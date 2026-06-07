Turkish interior minister: We will rule Israel again

Israel, once a province of the Ottoman Empire, would be “ours once again,” said Turkey’s Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci in a speech at an AK Party Corum Provincial Advisory Council Meeting on June 6.

“Just as in the past, those lands will be ours once again. God willing, they will come under our sovereignty and dominion once more. Because we have a global leader like Recep Tayyip Erdogan at our helm. A world leader,” he said.

Ciftci, who served as governor of the Turkish city of Corum and later the city of Erzurum, also expressed his desire to rule over Jerusalem. “When I was a governor, I had a supplication to the Almighty: ‘My Lord, one day grant me the governorship of Jerusalem,’” he said.

Şam'ın, Halep'in, Karabağ'ın özgürlüğünü gördüğümüz gibi inşallah bir gün Kudüs'ün de özgürlüğünü göreceğiz.



Benim valiyken Cenabı Hak'tan bir niyazım vardı. Malum burada beş sene valilik yaptıktan sonra Erzurum'a tayin oldum. İki buçuk sene de orada görev yaptım. İçten içe… pic.twitter.com/8Ybw4tJH4g — Mustafa ÇİFTÇİ (@mustafaciftcitr) June 6, 2026

Turkish-Israel relations derailed following the 2010 Mavi Marmara incident, when the Turkish ship MV Mavi Marmara, part of a flotilla of six ships, attempted to break Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip. After a brief thawing period, which saw a visit by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Turkey, relations again collapsed in the wake of the Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 and the subsequent Gaza war.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rhetoric toward the Jewish state has become increasingly hostile. Most recently, he condemned Israel’s “piracy and banditry” when it stopped another flotilla heading toward Gaza. He said on May 14, 2026, that Israel is “trampling on humanity’s shared values.” On March 30, 2025, during a prayer service to mark the end of Ramadan, he said: “May Allah, for the sake of his name ... destroy and devastate Zionist Israel.”