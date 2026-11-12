France denies entry to Samaria council head Yossi Dagan

French immigration authorities last week refused entry to Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, his office told JNS on Wednesday.

Dagan had traveled to Paris for a series of policy meetings with elected officials, his office said.

During passport control, he was taken for questioning. An immigration officer showed him documents saying he was barred over his position as council head, his role in building 35 communities in Judea and Samaria and his work to promote a return to Gush Katif, according to his office.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned the decision on Wednesday, according to Channel 14 diplomatic correspondent Sraya Harush.

“Israel takes a grave view of the decision to bar the entry of a law-abiding Israeli elected official on clearly political and ideological grounds. This is a completely unacceptable step,” the ministry said, according to Harush.

Israel would demand explanations from the French government and consider its next steps accordingly, the ministry added.

לקראת עימות מדיני נוסף?



משרד החוץ מגיב להחלטת צרפת לאסור את כניסתו של ראש מועצת שומרון יוסי דגן למדינה:



"ישראל רואה בחומרה את ההחלטה לאסור על כניסתו של נבחר ציבור ישראלי שומר חוק על רקע פוליטי ואידיאולוגי מובהק. מדובר בצעד בלתי מקובל לחלוטין".



במשרד החוץ מבהירים: ישראל תדרוש… — שריה הרוש sraya harush (@SrayaHarush) November 11, 2026

Asked for his response during questioning, Dagan told the officer, according to his office: “I am proud to be a Jew and a Zionist and to build the historic homeland of the Jewish people. Proud to be on the right side of history.”

Separately, the French National Assembly’s Committee on Economic Affairs on Monday advanced a bill to ban imports of products and services from Israeli settlements. The proposal covers Judea and Samaria and the Golan Heights and is scheduled for debate in the National Assembly on Nov. 19.

The bill, whose chief sponsor is Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure, faces opposition from President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party, which cites disproportionate penalties and insufficiently clear legal boundaries. Macron’s government favors a coordinated European Union approach.

In September, France led 11 other countries in announcing plans to impose or consider trade restrictions on goods from Judea and Samaria.

Dagan subsequently traveled to Prague, where he held three days of meetings with members of the Czech government, Senate and Parliament, according to his office.

Czech Senate Vice President Jiri Oberfalzer expressed support for Samaria’s residents, saying, “I wish you success in protecting your country. We are by your side,” according to the statement.

Dagan told his Czech interlocutors: “We are one front, we will fight together—and we are going to win together.”