Germany tests Israeli ballistic missile

Germany conducted an overnight test of an Israeli-built ballistic missile in the North Atlantic, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing military officials.

The trial involved a LORA quasi-ballistic weapon manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries. Quasi-ballistic missiles follow shallow, low-altitude trajectories and can maneuver mid-flight.

Berlin currently possesses no ballistic systems, relying on cruise missiles, but is pursuing procurements and collaborations to bolster its high-speed arsenal.

German Navy test-fires an Israeli-made LORA ballistic missile from a Baden-Württemberg-class frigate. pic.twitter.com/ozqp4Zmr5r — Fabian Hinz (@fab_hinz) September 2, 2026

Vice Adm. Jan Christian Kaack, chief of the German Navy, called the trial a success.

“Our units can successfully deploy the system, and its potential range exceeds anything we have seen before,” he said. “In terms of protecting ‌Germany ⁠and our allies, this test marks a new chapter in deterrence and maritime defense readiness.”

The LORA test comes amid expanding Israeli-German defense cooperation across air, land and sea, including Berlin’s fielding of the Israeli-developed Arrow 3 missile-defense system and Israel’s acquisition of German-built submarines.

Israel’s sixth submarine, INS Drakon, held its send-off ceremony this week at the TKMS shipyard in Kiel, Germany. The Israeli flag was hoisted above the submarine, officially marking the beginning of its voyage to Israel.

The ceremony marked the conclusion of Israel and Germany’s joint planning and construction phase, as well as the beginning of the submarine’s voyage to Israel, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

In April, the German military awarded its Cross of Honor to two senior Israel Defense Ministry officials for their work on bilateral defense cooperation and Germany’s Arrow 3 missile-defense project.

Moshe Patel, director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization, received the Cross of Honor in Gold, while a senior IMDO division head identified as Col. R. received the Silver award. Arnt Kuebart, commander of the German Air Force’s ground-based units, presented the decorations at a German Air Force base.

The awards recognized the officials’ role in advancing Arrow 3’s deployment in Germany, where the system reached operational capability in December 2025. The project is part of a $6.7 billion agreement—Israel’s largest defense export deal to date.