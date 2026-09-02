More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Israel’s Pacific opportunity

In the works is another step toward more deliberate engagement with the Indo-Pacific—one based on identifying where Israeli capabilities can contribute to the priorities of other countries.

Carice Witte
Fiji. Credit: Sébastien Vincon/Pexels.
Fiji. Credit: Sébastien Vincon/Pexels.
Carice Witte
Carice Witte Carice Witte
Carice Witte is the founder and executive director of SIGNAL Group.
(Sept. 2, 2026 / JNS)

Israel seeks development partner status in the Pacific Islands Forum just as one of the world’s most seemingly tranquil regions is becoming increasingly contested: Beijing launched a nuclear-capable, submarine-launched ballistic-missile test into the South Pacific on July 6, reportedly without prior permission from the Pacific Islands in the region where the test took place, while the competition between China and Taiwan is intensifying among island states.

The region is more important to Israel than its geographic distance might suggest. A core group of Pacific Island countries has consistently provided Israel with valuable diplomatic support in international institutions. In a U.N. General Assembly vote in December 2025 on Israeli settlements, Fiji, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Naoero (formerly Nauru), Palau, Papua New Guinea and Tonga all voted with Israel and the United States; the Marshall Islands has also historically been among Israel’s most reliable supporters at the United Nations.

The 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting, which is taking place in Palau from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, therefore comes at an unusually consequential moment for Israel’s expanding engagement with the Pacific.

The Pacific Islands Forum, or PIF, is the principal political organization bringing together 16 countries, along with Australia and New Zealand. It grapples with issues ranging from climate resilience and economic development to fisheries, regional security and the increasingly intense strategic competition playing out across the Pacific.

For Israel, gaining a place within this architecture would represent something larger than another diplomatic relationship. It would give Jerusalem a structured connection to a group of countries that have often mattered disproportionately to Israel in international institutions and that are becoming increasingly important in the broader Indo-Pacific competition.

The diplomatic relationship has recently become more tangible.

Papua New Guinea opened its embassy in Jerusalem in 2023. Fiji subsequently established its first resident embassy in Israel in Jerusalem, and the Republic of Naoero has announced its intention to follow.

Fiji’s decision was reciprocated in June, when Israel opened a resident embassy in Suva. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar described it explicitly as a regional embassy serving the wider Pacific and said Israel wanted to become a strategic partner to the Pacific Islands Forum.

Israel’s new ambassador in Suva, Maya Yaron, serves 10 island countries; the embassy is intended to become a base for Israeli engagement across the Pacific. Yaron is an interesting choice for the job. Before Fiji, she served as Israel’s representative in Taiwan and, years prior, was based at the embassy in Beijing. Having a diplomat with direct experience of both sides of the China-Taiwan divide could well serve Israel’s goals in a region where that divide is becoming increasingly difficult to navigate.

That challenge has been vividly displayed at this week’s Pacific Islands Forum meeting in Palau.

Palau maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan and has resisted Chinese pressure to marginalize Taipei. Taiwan’s foreign minister attended events around this year’s Forum, prompting China to warn of unspecified “consequences.” Australia and New Zealand responded that decisions about participation belong to the forum itself, not to outside powers.

Only three Pacific countries—Palau, Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands—still formally recognize Taiwan.

Area governments want development partners and investment while maintaining strategic independence.

The dispute follows a very different approach at last year’s forum in the Solomon Islands. The archipelagic country switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in 2019 and has since developed a much closer relationship with Beijing, including a controversial security agreement.

The contrast between the states’ approach illustrates the difficulty confronting the forum: Pacific governments want development partners and investment while maintaining strategic independence.

This matters directly to Israel’s PIF development partner status application.

Israel is seeking this new role as arguments over external partners are becoming more politically sensitive. Taiwan itself participates as a development partner, while China is already one of the forum’s formal dialogue partners. The forum’s own criteria emphasize long-term commitment, sustainable and resilient development, knowledge transfer, technical cooperation and alignment with Pacific priorities, all relevant to a role for Israel.

Perhaps this explains Israel’s silence regarding the China-Taiwan controversy at this year’s PIF. Israel’s contribution to the region will be less political than technological, bringing expertise directly relevant to problems Pacific societies themselves identify as urgent.

Water security is an obvious example. So are agriculture, food security, climate adaptation, disaster resilience, cybersecurity, health technologies and management of scarce natural resources.

That is already the language Israel is using.

In her Aug. 31 meeting with Fiji’s Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Yaron discussed these issues, along with diplomatic training and peacekeeping. She also thanked Fiji for its support as Israel’s application for PIF development partner status is considered. Fiji, in turn, welcomed Israel’s growing interest in the Pacific where rising seas, extreme weather, freshwater scarcity and food security can be existential questions.

The forum is attempting to build its own Pacific Resilience Facility, designed as a Pacific-led mechanism to finance climate and disaster resilience. It is actively seeking additional development partner support.

The objective for Jerusalem is to demonstrate that Israeli engagement adds value regardless of where a Pacific government stands regarding the political competition. If Israel succeeds in gaining development partner status, the achievement will matter beyond the Pacific Islands Forum. It would be another step toward more deliberate engagement with the Indo-Pacific—one based on identifying where Israeli capabilities can contribute to the priorities of other countries.

In the Pacific, that may be the most effective diplomacy Israel has to offer.

Asia Business and Economy Israeli Foreign Policy
EXPLORE JNS
Gad Saad
U.S. News
Jews safer in Mississippi than Canada, says Jewish prof who left Montreal for Ole Miss
“In Canada, my right to survive has been subcontracted to the government,” Gad Saad told JNS.
September 2, 2026 02:28 PM
Aaron Bandler
l-r. Prof. Eli Sprecher CEO, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), Rahm Emanuel, Dr. Iyad Maqbool, CEO of An-Najah National University Hospital. Credit: Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov).
Israel News
Rahm Emanuel donation for Palestinian doctors triggers fury from Israeli lawmaker
“I won’t let this happen!!!” tweeted Knesset Member Limor Son Har-Melech.
September 2, 2026 02:08 AM
David Isaac
Vice President JD Vance speaks with former senator Norm Coleman at the Republican Jewish Coalition summit in Las Vegas on Aug. 31, 2026. Credit: Republican Jewish Coalition.
U.S. News
Vance makes pitch to Jewish Republicans at closed-door Las Vegas gathering
“Today is not primary day, but I think today was progress day for JD Vance with the Jewish community,” said Ari Fleischer, a former White House press secretary and board member of the Republican Jewish Coalition.
Sept. 1, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Bruce Blakeman
U.S. News
If elected, Bruce Blakeman will protect Jews forcefully, GOP NY gubernatorial hopeful challenging Hochul tells JNS
“I wouldn’t let Zohran Mamdani get away with the virulent antisemitic comments he’s made,” he said. “I would tell him to stop and if he didn’t, I would take action, which the governor has the power to do.”
Sept. 1, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Breaking News
17:33
Nadler says boycotting Israel is ‘stupid, repugnant’ but still free speech
16:55
Dem rule defection tees up House vote on Israel boycotts
16:21
Berkeley Law denies SJP table at student fair over speaker policies excluding ‘specific viewpoints,’ university tells JNS
15:45
Trump downplays possibility of popular uprising against Iran
15:05
‘Tax dollars shouldn’t be going to funding a genocide,’ LA mayoral candidate Nithya Raman says
10:43
Alanis Morissette, who is of Jewish ancestry, suing Israeli tour manager for alleged blackmail
08:59
Shin Bet chief visits Chabad headquarters in Brooklyn
08:57
In Gaza, Netanyahu says IDF will retain ‘Yellow Line’ positions
08:33
Former Israeli hostage Omri Miran joins daughters for start of school year
08:08
Water supply to southern Israel farms restored after desalination shutdowns
07:50
Spanish Jews record 14.5% increase in antisemitic incidents
07:42
Bank of Israel lowers interest rate to 3.25%
07:22
Hamas urges mediators to pressure Israel over Gaza strikes
07:02
Katz: Israel ready to strike Iran if attacked
06:54
IAEA confirms Syria attempted to build nuclear reactor under Assad
06:36
Netanyahu hails Smotrich, Feiglin parties’ merger ahead of elections
06:07
Israeli indicted over alleged plan to join ISIS in Syria
05:45
IDF kills two Hamas terrorists, including commander, in Gaza City
05:25
Germany tests Israeli ballistic missile
05:12
Danon faults Guterres over Iran meeting
04:40
UK vows ‘comprehensive’ measures in response to Israel’s E1 plans
04:22
Israel’s Religious Zionism, Zehut parties unite ahead of Oct. 27 election
04:06
Israeli Border Police shoot three terrorists in Binyamin operation
03:48
Leiter: Iran’s collapse is imminent
03:27
Trump says he prefers pressure on Iran to new talks
03:04
IDF dismantles trove of Hezbollah weaponry in Southern Lebanon
02:39
Netanyahu meets with US ambassadors Issa, Huckabee to discuss Lebanon
02:29
Bessent: Hormuz could lose oil chokepoint role within two years
02:10
IDF strikes Hezbollah after terror group launches drones at troops
01:44
IDF: Interceptor missiles likely fired at ‘false target’
01:32
US forces hit IRGC targets across Iran
01:08
Helsinki’s main synagogue celebrates 120th anniversary
00:37
Netanyahu, Herzog meet DRC president in Jerusalem
00:07
State Department warns Americans of possible Middle East escalation
23:16
IDF fires interceptors at ‘suspicious aerial target’ likely from Lebanon
17:30
California legislature passes bill recognizing Jews as an ethnicity under state law, in data collection
17:07
Turkey joins Artemis Accords, State Department says
16:12
FBI director hosts Shin Bet counterpart
14:29
Man pleads guilty to vandalizing JD Vance’s home
14:00
Israeli-Ukrainian dancer Adele Zaikman to join upcoming season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
13:51
Trump names pastor and ‘longtime friend’ an adviser on tobacco health issues
13:48
Jewish Michigan attorney general an ‘absolute embarrassment,’ DC JCRC head says
13:33
CENTCOM: US forces have started striking IRGC targets in Iran
10:41
IDF says it struck Hamas commander in northern Gaza Strip
09:24
Herzog: Israeli and Lebanese children deserve peace
09:12
Israeli startups raise capital of $9.6 billion in 8 months
08:57
Syria seeks diplomatic solution with Israel, FM says
08:36
Herzog to meet DR Congo president in Jerusalem
08:33
Israel rebukes celebrity campaign for Barghouti’s release
08:03
Israel declares additional 91 acres of state land in Judea for planned city
More Updates
JNS TV
A person holding Iranian rial banknotes. Credit: Amir Ghoorchiani/Pexels.
The Quad
Can economic warfare bring down Iran’s regime?
September 2, 2026 04:54 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
COLUMNS
Opinion
The Gaza war’s missing story: The millions who were saved
Michael Berenhaus
Nira B. Worcman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Firsthand from Brazil: Watching the world get Israel wrong
Nira B. Worcman