More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Two Israelis reportedly detained in Ukraine for conscription

Yonatan Krilensky and Yevgeny Gurevitch left their native country years ago, but were reportedly detained there during a visit amid a recruitment shortage.

Canaan Lidor
A family crossed the border from Ukraine into Romania on Feb. 25, 2022. Photo by Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images.
A family crossed the border from Ukraine into Romania on Feb. 25, 2022. Photo by Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images.
(Sept. 24, 2026 / JNS)

Ukrainian authorities are holding at least two Israeli citizens in connection with Ukraine’s conscription laws, media in Israel reported this week.

Yevgeni Gurevitch, 42, was detained last year while trying to cross the border illegally into Poland after being prevented from leaving due to Ukraine’s martial law, Channel 12 reported on Thursday.

Separately, Yonatan Krilensky, 49, was detained in Ukraine earlier this month after traveling into the country from Israel for the Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage to Uman, a Ukrainian city where the 18th century Jewish luminary Rabbi Nachman, or Nachman of Breslov, is buried, according to HaPargod, a Haredi news site. He was held while trying to cross the border from Ukraine into Romania, en route to Israel after the holiday, per the report.

Gurevitch, who like Krilensky was born in Ukraine, entered the country to visit his ailing mother, according to Channel 12. He believed his request to renounce his Ukrainian citizenship, which he’d filed years earlier, had been completed, his wife told the Israeli outlet. He had been living in Israel since 2011. Gurevitch was shot while trying to cross the Polish border, the report said, and was drafted and sent to serve on the front in the Kharkiv area.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry told Channel 12 that it and “Israel’s embassy in Ukraine are providing all available consular assistance and doing everything possible in his case, subject to local law,” Channel 12 reported.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry and Ukraine’s Embassy to Israel had not responded by time of publication to JNS queries about the whereabouts and legal status of Krilensky.

The U.S. embassy in Kyiv has reminded U.S. citizens that in 2024, Ukraine eliminated a “residence abroad” exception to its martial law that previously allowed some Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 to leave the country.

“U.S.-Ukrainian dual citizens, including those who reside in the United States and only intend to visit Ukraine briefly, may not be permitted to depart Ukraine after entering, even with a U.S. passport,” the embassy wrote in a statement last year.

Krilensky has lived in Israel for the past 20 years, according to the HaPargod report. He resides in Betar Ilit, a predominantly Haredi, or ultra-Orthodox, city near Jerusalem.

Ukraine generally requires male Ukrainian citizens aged 25–59 to serve if called up, provided they are medically fit and have no exemption or deferment. The possession of additional nationalities does not automatically grant an exemption.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, prompting the declaration of martial law in the country. In recent months, Ukraine’s army has suffered a conscription crisis, which has resulted in several violent clashes involving would-be conscripts and conscription officers.

In July, the country’s National Police Service report recorded more than 600 assaults on recruitment officers and warned that the aggression has become “increasingly threatening,” the BBC reported.

Conscription authorities are accused of using excessive force and coercion. Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner recorded more than 6,000 complaints against recruiters last year, double the 2024 tally. They include claims of abuse and unlawful detention as well as poor conditions at recruitment centers, according to the BBC‘s reporting.

Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an experienced journalist and international correspondent for JNS, covering Europe, Australia and global Jewish affairs.
EXPLORE JNS
US State Department
U.S. News
SCOOP: State Department to host Oct. 7 memorial for slain Americans
The event will take place just ahead of the three-year anniversary of the Hamas-led attacks and is being organized by Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s office, JNS learned.
September 23, 2026 06:00 PM
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares his address to the U.N. General Assembly alongside advisers and military staff in Jerusalem, Sept. 23, 2026, ahead of his departure for New York. Credit: Prime Minister's Media Adviser.
Israel News
‘There will be surprises': Netanyahu departs for US ahead of UN General Assembly speech
The Israeli prime minister plans to meet with the presidents of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Panama and Ethiopia, as well as the prime ministers of Greece, Slovenia and Papua New Guinea.
September 24, 2026 03:27 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz attends a memorial ceremony for fallen Israeli soldiers of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, at the National Hall of Remembrance at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Sept. 22, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Katz: Gaza City to be ‘evacuated’ if Hamas kidnaps Israeli soldier or civilian
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the warning comes on the back of “various intelligence reports.”
Sept. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Netanyahu UN
Israel News
Netanyahu tells Mamdani he will ‘expose the truth’ at UNGA
Mamdani told CNN that he still believes Netanyahu should be arrested during his upcoming visit to New York.
Sept. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
04:21
IDF razes home of terrorist who murdered 18-year-old Israeli
03:59
New grandchild born to Leiter as son Neria remains in danger
03:31
Israeli forces discover 80-feet-deep terror tunnel in western Samaria
03:10
Netanyahu to meet 9 world leaders in New York
02:50
IDF kills Hamas commander who held seven hostages
02:29
IDF, Shin Bet vow to keep hitting Hamas finances
02:08
IDF reservists seize RPGs, mortar shells in Syria
01:44
Shaare Zedek: Neria Leiter in ‘very serious condition’
01:28
Judea and Samaria: New division to oversee southern brigades
01:13
Netanyahu departs for UN General Assembly
01:08
Israeli embassy in the Netherlands slams disproportionality of Dutch sanctions
00:07
Israel begins preparations to develop Obeid Springs as public water park
23:06
Israeli DM signs emergency regulations for Israelis with disabilities
14:25
Art Institute of Chicago returns painting seized by the Nazis
13:59
Nazi swastika found on Chicago-area playground in heavily Jewish area
13:37
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years for sex crimes
13:06
US says it has given Lebanon over $800 million in military aid since 2020
12:42
Son of Israeli ambassador in Washington reportedly named as hospitalized soldier wounded in terror attack
12:36
Kaploun thanks UK for foiling terror plot against Jews on Yom Kippur
12:21
Shareholders sue ‘NY Times’ for anti-Israel bias, former staffer alleges inaction on Jew-hatred
12:00
El-Sayed reportedly called on Muslim Brotherhood to ‘purge” media, police in 2012
10:23
Israeli forces ‘neutralize’ terrorist, who attacked Samaria checkpoint, ‘severely wounded’ IDF soldier
09:03
Knesset Finance Committee approves nearly $5 billion for defense
08:59
Israeli forces seize M-16, combat equipment in raid near Jerusalem
08:48
Cargo vessel struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz
08:23
IDF probes car ramming in South Hebron Hills
08:06
‘Terror will not deter us’: 12 families move into new Samaria community
07:42
Two Palestinians indicted over alleged plot to assassinate Ben-Gvir with explosive drone
07:35
Elections panel disqualifies Cassif, Abu Shehadeh from running for Knesset
07:12
Chikli to Carney: Fund Canadian police before Palestinian police training
06:55
Israel Police arrest Palestinian man over alleged online terror incitement
06:33
Ben-Gvir to demand Defense Ministry, Justice Ministry for Gotliv
06:13
Milei: Support for Jewish people is commitment ‘until last day of my life’
05:54
Netanyahu sets five-year goal for Israel to become world’s third AI power
05:33
Undercover Border Police nab Fatah terrorist in Samaria
05:12
IDF strike eliminates Hamas finance chief in Khan Yunis
05:02
Former hostage: Hamas left me to die while IDF warned my captor’s mother
04:43
Only nine of 1,000 candidates complete training for Israel’s National Counterterrorism Unit
04:22
Judea and Samaria leader demands Macron apologize to terror victims’ families
04:01
Israeli FM: Austria’s president ‘should be ashamed’ over anti-Israel remarks
03:42
Israel tells Jordan’s king: ‘Tell us more about international law’
03:20
Israeli Bedouin, 19, indicted for terror incitement
03:01
Israel arrests two in Jordan Valley for ‘suspicious movement’ near border
02:42
Lapid slams UN chief: You ‘looked the other way’ when Jews couldn’t be blamed
02:24
‘Extraordinary progress’ made in Gaza over past year, Board of Peace says
02:03
Netanyahu calls family of Binyamin terror victim Netanel Shukrun
01:44
Huckabee: No peace until Palestinian Authority ends ‘pay-for-slay’
01:23
Macron’s denial Hamas operates in Judea, Samaria ‘grotesque,’ Netanyahu says
01:13
US, Iran hold mediated talks on sidelines of UN General Assembly
00:07
Save a Child’s Heart treats 9,000th patient
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / TALX with Alex Traiman
Yishai Fleisher: Oct. 7 changed Israel’s political right
September 22, 2026 06:23 AM
Alex Traiman
COLUMNS
Jeff Ballabon
Opinion
Norway’s ban on Jews
Jeff Ballabon
Opinion
The Mossad, the CIA and the day Tehran starts to fall
Erfan Fard