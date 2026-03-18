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Carice Witte

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (center) talks to China's Premier Li Keqiang (right) during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 8, 2013. Photo: Avi Ohayon/GPO/Flash90.
Opinion
A response to: ‘Can China Replace the United States in Israel?’
in his recent “Foreign Policy” article, Daniel J. Samet seems unaware of how carefully Israel conducts it affairs with China.
Mar. 22, 2020
Carice Witte