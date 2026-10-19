IRGC threatens to turn Israel into ‘scorched earth’

A spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps threatened on Monday that any attack on the country’s energy infrastructure would turn Israel into “scorched earth,” according to the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency.

Brig. Gen. Hossein Mohebi said such an attack would turn “the occupied territories,” referring to the entirety of the Jewish state, into “scorched earth forever.”

He threatened that it would also turn the “usurpers,” i.e. Israelis, into “wanderers in the Sinai desert.”

Mohebi claimed that “our young scientists” would immediately repair any damage to Iran’s energy infrastructure.

“The world will see what will happen!” he said.