaulted him at protest
07:44
Police: Jerusalem sukkah arson was ‘racially motivated’
07:22
Three indicted for selling gun to Beersheva bus station terrorist
07:02
Antisemitic hate crimes in England and Wales rise 10%, Jews most targeted per capita
06:44
UK diplomats leave former consulate as Israel downgrades status
06:22
Undercover Israeli forces arrest terror suspect in Samaria
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Jews were betrayed after Oct. 7
October 8, 2026 01:15 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Democrats’ bargain with the left will replicate Europe’s catastrophic decline
Jonathan S. Tobin
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The Jewish fifth columnists
Melanie Phillips