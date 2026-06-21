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Israeli FM congratulates India on International Yoga Day

“Wishing our Indian friends a meaningful celebration,” Gideon Sa’ar wrote.

JNS Staff
Participants attend a mass yoga session marking the observance of International Day of Yoga at a public park on June 21, 2026 in New Delhi, India. Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images.
A mass yoga session marks International Day of Yoga at a park in New Delhi, India, on June 21, 2026. Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images.
(June 21, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Sunday congratulated India on International Yoga Day.

Writing on X, Jerusalem’s top diplomat sent “warm greetings” to his Indian counterpart, Dr. S. Jaishankar, and the people of India on the U.N.-established day to celebrate yoga.

“Originating in India and embraced across the world, yoga promotes harmony, well-being, and resilience—values that bring people and nations closer together,” Sa’ar wrote. “Wishing our Indian friends a meaningful celebration.”

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