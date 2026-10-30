Former US Army contractor charged with posting military secrets to social media

James Thomas Ashbacher, of Spring Lake, N.C., a former U.S. Army Special Operations Command contractor, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with posting classified military footage online and stealing $40,000 night-vision goggles

The 37-year-old worked for a company providing security services at Fort Bragg, in North Carolina, starting around 2021 and held top-secret clearance with access to sensitive compartmented information, according to the indictment .

He shared 10 classified videos between September 2023 and February 2024, which included “national defense information,” prosecutors allege .

Ashbacher tried to remove the videos and wrote in private messages to another user that he was “just trying to save my a**” and that he was “trying to do some damage control.”

The next day, he deactivated his social media account, according to prosecutors.

Six of the videos “revealed unit-specific and sensitive tactics techniques and procedures and call signs associated to an organizational structure within a specialized military unit,” prosecutors said.

They alleged that one video revealed “information about specialized alternative compensatory control measures programs of the military,” and three posed “risk of foreign adversaries creating a method to defeat or encounter the capabilities demonstrated.”

During a search of his home in April 2025, investigators said that they recovered the missing night vision goggles, which Ashbacher admitted to stealing, according to the indictment.

Investigators also found a document with his name on it that appeared to be a classified military award, even though he had never received that award, prosecutors said.