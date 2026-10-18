More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Egypt pledges support for Saudi Arabia following Houthi attacks

JNS Staff
Cairo
Cairo. Credit: Wael El Sisi via Wikimedia Commons.
(Oct. 18, 2026 / JNS)

Egypt’s National Defense Council pledged on Sunday to provide Saudi Arabia with all necessary support to defend its security, territorial integrity and holy sites following escalating attacks on the kingdom by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthis, according to the Egyptian presidency.

The council, chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo, declared Saudi national security “inextricably intertwined” with Egypt’s and pledged to intensify diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions.

The resolution followed el-Sisi’s offer on Saturday to provide defense assistance to Saudi Arabia if requested, subject to parliamentary approval.

Egypt
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Palestinians inspect burned-out cars following a suspected attack by Israelis in the village of Jalud near Ariel in Samaria, Aug. 4, 2026. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Israel News
Rubio urges Israel to crack down on Judea, Samaria violence
October 18, 2026 05:09 AM
JNS Staff
Netanyahu UNGA United Nations General Assembly 2026
Israel News
Netanyahu: Only way to end Iran threat is to ‘get rid of this regime’
Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that the Jewish state is prepared to launch powerful strikes against the Islamic Republic, including its energy infrastructure.
October 18, 2026 03:55 AM
JNS Staff
White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia joins U.S. President Donald Trump as he departs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 13, 2026. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.
U.S. News
White House press secretary reportedly fired after less than a week on job
Katie Zacharia faced a media firestorm over her claims of being a “lawyer” during media appearances despite never passing the bar exam.
Oct. 16, 2026
Andrew Bernard
“Washington Post” photojournalist Heidi Levine lies on a gurney in the emergency room of a hospital in Ramallah after she was injured in a confrontation near the village of Abu Falah in Samaria on Oct. 16, 2026. Credit: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Israeli gov says ‘serious questions’ about whether Israelis or Palestinians attacked ‘Washington Post’ photographer
The newspaper said that settlers assaulted its photographer in Samaria.
Oct. 16, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Breaking News
07:45
IDF warns Gazans not to approach Yellow Line
07:25
Herzog to visit Hungary for diplomatic talks, Jewish leadership conference
07:05
Egypt pledges support for Saudi Arabia following Houthi attacks
06:44
Iranian parliament approves new defense minister
06:25
Work begins to convert former UNRWA HQ into IDF site
05:55
Border Police arrest five Palestinians near Jerusalem
05:32
Top Iranian official: New war plan ‘more devastating’ than past rounds
05:12
Tyson legal team slams Supreme over Israeli-Palestinian flag swap
04:55
Netanyahu: Only way to end Iran threat is to ‘get rid of this regime’
04:31
Dummy bomb found in Samaria with ‘Nukhba Battalion’ flag
04:11
Lebanese president seeks French help to prevent security vacuum after UNIFIL mandate ends
03:49
Herzog wishes Israeli students success as academic year begins
03:31
Netanyahu’s goals for Trump’s last two years: end Iran threat, expand Abraham Accords
03:10
Rubio urges Israel to crack down on Judea, Samaria violence
02:49
Katz threatens strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure
02:29
Ambassador Leiter’s son breathing on his own, still in coma
02:09
Italy expands Gaza flotilla probe to Israeli defense minister, IDF chief
01:50
Chikli: Civil war has begun in France, ‘I wish France victory over barbarism’
01:30
Israel marks 40 years since Ron Arad was taken captive in Lebanon
01:18
Herzog denounces attack on ‘Washington Post’ photographer
08:52
‘Rise up Adolf': Croatian soccer fans chant about Auschwitz
08:51
40 rabbis from Florida endorse Donalds for governor
08:16
IDF slays two terrorists who helped smuggle weapons into Gaza
07:45
Gazan merchants being taxed, threatened as private sector goods delivery halted, Israel says
07:22
JPPI poll: Nearly 8 in 10 Israelis see Oct. 27 election as especially important
06:49
‘Israel’s voice was heard’ in Azerbaijan, Herzog says
06:44
Dollar hits 3.10 shekels, highest since April
06:11
Morocco opens Jewish heritage museum in Fez
05:33
UN envoy Danon warns Iran, Hezbollah against election-period attacks
05:12
Knesset speaker meets over a dozen counterparts at Rome confab
04:48
Forces deployed after suspicious individual reportedly spotted in northern Israel
04:33
Proofpoint to acquire Israeli cybersecurity firm Varonis in $6.3 billion deal
03:45
Activists set up mobile homes near Gaza, urge move into Strip
03:20
IDF kills Hamas terrorist who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
02:52
Israel leaps in 2026 IMF financial growth forecast
02:35
Herzog meets with Azerbaijan Jewish community
02:09
‘I want to hold a Kalashnikov and shoot Jews': IDF reveals letter by Yahya Sinwar’s son
01:46
‘Tailored to the haredi way of life': Dozens of ultra-Orthodox soldiers complete training
01:08
Italian mayor walks back Gaza vow for Jewish educators
00:07
Cyprus moves closer to Israel with new parliamentary group
21:11
Illinois man arrested for alleged mass shooting plot, possibly on Hindu site
20:24
Colombia says it is leaving the anti-Israel Hague Group
16:49
Rubio tells Lebanese president not to give seized explosives back to Hezbollah
16:26
Lawsuit aims to block Kushner’s diplomatic role without Senate confirmation
16:20
US military denies Iranian claim that it sunk ship in Hormuz Strait with naval mine
15:57
US sanctions Iranian financial institutions
15:41
Restituted Nazi-looted Kandinsky painting sells for $42 million
14:22
Treasury warns of Iranian regime’s alleged misuse of religious charities to fund terrorism
13:22
Netanyahu confirms he held a direct call with Syrian president
12:51
IDF apprehends terrorist from dismantled Jenin terror network
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / TALX with Alex Traiman
JNF-USA president on rebuilding Israel and strengthening Zionism
October 18, 2026 04:06 AM
Alex Traiman
COLUMNS
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
Rubio’s flawed masterpiece
Melanie Phillips
Melissa Brodsky. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Who’s teaching America’s children about Palestine?
Melissa Brodsky