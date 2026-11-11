Last Righteous Among the Nations living in Israel dies at 91

Jaroslawa Lewicka, believed to be the last Righteous Among the Nations living in Israel, died in Haifa on Tuesday night. She was 91.

Born in Poland in 1935, Lewicka began helping her mother and grandfather save Jews during the Holocaust when she was just 6 years old.

She served as a messenger, smuggling food and medicine—often hidden in her schoolbag—into the Złoczów ghetto for Jews imprisoned there. Her young age helped her avoid arousing the suspicion of German and Ukrainian guards.

Her family also sheltered two Jews in their home and provided food to a group hiding in the basement of a ruined building.

In 1989, Yad Vashem recognized Lewicka and her family as Righteous Among the Nations.

Lewicka came to Israel at the invitation of one of the survivors to receive the honor, awarded to non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust.

Six years later, she became an Israeli citizen and settled in Haifa.

She will be buried on Thursday at the Tel Regev cemetery, outside the northern port city.

More than 28,700 people from 51 countries have been recognized by Yad Vashem as Righteous Among the Nations.