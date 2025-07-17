Online Jew-hatred surges, violent incidents decline on campus in 2024-25, Hillel reports

( July 17, 2025 / JNS)

Online incidents of Jew-hatred surged on college campuses in the past academic year while violent incidents declined, according to data released on Thursday by Hillel International.

Data found that online incidents surged by almost 185% from the 2023-24 academic year as compared with the 2024-25 academic year, while violent incidents, which included threats, graffiti and vandalism, declined from 964 incidents to 752 in that same timeframe.

A closer look at the violent incidents data shows that assaults decreased from 50 to 32, and graffiti and vandalism declined by nearly 55%, according to Hillel.

Disruptions of university commencement ceremonies also increased from 31 to 37, while anti-Israel encampments declined by 92%.

In total, the number of instances rose from 1,853 to 2,334, per Hillel data.

“Over the past year, many universities have made significant changes to better clarify and enforce their policies and codes of conduct, supported by our work with them to achieve these improvements,” stated Adam Lehman, president of Hillel International. “When universities step up and enforce their rules, Jewish students and all students benefit from a safer, more inclusive campus environment.”

Jon Falk, Hillel’s vice president of Israel engagement and confronting antisemitism, stated that “while we’re encouraged by progress in some areas, any counting of incidents likely underrepresents the true scope of antisemitism, because many incidents go unreported, especially as they become normalized.”

“We cannot allow this level of antisemitism to feel normal. That’s why we’re working on campuses every day, creating safe, inclusive and vibrant communities for Jewish students everywhere,” he added.