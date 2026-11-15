More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Merkel defends Israel, notes Hamas use of children as shields

The former German chancellor cited the terror group’s use of civilian infrastructure, criticized some IDF actions in Gaza as disproportionate—and drew Hamas condemnation.

Canaan Lidor
German former Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks as she and Bundestag President Julia Kloeckner open Kokoschka's Adenauer. Warhol's Brandt exhibition at Deutscher Bundestag on Sept. 21, 2026, in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Christian Ender/Getty Images.
Former Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks as she and Bundestag President Julia Kloeckner open the “Kokoschka’s Adenauer. Warhol’s Brandt” art exhibition at the Bundestag in Berlin on Sept. 21, 2026. Photo by Christian Ender/Getty Images.
(Nov. 15, 2026 / JNS)

Hamas’s use of children and other civilians as human shields means that Israeli leaders face unique dilemmas amid unmatched international scrutiny of their actions, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in an interview on Friday.

Merkel made these remarks in a podcast called Kaffee und Fluchen, in which two interviewers asked her to address topics that they said occupy young adults in Germany today.

“If you try to put yourself in the position of an Israeli prime minister, you face an extraordinarily difficult task—one I never had to confront,” she said. “If there is a bunker beneath every kindergarten and every hospital, and Hamas is sitting inside it, knowing that I can destroy its position only by also attacking what is above it, then the task facing an Israeli prime minister becomes considerably more complicated,” she added.

Merkel, who served as chancellor from 2005 to 2021, also said, “An Israeli prime minister must do everything possible to promise his citizens security, just as our citizens here in Germany expect their political leaders to do. He must be able to promise them the greatest possible degree of security. Otherwise, he will not be elected.”

She said German politicians should not hesitate to condemn “disproportionate” actions by Israel.

“One can and must call out the disproportionality in certain instances of what the civilian population has been forced to endure, particularly when it comes to food supplies and other matters,” she said.

She criticized, however, what she described as the lack of criticism of Hamas among Palestinians from Gaza.

“What surprises me, however, is that we have heard very, very few people from the Gaza Strip openly criticizing Hamas. If that were acknowledged openly, by all sides, if we could agree on that, then perhaps the discussion would already become somewhat more nuanced,” Merkel said.

Israel is the subject of disproportionate condemnations, she said.

“If you look at how much people talk about Yemen, where millions of children are starving, how much they talk about Sudan, and how much they talk about Israel, then there is also, in a certain sense, something disproportionate about having virtually no discussion at all about those other places,” said Merkel.

Reason of state

She defended her 2008 assertion, which she made at the Knesset in Jerusalem, that Israel’s right to exist was part of Germany’s Staatsräson, or reason of state, meaning a critical and fundamental element of policy. Merkel’s successor, Friedrich Merz, who also belongs to her Christian Democratic Union party, used the term in June last year but later distanced himself from it, citing unclear “implications.”

The Staatsräson term, Merkel said, “is sometimes misinterpreted as meaning, for example, that one must not criticize the Netanyahu government. I did that many times as chancellor, and there are certainly reasons to do so now regarding the conduct of the war in Gaza.”

Criticism of Israel must not veer into undermining Israel’s right to exist, Merkel added.

“I must always keep in mind: Can I help ensure that the State of Israel continues to exist, and that it can, preferably, live in peace?” she said.

The Oct. 7, 2023, massacres, Merkel noted, were not “an Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip. It was an attack by Hamas on Israel.”

She recalled that Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, leading to Hamas’s takeover there.

Asked whether the far-left Die Linke party, where anti-Israel sentiment is rife and which has had multiple scandals involving antisemitism, should be included in a governing coalition, Merkel said her party excluded it.

Earlier this year, Die Linke for the first time emerged as the largest party in a regional election, garnering the largest number of votes in the Berlin State Assembly. But the party’s scandals involving Israel and Jews have complicated coalition talks with more mainstream parties.

“I wouldn’t do it,” Merkel said of partnering with Die Linke, adding that its Berlin branch had a particular problem regarding its position on Israel’s right to exist. “Berlin’s Die Linke party has a particular problem in this regard. And, like everyone else, I am naturally following how they intend to resolve it. Fortunately, there is also a major public debate about this,” Merkel said.

Sawa News, a Gaza-based outlet, quoted a Hamas spokesman it identified as Hazem Qassem as saying that Merkel’s comments amounted to “Actual complicity in the crimes of genocide.” He accused Merkel of excusing “Israeli terrorism” and disregarding Palestinians’ humanitarian and national rights.

Europe Anti-Israel Bias Hamas
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an experienced journalist and international correspondent for JNS, covering Europe, Australia and global Jewish affairs.
EXPLORE JNS
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during a press conference at the agency’s quarterly Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, on June 9, 2025. Photo by Dean Calma/IAEA.
World News
Iran says IAEA can’t resume inspections until US military threat removed
The U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a confidential report that the halt of inspections “needs to be rectified with the utmost urgency.”
November 14, 2026 10:39 AM
JNS Staff
Children pose for a photograph during an exhibition of missiles and drones at the National Aerospace Park outside Tehran on Nov. 12, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Iranian regime will ‘return and metastasize’ as long as it survives, Israeli official tells JNS
Rubio blames Iran’s ruling clerics for regional conflicts, says economic pressure makes further military action unnecessary.
November 15, 2026 06:42 AM
Amelie Botbol, Joshua Marks
Anti-Israel protesters associated with a “boycott ride” against Jewish- and Israeli-owned restaurants in Philadelphia on Nov. 8, 2026. Photo by Jonathan S. Tobin.
U.S. News
Philly police say no anti-Israel protesters reported assailed; group claims that’s why it nixed new ride
“No riders reported being assaulted, spat on or harmed,” a Philadelphia Police Department spokeswoman told JNS.
Nov. 13, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a Democratic candidate for senator in the state of Michigan, at a campaign event at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Mich., Oct. 22, 2025. Credit: Conlan Houston/Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Rogers led El-Sayed by 13 points among Jewish Election Day voters, per survey
“The more connected somebody was with the Jewish community, the less likely they were to vote for El-Sayed,” Jonathan Schulman, of the Jewish Majority, told JNS.
Nov. 13, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
08:35
Israeli ministry urges int’l community to hold Palestinian Authority accountable
08:15
Bahrain says it intercepted Iranian aerial attacks
08:09
Israeli vehicle damaged in attack near Neve Daniel
07:54
Tanker reportedly attacked near Strait of Hormuz, crew safe
07:34
Israeli forces seize eight handguns near Jordanian border
07:14
IAF marks 32 years since F-15I Ra’am purchase
06:53
AFJS honors donors who helped purchase tractors for Judea and Samaria
06:33
Spanish prosecutor backs US extradition of anti-Israel donor
06:13
Educational cooperation important to ties with Israel, State Dept tells JNS
05:52
Jordan sentences three to death over deadly church attack
05:32
Eight Palestinians found hiding in fuel tank at Jerusalem checkpoint
05:12
Iranian regime will ‘return and metastasize’ as long as it exists, Israeli official tells JNS
05:12
Warsaw Ghetto Uprising memorial vandalized with Ukrainian nationalist graffiti
04:51
Rubio: Iran’s ruling clerics behind ‘every major problem’ in Middle East
04:31
Jewish heirs challenge $180 million van Gogh sale
04:11
Virginia’s Spanberger rejects federal scholarship tax-credit program
03:50
Rubio calls ICC a ‘fake court,’ warns against enforcing rulings on Americans
03:30
Bahrain issues two ‘potential threat’ alerts
03:10
Israeli DM warns against bringing Ra’am into next government
02:49
Brad Ausmus named Houston Astros’ next manager, aims to win World Series
02:29
Arab from northern Israel to be charged with spying for Iran
02:09
Rep.-elect Chris Rabb criticizes anti-Israel rally tactics, reiterates arms embargo call
01:48
Texas governor-elect vows to remove CAIR terror designation
01:28
IDF kills Hamas Rafah Brigade commander in Gaza strike
01:08
Antisemitic graffiti found twice in a week at Toronto subway station
13:38
UK: Former Hamas bodyguard found guilty of knife attack
13:00
US commends Cairo for permanent outlawing of Muslim Brotherhood
12:31
IDF detains 4 Palestinian terrorists in Samaria, including ISIS-affiliates
11:59
Qatar, Turkey cement mutual defense pact
11:25
IDF obtains documents exposing ‘systematic exploitation’ of hospitals by Gazan terrorists
10:30
IDF, Shin Bet slay more than 10 terrorists in Gaza
08:59
Britain’s ‘Jewish Chronicle’ celebrates 185 years
08:30
UN nuclear watchdog raises alarm over uninspected Iranian enrichment plant
08:05
Pence challenges Vance over Israel, warns against antisemitism
07:31
Simon Wiesenthal Center honors Israeli media executive Ynon Kreiz
07:00
Iranian clerical body calls for review of membership in Non-Proliferation Treaty
06:42
US Fifth Fleet commander visits Israel for naval security talks
06:32
Schumer says he has votes to remain Senate Democratic leader despite Van Hollen challenge
06:16
Former Israeli security chiefs demand probe of rabbi over ‘din rodef’ ruling
06:01
Trump compares US antisemitism to ‘Germany in 1938’
05:45
Sa’ar tells EU commissioner Hamas still refuses to disarm
05:26
IDF arrests more than 55 terror suspects in Judea and Samaria
05:01
Israel offers condolences to UAE after crash kills 14
04:32
UN ambassadors meet 97-year-old Holocaust survivor in Krakow
04:02
Van Hollen mounts challenge to Schumer for Senate Democratic leadership
03:33
Justice Sohlberg: No ‘actual evidence’ yet in probe of alleged election interference
03:03
Iran claims attack on US military radar in Bahrain
02:25
IDF: Hamas held dozens of hostages at Nasser Hospital in Gaza
02:01
Israel bars two French far-left leaders from entering country
01:29
Trump: Iranian regime surviving until end of my term would be a defeat
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV
Tuvia Tenenbom on his new book, “Excuse Me, Is This Yours?”
November 15, 2026 02:27 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Trump nips JD Vance’s Iran appeasement gambit in the bud
Jonathan S. Tobin