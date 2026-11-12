Iranian official: Military bases in West Asia, Europe ‘legitimate targets’ if war restarts

A senior Iranian official warned the United States on Wednesday that if it launches another war against the Islamic Republic, “every military base involved in the aggression—from West Asia to Europe—will be a legitimate target for Iran’s lethal strikes.”

The threat was issued by the secretary of Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, who served as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps chief from 1981 to 1997.

In March, Iran fired a long-range missile at the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia, located some 2,500 miles away from Iran, which houses a joint U.S.-U.K. military base, . The strike failed to hit the target.

Speaking with the Beirut Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen news channel on Wednesday, Rezaei ruled out sending any of Tehran’s enriched nuclear material abroad as part of negotiations with the Trump administration.

“Even the smallest amount of enriched nuclear material will not be taken out of Iran,” Rezaei told the Hezbollah-affiliated outlet. He also said any end to hostilities must cover all fronts, including Lebanon.