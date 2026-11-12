More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The man standing in the way of a government with the Haredim isn’t even in the Knesset

The Haredi parties are gazing at Liberman and wondering: Is Israel’s most ruthless politician really offering us everything we want?

Amit Segal
Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Heritage Meir Porush attends a Finance Committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem on May 12, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Heritage Meir Porush attends a Finance Committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem on May 12, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Amit Segal
Amit Segal Amit Segal
Amit Segal is an Israeli journalist, radio and television personality. He serves as the political commentator of Israel’s Channel 12 news (N12 News company) and anchors Israel’s highly watched “Meet the Press” show on Channel 12.
(Nov. 12, 2026 / JNS)

“We are not abandoning any of our principles,” Gadi Eisenkot declared. Not quite. In such a scenario, one banner would have to be lowered: That of Degel HaTorah, the Haredi party. And its leaders have absolutely no intention of doing so.

Like a traveler starving and dying of thirst in the desert, Haredi politicians are now gazing at Yisrael Beitenu Party leader Avigdor Liberman’s oasis and wondering: Is it real or just a mirage?

Could it be that the most ruthless politician of them all, the man who knew their every weakness from up close and then used that knowledge to make their lives miserable, right down to their bottles of sugary drinks and disposable plates, is now offering them everything they could possibly want?

The Haredim are wondering whether it is too good to be true.

One theory circulating in Haredi circles this week is that Liberman is offering them the moon because he knows that Eisenkot and Naftali Bennett cannot match his promises. Liberman’s idea, according to this theory, is to position himself for the post-Netanyahu era on the right, when he could join forces with the Haredi parties.

The Haredi political operatives want power. As in Likud, the higher up the party hierarchy you go, the less affection there is for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The rank and file, however, would find it hard to stomach a prolonged partnership with a Reform rabbi, Yair Golan, Bennett and the center-left in general.

Since Rabbi Elazar Menachem Shach’s famous 1990 speech denouncing the left, the Haredi parties have never joined a government without Likud unless that government already commanded a majority without them.

That is not the case now, and the implications are clear. It is worth recalling that Rabbi Dov Lando, nearly 40 years Shach’s junior, opposed Shach’s position at the time.

What the Haredim really want is a unity government that includes them. They have concluded, correctly, that the renewed courtship of their parties means a reconciliation between the two major political blocs would not leave them as the sacrificial lambs, contrary to earlier assessments.

What seemed impossible to swallow before Liberman’s about-face now looks feasible.

Who would sit in the opposition and protest concessions to the Haredim? Liberman, known as Yvette? Yair Golan, who suddenly remembered this week that his hand was extended to the very people he had called “parasites”? Perhaps the Arab parties would demand universal conscription? Or National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir?

The problem is that it is not up to the Haredim. Eisenkot and Liberman are signaling that there will be no unity government. All these concessions will be theirs only if they cross the political divide.

Their mistake so far has been to focus their efforts exclusively on Rabbi Lando’s inner circle. That is why a problem is now emerging for them in the form of MK Meir Porush (UTJ).

The Slonim Rebbe, the Chassidic leader who torpedoed the military conscription bill and is regarded as Porush’s patron, is emerging as a staunch opponent of joining the government. Religious conservatism and deeply rooted right-wing convictions are working hand in hand here.

As far as he is concerned, a government with the left simply will not happen.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Israeli Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Federal judge Richard Posner speaks during an interview in his chambers in Chicago, on July 2, 2012. Photo by John Gress/Corbis via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Richard Posner, renowned Jewish judge and legal expert, 87
The scholar “was the greatest and most skilled judge in American history,” Saul Levmore, a former dean of the University of Chicago Law School, told The New York Times.
November 12, 2026 12:12 PM
Mike Wagenheim
US president Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrive to give their final remarks at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel moving ‘from aid to partnership’ with US
The joint move “shows the strength of our relationship and its ability to adapt to changing circumstances,” the PMO said.
November 12, 2026 03:56 AM
Akiva Van Koningsveld, Amelie Botbol
Jewish Federations of North America CEO Eric Fingerhut addresses the group's general assembly in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 10, 2026. Photo by Andrew Bernard.
U.S. News
At Federation gathering in Washington, concern about anti-Israel left
“You couldn’t measure on a Richter scale the concern about El-Sayed,” the Jewish Federations of North America CEO said of the senator-elect from Michigan.
Nov. 10, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Iran terror
U.S. News
Three men indicted for nearly 20 Iran-backed terror plots across US, Europe, including attack on London synagogue
Kash Patel, director of the FBI, stated that the “eight-count indictment shows the determination of Iran to commit terrorist attacks in Europe and the United States.”
Nov. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
13:32
Kindertransport survivor celebrates 100th birthday
13:00
At least 8 dead in Brooklyn building collapse
12:31
Nvidia CEO resigns after affairs with alleged Chinese spy, subordinate at firm
11:58
Israeli forces confront ‘Israeli rioters’ in Judea and Samaria operations
11:28
Israeli Air Force: First female Arad combat soldiers complete training
10:55
Netanyahu and Eisenkot meet for security briefing
10:29
Judges in Netanyahu’s trial order AG to appear in court next week
09:58
Active shooter barricades self blocks from White House
08:59
Oct. 7 commission head: Documenting sexual violence ‘requires painstaking work’
08:55
IDF: More than 300,000 military items returned in nationwide amnesty
08:38
Trump: ‘We don’t need a deal with Iran’
08:35
Miriam Peretz: Son will quit Knesset if Yashar goes with Arab party
08:15
Rainfall in Israel’s Binyamin region uncovers 100-year-old British unexploded ordnance
07:52
Revolt-era hideouts and Byzantine church open to visitors in Judean Foothills
07:32
Israel’s UN envoy mourns victims of Krakow shooting
07:12
Israel approves national critical minerals initiative to bolster supply security
06:53
Israeli FM to British delegation: Ties with UK damaged ‘against our wishes’
06:33
Iranian official: Military bases in West Asia, Europe ‘legitimate targets’ if war restarts
06:13
Elbit awarded $260 million rocket-artillery contract by European NATO member
05:52
Israel risks losing young American evangelicals, warns Bishop Robert Stearns
05:32
Israel’s ambassador to Japan formally assumes role
05:12
Netanyahu, Eisenkot to meet for security briefing
04:53
PMO spokesman to JNS: Ending US aid to Israel a ‘very healthy process’
04:31
MK whose brothers were Hamas hostages tells JNS he’ll give voice to Oct. 7 victims
04:11
Montreal police arrest suspect in pellet-gun attack on synagogue
03:50
75,000 immigrants have arrived in Israel since Oct. 7, says Jewish Agency chief
03:30
IDF: Khan Yunis strike targeted Hamas brigade commander
03:10
House Republicans condemn Iran’s re-election to UN committee
02:49
Trump: Iran has been waging war on America since 1979
02:29
Katz: Caretaker government needs no opposition approval for security operations
02:09
Palestinian arsonist planned to murder Samaria farmers, police say
01:48
Israel says more than 91,000 tents, 8,200 truckloads of winter supplies entered Gaza
01:28
IAI chief: Next war with Iran a question of ‘when’
01:08
IDF strikes senior Hamas terrorist, other operatives at Gaza hospital
14:49
Eric Trump-backed company says it’s in talks with IDF to deploy robots in Hamas tunnels
14:29
JFNA hails ‘historic’ day-school partnership with Israel
14:09
Father of freed hostage files bill limiting terrorist releases
14:05
CENTCOM: US naval blockade has prevented $30b in Iranian oil exports
13:49
Netanyahu’s office slams Eisenkot letter as politicizing security
13:48
British envoy replants tree for UK victims of Oct. 7
13:28
Israel: ‘Dictator Erdoğan’ pushing ‘campaign of lies’
13:19
IDF chief: Troops must be ready for ‘rapid changes and surprise’
13:08
Police arrest Hebron groom over camel abuse at wedding
12:47
Youngest-ever MK to JNS: ‘I am here on behalf of my comrades’
12:27
Drones rigged for explosives seized near Nazareth
12:07
Israeli Defense Ministry: Early warning system worked after magnitude 4.5 quake
11:46
Israeli government approves Sa’ar appointment as interior minister
11:26
Bennett’s party proposes benefits for reservists in its first Knesset bill
11:16
Israel approves $31.5 million plan for Jewish education in North America
10:55
PMO: Israel moving ‘from aid to partnership’ with US
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
How the arguments inside Israel’s ‘War Room’ determined history
November 12, 2026 12:45 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Kristallnacht eve wasn’t the day to ‘shelter in place’ against antisemites
Jonathan S. Tobin