Israeli FM congratulates India on International Yoga Day

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Sunday congratulated India on International Yoga Day.

Writing on X, Jerusalem’s top diplomat sent “warm greetings” to his Indian counterpart, Dr. S. Jaishankar, and the people of India on the U.N.-established day to celebrate yoga.

“Originating in India and embraced across the world, yoga promotes harmony, well-being, and resilience—values that bring people and nations closer together,” Sa’ar wrote. “Wishing our Indian friends a meaningful celebration.”