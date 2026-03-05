Egypt
“Treasury promised to sever every economic lifeline Tehran has left and finally end the threat of the Iranian regime,” Scott Bessent, U.S. treasury secretary, said.
Akunis ‘thinking about good things’ but worried about Jewish safety in NY synagogues on High Holidays
The Jewish, Italian, Irish and British “pioneers and people who built this city” want Bible-based American values, the Israeli consul general in New York told JNS. “They don’t want the Sharia laws.”
Badr Abdelatty says ties with Israel are “so far, so good,” while warning against any transfer of Gazans into Sinai.
The career diplomat was sworn in as assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs amid tension in the region and close advisers to the president overseeing Mid East portfolios due to vacant U.S. envoy posts.
Israel’s defense minister vowed to maintain a tough policy on the Palestinian territory amid international efforts to advance diplomatic solutions for Gaza.
“And hopefully filling in some of the tunnels as well in the next 60 to 90 days,” the Trump administration envoy said.
The source described the Cairo meeting with the terror group as “very productive.”
A U.S. delegation is expected to arrive in Cairo after touching down in Israel to promote Trump’s 15-point peace plan for the Strip.
No injuries were reported. Separately, Israeli soldiers shot dead two terrorists who posed a threat.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and Middle East envoy is expected to travel with Board of Peace high representative Nickolay Mladenov and meet with Israeli and regional officials, per Axios.
A U.S. State Department report states that the Palestinian Authority and several other regional governments failed to meet transparency standards, while Lebanon has made significant progress.
The Islamist group is “just as committed to terrorism today” as it was on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Doron Spielman.
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