More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Germany tests Israeli ballistic missile

The successful trial involved a LORA quasi-ballistic weapon manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries.

JNS Staff
A woman walks past a model of a LORA (Long-Range Artillery Weapon System) missile at the Israeli pavilion during the DefExpo India defense exhibition in New Delhi, Feb. 16, 2008. Photo by Raveendran/AFP via Getty Images.
A woman walks past a model of a LORA (Long-Range Artillery Weapon System) missile at the Israeli pavilion during the DefExpo India defense exhibition in New Delhi, Feb. 16, 2008. Photo by Raveendran/AFP via Getty Images.
(Sept. 2, 2026 / JNS)

Germany conducted an overnight test of an Israeli-built ballistic missile in the North Atlantic, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing military officials.

The trial involved a LORA quasi-ballistic weapon manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries. Quasi-ballistic missiles follow shallow, low-altitude trajectories and can maneuver mid-flight.

Berlin currently possesses no ballistic systems, relying on cruise missiles, but is pursuing procurements and collaborations to bolster its high-speed arsenal.

Vice Adm. Jan Christian Kaack, chief of the German Navy, called the trial a success.

“Our units can successfully deploy the system, and its potential range exceeds anything we have seen before,” he said. “In terms of protecting ‌Germany ⁠and our allies, this test marks a new chapter in deterrence and maritime defense readiness.”

The LORA test comes amid expanding Israeli-German defense cooperation across air, land and sea, including Berlin’s fielding of the Israeli-developed Arrow 3 missile-defense system and Israel’s acquisition of German-built submarines.

Israel’s sixth submarine, INS Drakon, held its send-off ceremony this week at the TKMS shipyard in Kiel, Germany. The Israeli flag was hoisted above the submarine, officially marking the beginning of its voyage to Israel.

The ceremony marked the conclusion of Israel and Germany’s joint planning and construction phase, as well as the beginning of the submarine’s voyage to Israel, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

In April, the German military awarded its Cross of Honor to two senior Israel Defense Ministry officials for their work on bilateral defense cooperation and Germany’s Arrow 3 missile-defense project.

Moshe Patel, director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization, received the Cross of Honor in Gold, while a senior IMDO division head identified as Col. R. received the Silver award. Arnt Kuebart, commander of the German Air Force’s ground-based units, presented the decorations at a German Air Force base.

The awards recognized the officials’ role in advancing Arrow 3’s deployment in Germany, where the system reached operational capability in December 2025. The project is part of a $6.7 billion agreement—Israel’s largest defense export deal to date.

Europe Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Gad Saad
U.S. News
Jews safer in Mississippi than Canada, says Jewish prof who left Montreal for Ole Miss
“In Canada, my right to survive has been subcontracted to the government,” Gad Saad told JNS.
September 2, 2026 02:28 PM
Aaron Bandler
l-r. Prof. Eli Sprecher CEO, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), Rahm Emanuel, Dr. Iyad Maqbool, CEO of An-Najah National University Hospital. Credit: Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov).
Israel News
Rahm Emanuel donation for Palestinian doctors triggers fury from Israeli lawmaker
“I won’t let this happen!!!” tweeted Knesset Member Limor Son Har-Melech.
September 2, 2026 02:08 AM
David Isaac
Vice President JD Vance speaks with former senator Norm Coleman at the Republican Jewish Coalition summit in Las Vegas on Aug. 31, 2026. Credit: Republican Jewish Coalition.
U.S. News
Vance makes pitch to Jewish Republicans at closed-door Las Vegas gathering
“Today is not primary day, but I think today was progress day for JD Vance with the Jewish community,” said Ari Fleischer, a former White House press secretary and board member of the Republican Jewish Coalition.
Sept. 1, 2026
Andrew Bernard
A U.S. Navy sailor conducts flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, July 29, 2026. The ship is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. Photo via U.S. Central Command.
U.S. News
US forces hit IRGC targets across Iran
CENTCOM said it destroyed air-defense sites, radar installations, maritime assets, communications centers and mine-laying capabilities.
Sept. 2, 2026
Joshua Marks
Breaking News
17:33
Nadler says boycotting Israel is ‘stupid, repugnant’ but still free speech
16:55
Dem rule defection tees up House vote on Israel boycotts
16:21
Berkeley Law denies SJP table at student fair over speaker policies excluding ‘specific viewpoints,’ university tells JNS
15:45
Trump downplays possibility of popular uprising against Iran
15:05
‘Tax dollars shouldn’t be going to funding a genocide,’ LA mayoral candidate Nithya Raman says
10:43
Alanis Morissette, who is of Jewish ancestry, suing Israeli tour manager for alleged blackmail
08:59
Shin Bet chief visits Chabad headquarters in Brooklyn
08:57
In Gaza, Netanyahu says IDF will retain ‘Yellow Line’ positions
08:33
Former Israeli hostage Omri Miran joins daughters for start of school year
08:08
Water supply to southern Israel farms restored after desalination shutdowns
07:50
Spanish Jews record 14.5% increase in antisemitic incidents
07:42
Bank of Israel lowers interest rate to 3.25%
07:22
Hamas urges mediators to pressure Israel over Gaza strikes
07:02
Katz: Israel ready to strike Iran if attacked
06:54
IAEA confirms Syria attempted to build nuclear reactor under Assad
06:36
Netanyahu hails Smotrich, Feiglin parties’ merger ahead of elections
06:07
Israeli indicted over alleged plan to join ISIS in Syria
05:45
IDF kills two Hamas terrorists, including commander, in Gaza City
05:25
Germany tests Israeli ballistic missile
05:12
Danon faults Guterres over Iran meeting
04:40
UK vows ‘comprehensive’ measures in response to Israel’s E1 plans
04:22
Israel’s Religious Zionism, Zehut parties unite ahead of Oct. 27 election
04:06
Israeli Border Police shoot three terrorists in Binyamin operation
03:48
Leiter: Iran’s collapse is imminent
03:27
Trump says he prefers pressure on Iran to new talks
03:04
IDF dismantles trove of Hezbollah weaponry in Southern Lebanon
02:39
Netanyahu meets with US ambassadors Issa, Huckabee to discuss Lebanon
02:29
Bessent: Hormuz could lose oil chokepoint role within two years
02:10
IDF strikes Hezbollah after terror group launches drones at troops
01:44
IDF: Interceptor missiles likely fired at ‘false target’
01:32
US forces hit IRGC targets across Iran
01:08
Helsinki’s main synagogue celebrates 120th anniversary
00:37
Netanyahu, Herzog meet DRC president in Jerusalem
00:07
State Department warns Americans of possible Middle East escalation
23:16
IDF fires interceptors at ‘suspicious aerial target’ likely from Lebanon
17:30
California legislature passes bill recognizing Jews as an ethnicity under state law, in data collection
17:07
Turkey joins Artemis Accords, State Department says
16:12
FBI director hosts Shin Bet counterpart
14:29
Man pleads guilty to vandalizing JD Vance’s home
14:00
Israeli-Ukrainian dancer Adele Zaikman to join upcoming season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
13:51
Trump names pastor and ‘longtime friend’ an adviser on tobacco health issues
13:48
Jewish Michigan attorney general an ‘absolute embarrassment,’ DC JCRC head says
13:33
CENTCOM: US forces have started striking IRGC targets in Iran
10:41
IDF says it struck Hamas commander in northern Gaza Strip
09:24
Herzog: Israeli and Lebanese children deserve peace
09:12
Israeli startups raise capital of $9.6 billion in 8 months
08:57
Syria seeks diplomatic solution with Israel, FM says
08:36
Herzog to meet DR Congo president in Jerusalem
08:33
Israel rebukes celebrity campaign for Barghouti’s release
08:03
Israel declares additional 91 acres of state land in Judea for planned city
More Updates
JNS TV
A person holding Iranian rial banknotes. Credit: Amir Ghoorchiani/Pexels.
The Quad
Can economic warfare bring down Iran’s regime?
September 2, 2026 04:54 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Qatar’s stooges want to delegitimize pro-Israel voices critical of Vance
Jonathan S. Tobin
Opinion
The Gaza war’s missing story: The millions who were saved
Michael Berenhaus