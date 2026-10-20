University of North Carolina settles Jew-hatred civil rights probes with federal government, admits no wrongdoing

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a public school, said on Monday that it reached an agreement with the federal government to close “pending investigations without adverse action or adverse finding.”

Lee H. Roberts, chancellor of the university, stated that the settlement with the U.S. Departments of Justice and Education “reinforces our commitment to the fair and equal treatment of everyone at Carolina.”

“For at least a decade, through different presidential administrations, U.S. universities have faced heightened public scrutiny across a range of issues,” Roberts stated . “We’re proud to resolve those issues at Carolina in a way that protects our mission and affirms the civil rights of everyone in our community.”

The university added that “under the agreement, the university neither admits wrongdoing or liability nor is required to make a monetary settlement payment.”

The Justice Department said that the Education Department was closing 18 active investigations of the public school, and the latter’s civil rights division “will also close its 18-month compliance review, which was opened on April 18, 2025.”

The federal government said that the agreement with the public school would “end antisemitism and race discrimination.”

Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act “requires that all students, regardless of their ancestry or race, receive equal treatment under the law at federally funded colleges and universities,” stated Harmeet Dhillon, assistant U.S. attorney general for civil rights.

“Higher ed policies and practices that tolerate antisemitism or favor certain racial groups over others frustrate our color-blind justice system,” she stated. “The civil rights division commends UNC for its cooperation in meeting its obligations under federal law without the need for litigation. We hope other institutions will take note and do the same.”

Under the settlement, the school must designate a Title VI coordinator to oversee compliance with federal law prohibiting discrimination at federally funded institutions, and “ensure that Jewish and Israeli students are covered by the university’s non-discrimination policy.”

That coordinator must “have sufficient supervisory and other authority to carry out these duties,” per the agreement.

The university must also provide mandatory Jew-hatred training for students and employees and investigate complaints. Student groups will face sanctions for anti-Jewish conduct, including potential loss of university recognition.

“The Trump administration is holding schools accountable for antisemitism at American universities and ensuring that institutions, which have no problem accessing generous taxpayer support, follow all federal laws and ensure safe learning environments,” stated Kimberly Richey, assistant U.S. secretary of education for civil rights.

“Because of today’s agreement with UNC, aspiring students will be assessed based solely on their merit, not race, and Jewish students can thrive without the threat of antisemitic discrimination,” she said.

UNC also agreed to restrict masks that conceal identity, while allowing for reasonable religious and medical exceptions, and for events like Halloween. Still, “all individuals who wear face masks or face coverings must, when asked by an authorized university official or university police officer, present identification sufficient to establish their identity,” according to the agreement.

There are about 800 to 1,000 Jewish students at the school, or about 5% of the student body, according to UNC Chapel Hill Hillel.

The settlement also requires the school to maintain a race-blind admissions process.

The school must report to the Education Department quarterly—until Dec. 31, 2028—on “any antisemitism and race discrimination complaints it has received,” according to the Justice Department.