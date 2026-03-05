More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Egypt

Bank Melli in Kazerun, Iran, Dec. 16, 2023. Credit: Behnam9395 via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
US sanctions Bank Melli official, targets UAE bank over Iran ties
“Treasury promised to sever every economic lifeline Tehran has left and finally end the threat of the Iranian regime,” Scott Bessent, U.S. treasury secretary, said.
Aug. 28, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Akunis
U.S. News
Akunis ‘thinking about good things’ but worried about Jewish safety in NY synagogues on High Holidays
The Jewish, Italian, Irish and British “pioneers and people who built this city” want Bible-based American values, the Israeli consul general in New York told JNS. “They don’t want the Sharia laws.”
Aug. 26, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum, Rebecca Szlechter
Rubio Egypt Abdelatty
Israel News
Egypt FM: Camp David still serves Cairo’s ‘national interest’
Badr Abdelatty says ties with Israel are “so far, so good,” while warning against any transfer of Gazans into Sinai.
Aug. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Official portrait of Donald Blome, as U.S. ambassador to Pakistan under U.S. President Joe Biden, May 2022. Credit: U.S. State Department.
U.S. News
Donald Blome sworn in as top State Department diplomat in Middle East
The career diplomat was sworn in as assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs amid tension in the region and close advisers to the president overseeing Mid East portfolios due to vacant U.S. envoy posts.
Aug. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz attends a ceremony on Aug. 13, 2026, marking the return to the former community of Ganim in northern Samaria, which was evacuated in 2005 as part of Israel’s Disengagement Plan. Photo by Hilel Ben Or/Flash90.
Israel News
Katz: IDF to continue eliminating terrorists from within Gaza security zone
Israel’s defense minister vowed to maintain a tough policy on the Palestinian territory amid international efforts to advance diplomatic solutions for Gaza.
Aug. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Board of Peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump and a Middle East adviser to the White House, along with other aides, meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem on Aug. 17, 2026. Photo by Shalev Shalom/GPO.
Israel News
Kushner: Gaza demilitarization could begin within 30 days
“And hopefully filling in some of the tunnels as well in the next 60 to 90 days,” the Trump administration envoy said.
Aug. 18, 2026
Jared Kushner speaks during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., Feb. 19, 2026. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
Israel News
US tells Hamas it wants ‘real efforts and not just words’ on disarmament
The source described the Cairo meeting with the terror group as “very productive.”
Aug. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya in Tehran. Credit: Khamenei.ir.
Israel News
Hamas starts Egypt talks in effort to ‘compel’ Jerusalem to abide by Gaza roadmap
A U.S. delegation is expected to arrive in Cairo after touching down in Israel to promote Trump’s 15-point peace plan for the Strip.
Aug. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces and tanks on the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, Aug. 5, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF tank hit by Hamas explosive device in ‘Yellow Line area’
No injuries were reported. Separately, Israeli soldiers shot dead two terrorists who posed a threat.
Aug. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
White House advisor Jared Kushner delivers a statement to the media, alongside U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. Vice President JD Vance, near Kiryat Gat in southern Israel on Oct. 21, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
U.S. News
Kushner to travel to Israel, Egypt to discuss Gaza plan, sources say
U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and Middle East envoy is expected to travel with Board of Peace high representative Nickolay Mladenov and meet with Israeli and regional officials, per Axios.
Aug. 14, 2026
State Department
U.S. News
US finds fiscal transparency lacking across much of Middle East
A U.S. State Department report states that the Palestinian Authority and several other regional governments failed to meet transparency standards, while Lebanon has made significant progress.
Aug. 12, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli soldiers operate amid rubble in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Netanyahu spokesman to JNS: Hamas must disarm before Gaza pullout
The Islamist group is “just as committed to terrorism today” as it was on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Doron Spielman.
Aug. 10, 2026
Joshua Marks
OPINION
Amine Ayoub
Opinion
The Cairo paradox: Why Israel must re-evaluate the strategic logic of the Leviathan deal
Amine Ayoub
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Defeating the Houthis: Israel’s Red Sea imperative
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Oct. 7 and history in stratospheric motion
Fiamma Nirenstein
Harry H. Moskoff
Opinion
Something is not right with Egypt
Harry H. Moskoff
Joshua Schewitz. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why South Africa did not have a place at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit
Joshua Schewitz
Ayoob Kara
Opinion
Egypt’s hand in Sudan’s war only deepens a crisis
Ayoob Kara
Dan Rosen. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The ‘day after’
Daniel Rosen