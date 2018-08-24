More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

New York’s ‘last Nazi’ is finally deported to Germany

Jakiw Palij may have been low down in the hierarchy, but he was present during “a daylong killing spree of unfathomable ruthlessness and horror,” when 6,000 Jewish women, men and children were massacred at Trawniki by the Germans and their local auxiliaries.

Ben Cohen
Former Nazi labor-camp guard Jakiw Palij Credit: Department of Justice.
Former Nazi labor-camp guard Jakiw Palij Credit: Department of Justice.
Ben Cohen
Ben Cohen Ben Cohen
Ben Cohen is a senior analyst with the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD) and director of FDD’s rapid response outreach, specializing in global antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Middle East/European Union relations. A London-born journalist with 30 years of experience, he previously worked for BBC World and has contributed to Commentary, The Wall Street Journal, Tablet and Congressional Quarterly. He was a senior correspondent at The Algemeiner for more than a decade and is a weekly columnist for JNS. Cohen has reported from conflict zones worldwide and held leadership roles at the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee. His books include Some of My Best Friends: A Journey Through 21st Century Antisemitism.
(Aug. 24, 2018 / JNS)

During my formal interview for U.S. citizenship, not so long ago, I remember the interviewing officer looking me in the eye and asking if I’d ever had any affiliations with the Nazi German regime. “Um, er ... no,” I replied, smiling a bit awkwardly. “Y’know, I’ve gotta ask,” she replied, shaking her head gently.

Former Nazi labor-camp guard Jakiw Palij Credit: Department of Justice.
Former Nazi labor-camp guard Jakiw Palij Credit: Department of Justice.

But 70 years ago, that was a deadly serious question—and yet it wasn’t taken very seriously by the authorities. At a time when thousands of Holocaust survivors were denied entry to the United States, thousands of Nazis and their allies—from leading regime scientists to petty (relatively speaking) local collaborators—gained entry to this country.

Something of a line was drawn under that scandal this week, when the 95-year-old man known as “the last living Nazi in New York” was removed from his home in Queens, N.Y., by FBI officers, who carried him by stretcher onto the plane that deported him to Germany. The American sojourn of Ukrainian-born Jakiw Palij began in 1949, when he arrived in this country falsely presenting himself as a “Polish farmer.” Granted citizenship in 1957, it was finally revoked in 2003 after U.S. investigators established that Palij had served as an armed guard at the Nazi-run Trawniki slave labor camp in Poland. But deportation did not follow because no country was willing to take him—until, that is, Germany stepped up to the plate this week.

By 1943, when Palij was deployed at Trawniki, the place had evolved from a training and prisoner of war camp into a slave labor center, producing mattresses and furs for the German company F.W. Schultz and Co. The SS criminals running the camp even set up a holding company to manage their contracts with Schultz and other “clients.” But later that year, an uprising of Jewish prisoners in the Sobibor death camp accelerated the murder of Jewish inmates in other parts of Nazi-occupied Poland. On Nov. 3, 1943—in what the veteran U.S. Justice Department pursuer of Nazis, Eli Rosenbaum, this week described as “a daylong killing spree of unfathomable ruthlessness and horror”—6,000 Jewish women, men and children were massacred at Trawniki by the Germans and their local auxiliaries.

There is, on one of the many small Holocaust commemoration sites on the Internet, a list of the SS men and their Ukrainian allies at Trawniki. The list begins with the leading personnel at the camp—SS officers like Franz Bartezko and Karl Streibel—and ends with the names of more than 50 Ukrainians who served as guards alongside the Nazis, including Jakiw Palij. He may have been low down in the camp hierarchy, but he was present when, to cite Eli Rosenbaum again, that “ghastly paroxysm of genocidal mass murder occurred.”

Did Palij, during the 15 years he spent in Queens stripped of his citizenship without being deported, ever show any remorse for his crime? Not likely. In his view, he was just as much a victim as the Jews in whose deaths he assisted. ‘“I know what they say, but I was never a collaborator,” he told The New York Times in 2003. Had he not worked in Trawniki, he insisted, the Germans “would [have] kill[ed] me and my family. I did it to save their lives, and I never even wore a Nazi uniform.”

Ten years later, Palij was saying much the same. “I am not SS, I have nothing to do with SS,” he told two reporters from The New York Post in November 2013 who came to cover one of the several demonstrations outside Palij’s house organized by the local Jewish community. He even played the sympathy card. “My wife, she passed away two months ago,” he said. “She told me not to blame these children coming here and calling me a Nazi. They are just doing what they are taught to do. But the grown men? They talk nonsense.”

Palij’s excuses, of course, have been heard hundreds of times from other Nazi collaborators in Europe, who say that their complicity in the murder of Jews was the price of staying alive under Nazi occupation. More recently, that has been accompanied by a tendency among governments in the region—with the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia among the worst offenders in this regard—to publicly honor certain Nazi collaborators on the grounds that they were also heroic anti-Soviet resistance fighters. Through this revision of history, the murder of 6 million Jews becomes just one of many examples of inhumanity during the Second World War, rather than the driving obsession and ultimate goal of the Nazi regime.

Hence the significance of what looked, on the surface, like the belated, perhaps even pointless, delivery of justice to an old man who will likely not live much longer. One of Palij’s neighbors in Queens, Jason Quijano, put it nicely in a press interview: “I’m not somebody that wishes anybody any harm, but if he has to face justice now, I think it’s something that has to happen. You can’t hide from anything in this world. It will come back to you.”

In Germany, where Palij will see out his remaining days, he will be treated humanely, and given all the attention that a person his age requires to maintain their comfort and dignity. That, most probably, will be the last lesson this monster receives in the merits of the civilization that he fought in the name of barbarism.

Ben Cohen writes a weekly column for JNS on Jewish affairs and Middle Eastern politics. His writings have been published in Commentary, the New York Post, Haaretz, The Wall Street Journal and many other publications.

Holocaust
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
Hasan Piker, a far-left streamer, speaking at a re-election campaign rally for former Rep. Cori Bush, the Missouri Democrat who lost her position in 2024, in St. Louis, Mo., May 1, 2026. Credit: Poisonwithahawkseye via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
BREAKING: University of Washington cancels Hasan Piker event
“I’m happy that the University of Washington, for literally the first time ever, has made the correct decision to not have an America-hating communist spread his hatred and terrible ideology to young people at our taxpayer funded universities,” Republican state representative Travis Couture told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) walks through the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 3, 2026. Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Congressman who introduced bill to send anti-Israel protesters to Gaza loses primary
Despite an endorsement from U.S. President Donald Trump, Rep. Andy Ogles lost his House primary in Tennessee on Thursday.
Aug. 7, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Breaking News
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
01:25
Russia, US lead 78-country roster of ‘olim’ recruits in latest IDF draft
00:23
Sa’ar slams Turkey over hypocrisy on Syria, vows Israel will defend itself
19:32
Trump says El-Sayed pushing to end filibuster would mean no more GOP presidents, but adds 30 minutes later that he agrees
17:02
US has ‘literally massive amounts of ammunition,’ Trump says
16:30
Trump admin announces ‘historic’ $2 billion in health, humanitarian aid to faith-based groups
15:15
After six months, federal Canadian Jew-hatred panel ‘still doing icebreakers, no agenda, no plan,’ deputy opposition leader says
14:59
Journal retracts study, after authors seem to used AI, which recasts ‘final solution,’ meaning chemistry compound, as ‘mass killing of an ethnic group’
14:52
Teacher, who said ‘ethnic-studies means free Palestine,’ won’t talk ‘Israeli-Palestinian conflict’ at UC Berkeley workshop, school spokesman tells JNS
14:39
‘No famine in Gaza,’ Israeli foreign ministry says, ‘anyone who is still open to arguments can look at the empirical data’
14:28
CAMERA says it got ‘Financial Times’ to correct ‘false claim that linked AIPAC to Benjamin Netanyahu’
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Farid Alamdar. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why a free Iran may not be in everyone’s interest
Farid Alamdar