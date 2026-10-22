Canada names Jeffrey Marder International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance envoy
(Oct. 22, 2026 / JNS)
Canada has appointed Ambassador Jeffrey Marder to lead its delegation to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced Wednesday.
Marder, Canada’s ambassador to Spain and Andorra, previously served as interim head of the country’s IHRA delegation in 2023. He succeeds Angelica Liao-Moroz, who held the position on an interim basis for the past year.
Minister Anand announces Canada’s new Head of Delegation to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.— Foreign Policy CAN (@CanadaFP) October 21, 2026
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