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France denies entry to Samaria council head Yossi Dagan

Israel’s Foreign Ministry called the decision “completely unacceptable” and said it would demand explanations from Paris.

Akiva Van Koningsveld
Shomron regional council head Yossi Dagan speaks at the 2nd Right-Wing Conference in Tel Aviv, July 31, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Shomron regional council head Yossi Dagan speaks at the second Right-Wing Conference in Tel Aviv, July 31, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
(Nov. 12, 2026 / JNS)

French immigration authorities last week refused entry to Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, his office told JNS on Wednesday.

Dagan had traveled to Paris for a series of policy meetings with elected officials, his office said.

During passport control, he was taken for questioning. An immigration officer showed him documents saying he was barred over his position as council head, his role in building 35 communities in Judea and Samaria and his work to promote a return to Gush Katif, according to his office.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned the decision on Wednesday, according to Channel 14 diplomatic correspondent Sraya Harush.

“Israel takes a grave view of the decision to bar the entry of a law-abiding Israeli elected official on clearly political and ideological grounds. This is a completely unacceptable step,” the ministry said, according to Harush.

Israel would demand explanations from the French government and consider its next steps accordingly, the ministry added.

Asked for his response during questioning, Dagan told the officer, according to his office: “I am proud to be a Jew and a Zionist and to build the historic homeland of the Jewish people. Proud to be on the right side of history.”

Separately, the French National Assembly’s Committee on Economic Affairs on Monday advanced a bill to ban imports of products and services from Israeli settlements. The proposal covers Judea and Samaria and the Golan Heights and is scheduled for debate in the National Assembly on Nov. 19.

The bill, whose chief sponsor is Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure, faces opposition from President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party, which cites disproportionate penalties and insufficiently clear legal boundaries. Macron’s government favors a coordinated European Union approach.

In September, France led 11 other countries in announcing plans to impose or consider trade restrictions on goods from Judea and Samaria.

Dagan subsequently traveled to Prague, where he held three days of meetings with members of the Czech government, Senate and Parliament, according to his office.

Czech Senate Vice President Jiri Oberfalzer expressed support for Samaria’s residents, saying, “I wish you success in protecting your country. We are by your side,” according to the statement.

Dagan told his Czech interlocutors: “We are one front, we will fight together—and we are going to win together.”

Europe Judea and Samaria
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld is a news desk editor for JNS.org. Originally from The Hague, he made the big move from the Netherlands to Israel in 2020. Before joining JNS, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism and spreading awareness about the Arab-Israel conflict. With a passion for storytelling and justice, he studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht and later earned a law degree from Utrecht University, focusing on human rights and civil liability.
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