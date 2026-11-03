Tens of thousands march against antisemitism in Peru

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Peru on Monday against antisemitism and in support of Israel.

The Nov. 2 event, held in Lima and organized by the Germany-based March of Life movement, brought together evangelical Christians and leaders of the South American country’s local Jewish community, as well as Israeli Ambassador to Peru Gali Dagan.

“A massive and thrilling show of solidarity with Israel in Lima,” the Israeli Embassy in Peru posted on X. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to all those present for demonstrating that empathy, humanity and the strong friendship between Peru and Israel remain more relevant than ever.”

Dagan also expressed his appreciation to the government of Peru for its recent decision to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

The group that organized the march was founded nearly two decades ago by German Pastor Jobst Bittner, a descendant of Nazis, in support of the Jewish people and the State of Israel.