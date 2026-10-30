‘Go floppy’ if arrested, Palestine Action tells supporters in London

The Metropolitan Police in London said that it plans to arrest anyone who participates in a march supporting Palestine Action, a banned terrorist group, slated for Saturday near the U.S. embassy.

“All those intending on coming to this event know that supporting a proscribed organization is unlawful,” Adam Slonecki, a Met Police commander, told JNS. “They are essentially meeting to purposefully commit a crime.”

“I want to be clear. It is not just those who hold up placards who should expect to be arrested,” Slonecki said. “Anyone officers consider to be playing a key role in organizing the event, giving instructions to others and/or providing logistical support will very likely be committing an offense and face enforcement action.”

According to the Met Police, supporting Palestine Action—which was founded in the United Kingdom in July 2020 and designated a terrorist organization in July 2025—is an offense under the Terrorism Act.

The U.S. embassy in London warned U.S. citizens in the city to “avoid demonstrations and exercise caution if inadvertently near a demonstration.”

Defend the Jury, which plans to organize the protest, described it as a “sign-holding action.” It encouraged participants to sit on public land, not U.S. embassy property, and to hold signs that read, “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.”

“Read this document carefully,” organizers advised. “Particularly the legal sections. It does involve flirting with the law a little, which can have serious consequences.”

At 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, demonstrators are scheduled to arrive at the location with blank signs. “Do not write the words on your sign beforehand, just in case you get stopped on your way by police,” organizers advised. “At 1 p.m. sit down and write, ‘I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action’ on your sign.”

They recommended that participants bring a “burner” phone and leave their regular phone behind so that police officers won’t seize it. They are advised to sit “in silent contemplation” for an hour “until arrested.”

Organizers advised demonstrators that it will likely be cold and windy, and if they are arrested, they should “go floppy” to make officers’ jobs more difficult.

The phrase appears to recommend that protesters go limp, so that police officers will have to carry or drag them.

The organizers’ briefing document acknowledges that “taking part in this action requires a preparedness to be arrested, charged and taken to court under section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.”

“Finally, if convicted, you will be sentenced,” the document states. “S13 technically carries a sentence of up to six months in prison, but every indication from the government, court and lawyers has emphatically said that nobody should have any expectations whatsoever of getting any prison time.”

Organizers stated they are targeting the U.S. embassy in London because U.S. President Donald Trump “pushed the UK government to proscribe Palestine Action in early 2025.”