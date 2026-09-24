More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

At the United Nations, it’s open season on Israel

The verbal assaults on the Jewish state serve the political interests of leaders facing troubles of their own.

Fiamma Nirenstein
Delegates attend a meeting at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, on Aug. 20, 2026. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
Delegates attend a meeting at the United Nations in New York City, Aug. 20, 2026. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.
(Sept. 24, 2026 / JNS)

It is open season on Israel at the United Nations General Assembly. Nothing very new there.

The atmosphere, as we await Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address on Thursday, has already been set by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. In a city once known as perhaps the most Jewish in the world, Mamdani has again declared that he considers Netanyahu a war criminal. It is a pity that U.S. President Donald Trump, standing beside him, did not respond.

But the prize for the most original falsehood goes to French President Emmanuel Macron, followed by the more familiar accusations from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, for whom the Oct. 7 massacre “did not happen in a vacuum.”

Now there is a newcomer: Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, the former jihadist leader whose organization was once affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

Trump, in his own distinctive way, had compared the massacres of Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 7, 2023. But then pre-election politics, with the U.S. midterms approaching, took center stage.

Netanyahu’s office responded to the attacks with a video describing them as “a chorus of parrots.”

But there is more to it than that.

Attacking Israel is a useful political card for leaders facing troubles of their own: Macron in France; Abdullah in Jordan; and Erdogan, the would-be sultan and friend of Hamas.

The accusations grow ever more extreme: genocide, ethnic cleansing, occupation, evil settlers, supremacists and now “messianists.” The language changes, but the target remains the same.

The reality in Judea and Samaria

Macron was “grotesque,” as Netanyahu put it, when he portrayed Israel as attacking Judea and Samaria while suggesting that Hamas barely exists there.

But while world leaders delivered their speeches in New York, another young Israeli was fighting for his life after a Palestinian terrorist rammed his car into the Maccabim checkpoint in Samaria on Wednesday.

Neria Leiter, an IDF reservist and the son of Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, was seriously wounded in the attack. Doctors at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center were fighting to save his life.

“Neria needs a miracle,” his father wrote, appealing for prayers.

The tragedy facing the Leiter family is especially cruel. Neria’s older brother, Maj. Moshe Leiter, was killed fighting in Gaza in 2023. Neria nevertheless continued to serve, completing hundreds of days of reserve duty on multiple fronts since Oct. 7.

A day before, another Israeli father, Netanel Shukrun, was murdered in a terrorist attack in Samaria.

“It is a pity,” says Col. Richard Hirsh, a Palestinian affairs expert at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, “that just one day earlier Hamas had carried out yet another murder, killing Netanel Shukrun in the street.”

Shukrun left behind six children, aged 3 to 15. As he was dying, he shouted to his son to run.

“Thousands of attacks have emerged from Judea and Samaria, including hundreds of suicide terrorists from Jenin, Bethlehem and Hebron,” Hirsh said. “And today they are preparing new attacks and teaching their children to aspire to shahada. We can keep this under control only by intervening.”

The record is long and bloody.

Hirsh recalls the Dolphinarium suicide bombing and the Park Hotel massacre, as well as the three Israeli teenagers kidnapped and murdered in Gush Etzion in 2014 and the murder of Rabbi Eitam and Naama Henkin in front of their children.

Support for the Oct. 7 massacre remains widespread among Palestinians in Judea and Samaria. Hamas would pose a serious challenge to Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah faction if elections were held—one reason Palestinian elections have not taken place for years.

A familiar chorus

The other speakers at the United Nations are no better.

Erdogan turns the accusation of Nazism against Israel in a tornado of words. Guterres now speaks of “ethnic cleansing” in the West Bank as well as Gaza.

Al-Sharaa, who not long ago was speaking about the Abraham Accords, now mocks Trump’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, suggesting that he might as well have given Israel New Jersey.

He forgets why the Golan matters.

The heights overlook the Galilee, the Hula Valley and the Sea of Galilee. Before Israel captured the territory in the 1967 Six-Day War, Syrian forces used the commanding heights to shell Israeli communities below.

And King Abdullah, whose kingdom Israel has repeatedly helped to protect, accuses Israel of expansionism while confronting a question that has haunted the Hashemite monarchy for decades: the relationship between Jordan and the Palestinian national movement.

Now Netanyahu will answer an impossible demand—the demand that Jews justify their very existence and their determination to resist a continuing threat.

Meanwhile, Trump is talking with Iran and the Gulf states, and the politics of oil, security and regional power are again in motion.

That is where the real questions lie.

Far from the speeches and accusations at the United Nations, and beyond the coming elections, the Middle East is being reshaped again. What matters is not the chorus in New York, but what comes next.

United Nations Anti-Israel Bias
EXPLORE JNS
US State Department
U.S. News
SCOOP: State Department to host Oct. 7 memorial for slain Americans
The event will take place just ahead of the three-year anniversary of the Hamas-led attacks and is being organized by Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s office, JNS learned.
September 23, 2026 06:00 PM
Mike Wagenheim
Yechiel Leiter
Israel News
Israeli ambassador to Washington says doctors ‘fighting to save life’ of son after car-ramming attack
“Neria needs a miracle,” Yechiel Leiter wrote of his son, who was seriously injured on Wednesday.
September 23, 2026 01:37 PM
Andrew Bernard
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz attends a memorial ceremony for fallen Israeli soldiers of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, at the National Hall of Remembrance at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Sept. 22, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Katz: Gaza City to be ‘evacuated’ if Hamas kidnaps Israeli soldier or civilian
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the warning comes on the back of “various intelligence reports.”
Sept. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Family and friends attend the funeral of Netanel Shakron, who was murdered in a shooting attack at the Ein Raya spring near Neve Tzuf in Samaria, at the cemetery of his community of Alei Zahav, Sept. 22, 2026. Photo by Hilel Ben Or/Flash90.
Israel News
Family members eulogize Israeli terror victim Netanel Shukrun, father of six
Shukrun’s eldest son, Yoav, who was with him during the fatal attack, recounted how his father saved his life, urging him to run.
Sept. 22, 2026
Natan Galula
Breaking News
01:44
Shaare Zedek: Neria Leiter in ‘very serious condition’
01:28
Judea and Samaria: New division to oversee southern brigades
01:13
Netanyahu departs for UN General Assembly
01:08
Israeli embassy in the Netherlands slams disproportionality of Dutch sanctions
00:07
Israel begins preparations to develop Obeid Springs as public water park
23:06
Israeli DM signs emergency regulations for Israelis with disabilities
14:25
Art Institute of Chicago returns painting seized by the Nazis
13:59
Nazi swastika found on Chicago-area playground in heavily Jewish area
13:37
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years for sex crimes
13:06
US says it has given Lebanon over $800 million in military aid since 2020
12:42
Son of Israeli ambassador in Washington reportedly named as hospitalized soldier wounded in terror attack
12:36
Kaploun thanks UK for foiling terror plot against Jews on Yom Kippur
12:21
Shareholders sue ‘NY Times’ for anti-Israel bias, former staffer alleges inaction on Jew-hatred
12:00
El-Sayed reportedly called on Muslim Brotherhood to ‘purge” media, police in 2012
10:23
Israeli forces ‘neutralize’ terrorist, who attacked Samaria checkpoint, ‘severely wounded’ IDF soldier
09:03
Knesset Finance Committee approves nearly $5 billion for defense
08:59
Israeli forces seize M-16, combat equipment in raid near Jerusalem
08:48
Cargo vessel struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz
08:23
IDF probes car ramming in South Hebron Hills
08:06
‘Terror will not deter us’: 12 families move into new Samaria community
07:42
Two Palestinians indicted over alleged plot to assassinate Ben-Gvir with explosive drone
07:35
Elections panel disqualifies Cassif, Abu Shehadeh from running for Knesset
07:12
Chikli to Carney: Fund Canadian police before Palestinian police training
06:55
Israel Police arrest Palestinian man over alleged online terror incitement
06:33
Ben-Gvir to demand Defense Ministry, Justice Ministry for Gotliv
06:13
Milei: Support for Jewish people is commitment ‘until last day of my life’
05:54
Netanyahu sets five-year goal for Israel to become world’s third AI power
05:33
Undercover Border Police nab Fatah terrorist in Samaria
05:12
IDF strike eliminates Hamas finance chief in Khan Yunis
05:02
Former hostage: Hamas left me to die while IDF warned my captor’s mother
04:43
Only nine of 1,000 candidates complete training for Israel’s National Counterterrorism Unit
04:22
Judea and Samaria leader demands Macron apologize to terror victims’ families
04:01
Israeli FM: Austria’s president ‘should be ashamed’ over anti-Israel remarks
03:42
Israel tells Jordan’s king: ‘Tell us more about international law’
03:20
Israeli Bedouin, 19, indicted for terror incitement
03:01
Israel arrests two in Jordan Valley for ‘suspicious movement’ near border
02:42
Lapid slams UN chief: You ‘looked the other way’ when Jews couldn’t be blamed
02:24
‘Extraordinary progress’ made in Gaza over past year, Board of Peace says
02:03
Netanyahu calls family of Binyamin terror victim Netanel Shukrun
01:44
Huckabee: No peace until Palestinian Authority ends ‘pay-for-slay’
01:23
Macron’s denial Hamas operates in Judea, Samaria ‘grotesque,’ Netanyahu says
01:13
US, Iran hold mediated talks on sidelines of UN General Assembly
00:07
Save a Child’s Heart treats 9,000th patient
23:06
RTVE chief seeks to keep Spain out of Eurovision over Israel’s participation
15:08
US has redirected 110 vessels since start of Hormuz blockade, CENTCOM says
14:50
‘Deep spiritual bonds’ unite Jews, Christians, say US Catholic Bishops in Yom Kippur message
14:31
US talked to Iran on Tuesday, Trump says
14:13
French Holocaust denier gets 8 months for saying gas chambers didn’t exist
13:49
Israeli military says 14 civilians detained after entering Syria
13:22
Decry Chinese support for Iran regime, 13 military vets in Congress tell Trump
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / TALX with Alex Traiman
Yishai Fleisher: Oct. 7 changed Israel’s political right
September 22, 2026 06:23 AM
Alex Traiman
COLUMNS
Opinion
The Mossad, the CIA and the day Tehran starts to fall
Erfan Fard
Michael Freund
Opinion
Thailand’s Jewish story
Michael Freund