Caroline Glick on Israel’s global partnerships and growing strategic independence
“TALX” with Alex Traiman is a JNS TV series where Alex Traiman, CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief of Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), conducts in-depth interviews with influential figures in politics, diplomacy and Jewish affairs. The show provides viewers with insightful discussions on critical topics such as Israel’s geopolitical strategies, U.S.-Israel relations and global Jewish issues.
This episode features Caroline B. Glick, international affairs adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, discussing Israel’s evolving strategic partnership with the United States, growing diplomatic pressure from Europe, expanding relationships with India and Latin America and the push for greater strategic independence amid changing global alliances.