More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Jewish community in UK braces for first anniversary of Manchester shul attack

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis will lead the Yom Kippur services alongside survivors and bereaved relatives of the victims.

JNS Staff
Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis speaks during the the Commemoration of the 25th anniversary of 9/11 attacks at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Sept. 11, 2026 in London. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.
U.K. Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis speaks during the the commemoration at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London of the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Sept. 11, 2026. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.
(Sept. 20, 2026 / JNS)

The Manchester synagogue where a jihadist attack on Oct. 2, 2025, left two men dead and a shaken British Jewish community will mark the assault’s first anniversary on Yom Kippur this Sunday.

Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, were killed at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue while trying to fend off the terrorist, who rammed the perimeter gates with a vehicle and then stormed the building’s entrance armed with a knife during the morning services of the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Cravitz, who had arrived to pray, was stabbed to death. Daulby, barricading the synagogue’s doors, was shot and killed by a stray police bullet. The attacker, Jihad al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent, was shot dead by police.

Three other people were wounded; one was hit by the car, one incurred a stab wound and the third was injured by police gunfire.

Chief Rabbi of Britain’s United Hebrew Congregations Sir Ephraim Mirvis will lead prayers this year at the Heaton Park Synagogue with the survivors and the bereaved of the terrorist attack, The Telegraph reported.

“We know that a good number of the members of the synagogue are highly apprehensive,” Mirvis told the British newspaper.

“There’ll be that déjà vu feeling coming into the synagogue on that same day, same time as when it happened, same location. Memories are still exceptionally fresh. The impact of such a terrorist attack runs very deep, and the trauma continues for a long, long time. And that is what we are experiencing,” he added.

The rabbi further linked the demonization of Israel in the aftermath of the Hamas-led massacre in the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023, to the actions of terrorists motivated to harm Jews across the world.

“When rhetoric towards Israel escalates, hostility towards Jews is never far behind,” The Telegraph quoted him as saying.

The U.K.’s latest sanctions on Israeli-made goods imported from Judea and Samaria and the Golan Heights marked “a dark day for British Jews,” Mirvis continued.

“It’s all a consequence of what has been put into people’s minds, the depth of hate speech which abounds, the cries, the chants, the slogans that we have heard from hundreds of thousands of people on the streets of our cities, together with policies of governments, standpoints, the overall general spirit of demonization of Israel, which our societies around the world have found to be acceptable, and that’s just one step away from the demonization of all Jews,” he said.

Ahead of the prayers at the Manchester synagogue, Mirvis composed a special prayer to be recited at Yizkor time (a special memorial prayer) on Yom Kippur, which he shared on X.

Citing the names of the victims, “whose lives were cruelly taken on the holiest day of the year,” the prayer requests God to grant “perfect rest” to their souls.

Jewish and Israeli Holidays United Kingdom Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Vessels transit the Strait of Hormuz
U.S. News
CENTCOM: US forces facilitate shipping of 1 billion oil barrels out of Strait of Hormuz
The volume of commodities transiting the strategic waterway has reached a new peak in the last two weeks, said Adm. Brad Cooper.
September 19, 2026 12:04 PM
JNS Staff
An IDF rabbi blows a shofar atop an armored D9 bulldozer. Credit: IDF.
Feature
‘All security zones will have sukkot’
Lt. Col. Rabbi Udi Schwartz, head of the IDF Military Rabbinate’s Halacha Department, tells JNS how the rabbinate reaches soldiers ‘even in enemy territory’ for High Holidays.
September 20, 2026 12:07 AM
Yaakov Lappin
Gracie Mansion students
U.S. News
‘Can’t shut kids out,’ students tell Mamdani at prayer vigil outside Gracie Mansion
‘I’m never going to forget this davening, two days or three days before Yom Kippur, where we’re again saying, ‘We’re here,’” Rabbi Haskel Lookstein told JNS.
Sept. 18, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
United Nations Headquarters Building
U.S. News
Washington tells UN to pick chief to return to its ‘primary purpose,’ not more ‘absurd, politicized, woke ideology’
The State Department weighed in, as the United Nations Security Council readies for its third straw poll to pick the new secretary-general.
Sept. 18, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Breaking News
08:50
Trump: Tehran wants a deal but is ‘not ready’
08:18
Huckabee: International media may be Israel’s ‘toughest enemy’
07:51
Arsonist targets German synagogue ahead of Yom Kippur
07:20
UN Watch chief accuses Francesca Albanese of ‘messiah-like’ rhetoric
06:49
French TV channel apologizes for simulated attack on Tel Aviv
06:20
Iran rebuilding site linked to past nuclear weapons research
05:49
Nahal troops arrest 230 wanted Palestinians in Judea and Samaria
05:22
Israeli FM discusses ties with Hungarian counterpart
04:50
Unseasonable September rain falls across Israel
04:18
Likud slams High Court ruling banning real-time voter reporting
03:50
100,000 attend Selichot prayers at Western Wall
03:19
Rabbinical group: Tel Aviv ban on segregated prayer violates religious freedom
02:51
Ireland to boycott Eurovision again in 2027 over Gaza
02:34
Abbas to address UN by video after US denies visa
02:21
Israel to offer free public transport on Election Day
01:37
Israel arrests Palestinian ‘Press TV’ journalist on suspicion of ties to Iran
01:05
IDF kills Oct. 7 Nukhba commander, Hamas naval commander
18:19
Texas Air National Guard F-16 plane crashes in Michigan, pilot ejects safely
17:31
Muslim student group decries screening of ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels’ at Vanderbilt
16:19
US approves potential $24.3 billion F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia
15:18
‘Detroit News’ endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race
14:36
North Carolina man arrested for threatening AJC, AIPAC leaders
14:20
IDF says it killed two Hamas terrorists
14:13
Dem Michigan Senate nominee’s imam scrubs sermons from Youtube, including one praising Hamas leader
13:35
Jon Kyl, pro-Israel former Senate majority whip, dies at 84
13:00
Ireland says it plans to boycott Eurovision next year due to Israel’s involvement
12:42
At least two Jews among those named to U.S. agency health panel
12:07
US officials say they’re probing if Iran to blame for cyberattacks on Texas-bound tankers
10:47
Manhattan Institute sues Mamdani admin for release of documents on Jewish issues
10:01
‘Much appreciation’ to Israel for killing Hamas terrorist who abducted Omer Neutra, GOP NY gubernatorial candidate says
09:58
NY state rep calls on police to protect Netanyahu during his UN visit
08:59
Netanyahu tells Modi Israel-India ties have ‘never been stronger’
08:41
Israeli undercover forces shoot, arrest Tanzim terrorist in Samaria
08:38
Aoun, Abdullah, Macron meet in Paris to mobilize support for Lebanese army
08:35
IDF: Drone alert in northern Israel likely false identification
08:18
Netanyahu vows to defeat Iranian regime, terror proxies
08:03
Hezbollah-linked ‘Al-Akhbar’ marks pager attack anniversary with ‘I see’ cover
07:46
Katz: Palestinian poll shows Gaza ‘realizing Hamas’s path failed’
07:40
Air-raid sirens activated in northern Israeli towns; IDF reviewing details
07:22
Israeli Arab charged in plot to bomb Amdocs server farm
07:02
Israeli series ‘Fauda’ tops weekly Netflix rankings in Lebanon
06:44
2,000-year-old Jewish ritual bath uncovered intact in southern Israel
06:21
Israeli arrested at Indian airport after live cartridge found in bag
06:01
Hormuz traffic falls to three tracked vessels
05:40
IDF rabbinate tells troops to stay ready for ‘sudden event’ on Yom Kippur
05:19
IDF eliminates Oct. 7 infiltrator in northern Gaza strike
05:12
Two Palestinians arrested for attempted lynching of Israelis in Jenin
04:54
Police seize arms across Judea and Samaria, including rooftop machine gun
04:37
Palestinian arrested after cyclist fatally struck by stolen car in Tel Aviv
04:16
Herzog: Netanyahu trial ‘needs to end,’ mediation door remains open
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Jews must stop cowering and start fighting back
September 17, 2026 04:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The malignancy of the left
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributing Editor
Lying for a standing ovation won’t protect the screenwriters of ‘NAZA’ from the Israel-haters
Ruthie Blum