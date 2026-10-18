Egypt pledges support for Saudi Arabia following Houthi attacks

Egypt’s National Defense Council pledged on Sunday to provide Saudi Arabia with all necessary support to defend its security, territorial integrity and holy sites following escalating attacks on the kingdom by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthis, according to the Egyptian presidency.

The council, chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo, declared Saudi national security “inextricably intertwined” with Egypt’s and pledged to intensify diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions.

The resolution followed el-Sisi’s offer on Saturday to provide defense assistance to Saudi Arabia if requested, subject to parliamentary approval.