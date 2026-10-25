More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The unholy alliance between socialists and Islamists

Iran wants you dead; the socialists want your stuff; they are allies; and you should care.

Daniel Winston
Mamdani Bernie Sanders
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and others at a Union Now rally in Manhattan, April 12, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.
Daniel Winston
Daniel Winston Daniel Winston
Daniel Winston is an American-Israeli therapist, lecturer and author. He volunteers in the IDF reserves, as an MDA medic, in ZAKA, and in the Israel Police Search and Rescue Team.
(Oct. 24, 2026 / JNS)

It should not be necessary to explain to a sane citizen why he ought to care that other men want him dead, that others want to take what he has spent his life building or why the two have joined forces.

That the explanation has become necessary tells you something about the particular anesthesia of American life in the autumn of 2026. Iran is 6,000 miles away and appears to be losing. The Democratic Socialists of America gathered in Chicago this past summer and it looked like a curiosity, a few thousand young people in a rented hall with flags, resolutions and a mailing list.

Americans have not attempted to reckon with the alliance of these two forces, because they initially seem so antagonistic.

Iran looks like a story that is ending: The currency has collapsed. Food inflation has run past 70%. Protests have touched all 31 provinces. The web of terror proxies that Tehran spent 40 years and untold billions constructing has been largely shredded from Beirut to Sanaa. The old Supreme Leader is gone. Hopefully, this tyrannical government is dying.

What is not dying is the idea that this government spent four decades exporting. Revolutionary Islamism was never confined to the borders of the Islamic Republic, and never depended on the survival of any particular ayatollah. Tehran functioned as a venture fund for a radically Islamist worldview that has successfully metastasized across the globe.

It funded madrassas, cultural centers, student associations, NGOs and media properties across five continents. Those investments have long since matured into independent enterprises with their own revenue, leadership and recruits.

Iran and its Islamist offshoots aren’t the only ones who want you dead. Iran has taught several million people, most of whom have never seen Iran and never will, to want you dead. Their vocabulary comes from Iran: the Great Satan and the Little Satan, the West as a predatory civilization, the Jew as the organizing principle of everything wrong with the world. Whether the Iranian regime survives or falls, the catechism has already been distributed to significant parts of the Muslim world and to numerous useful idiots in the West.

As for the Democratic Socialists of America, it counted roughly 6,000 members in 2015. It now counts more than 100,000. Its members run the largest city in the United States. Its endorsed candidates hold six seats on the Chicago City Council and a bloc in the New York State Legislature. It maintains associate status in the São Paulo Forum, the hemispheric body founded by leftists Fidel Castro and Lula da Silva, and full affiliation with Progressive International.

This is not a debating society. It is an organized and aggressive political faction with international attachments, a dues base in the millions of dollars and a demonstrated capacity to win primaries.

Whether they take your life, your business or your ability to say what you believe, the target is the same.

The nervous American voter tells himself this is a blip, a generational mood that will pass when the mortgage payments start. The Democratic establishment tells itself something worse: The energy can be harnessed, the young radicals can be brought inside the big tent and housebroken and a party apparatus that survived Henry Wallace and the New Left will absorb them too.

But the Democratic Party is being repurposed. Capturing a 200-year-old American party is not about governing a few cities well; it is about acquiring the institutional legitimacy, ballot access, donor network, and media deference that a fringe movement could never build on its own.

This is where the two stories become one.

On paper, the alliance between Islamists and socialists is absurd. Revolutionary Islamism executes homosexuals, while Western progressivism has made their protection a defining moral commitment. Islamism subordinates women by law and modesty police, while the DSA platform is putatively feminist to its foundations. Islamism claims divine authority and demands submission to a theocratic order, while Marxism rejects God and claims to seek liberation from hierarchy. One venerates revelation, the other revolution. These movements should be at each other’s throats.

In fact, there is a close kinship between them. Both promise liberation while demanding submission. Both sanctify the collective over the individual. Both treat dissent as illegitimate rather than merely mistaken. Both hold that coercion becomes righteous when wielded on behalf of a higher truth.

Their gods, doctrines and intended social orders are profoundly different. But they are not different enough to keep them from becoming comrades, because what they share is the conviction that society must be remade to fit an absolute ideology.

Their alliance does not prove that their ideologies are identical. It proves that their differences matter less to them than their common appetites for the destruction of the West and control over the ruins.

Both divide the world into oppressors and oppressed. Both cast the West as inherently oppressive, America as the engine of global exploitation and Israel as the West’s most visible and vulnerable proxy. Within that shared framework, doctrinal differences cease to matter. The two groups need no common theology, only a common enemies list, and they have one.

The Islamist side supplies the grievances, theological absolutism and willingness to die. The socialist side supplies the language of justice, academic credentials, institutional access, legal defense funds and political respectability. Red and green together are enormously more dangerous than either apart, because each supplies exactly what the other lacks.

The threat of this alliance arrives in stages. It arrives as the Jewish student who learns which routes across campus to avoid and which pin not to wear. It arrives as the synagogue that now budgets more for armed security than for its religious school. It arrives as the religiously or ideologically heretical small business owner whose landlord is told by an activist group that renting to him is complicity. It arrives as the professional who understands, without anyone saying it aloud, that a private opinion will end a career. It arrives as the tax and regulatory regime that treats accumulated property as presumptively illegitimate and its holder as presumptively guilty.

It arrives, at the far end, as the small team with rifles and zip ties at a Jewish community center, produced by the climate the earlier stages made possible.

Whether they take your life, your business or your ability to say what you believe out loud in the country you were born in, the mechanism is the same, and the target is the same. It is that which you hold most dear, and the movement in question has told you repeatedly and in public that it intends to have it.

This is not theoretical, a foreign policy abstraction for specialists or a campus phase to be waited out. It is a coalition with money, institutions, elected officials and a growing share of one of America’s two governing parties. It is personal; it is patient; and it is coming to a town near you.

U.S. Politics Religion Diaspora Jewry
EXPLORE JNS
Rubio
U.S. News
Iranians scheming to assassinate US personnel, memo to Rubio warns
“We may do another little Operation Epic Fury, or they’ll agree” to a deal, U.S. President Donald Trump tells an audience in Florida.
October 24, 2026 02:08 PM
JNS Staff
Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative for the International Board of Peace overseeing the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, speaks during a press conference for the foreign media in Jerusalem, May 13, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Albania agrees to contribute to Gaza’s International Stabilization Force
High Representative Nickolay Mladenov said the Balkan state’s support will be critical in advancing Trump’s peace plan for the Strip.
October 24, 2026 10:34 AM
JNS Staff
Republican attorney general candidate Saritha Komatireddy speaks during a press conference on Governor Kathy Hochul's sanctuary policies in front of the New Castle Courthouse in Chappaqua, New York, on Oct. 6, 2026. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.
U.S. News
‘I will declare a state of emergency on antisemitism,’ GOP nominee for New York attorney general says
“I will use the criminal and civil authorities of the attorney general’s office to protect Jewish New Yorkers,” Saritha Komatireddy told JNS.
Oct. 23, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Cara Michael Trager
U.S. News
Hate-crime charges brought against alleged killer of Cara Trager, but for bagel-shop destruction, not her death
Michael Trager told JNS that he feels ignored by city leaders after his wife, 71, was killed as they crossed a street together on their way home from a date night dinner.
Oct. 23, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Breaking News
08:30
Modi, Netanyahu discuss regional developments, Israel-India ties
08:22
IDF names two soldiers killed in terrorist attack near Hebron
08:02
Herzog: IDF soldiers prevented ‘large-scale attack’ near Hebron
07:29
European Parliament awards Sakharov Prize to ICC
07:05
Netanyahu wishes Milei happy birthday, hails Israel-Argentina ties
06:29
Smotrich calls for major military campaign in Judea and Samaria
06:02
IDF surrounds Hebron after shooting attack
05:30
Netanyahu orders Hebron cordoned off, Judea and Samaria closure
05:03
Iran says seven oil tankers attacked in Strait of Hormuz
04:30
Ben-Gvir: Israel must act before ‘Oct. 7 in Judea and Samaria’
03:56
New Israeli community established near site of deadly Samaria terror attack
03:25
Ben-Gvir expands gun-license eligibility to 11 Samaria communities
03:02
Netanyahu to JNS: Judicial reform plans back on table if I’m re-elected
02:31
Israel to run free trains nationwide on Election Day
01:58
67,000 Israelis abroad expected to fly home to vote
01:30
Biden ‘succumbed’ to Islamist-left coalition, Netanyahu tells JNS
00:58
Five wounded in shooting attack near Hebron
17:33
Jewish Florida congressman says Boca Raton man arrested for threatening to kill him
15:07
El-Sayed hires political consultant, who worked for Bay Area Federation, as Jewish outreach director
14:35
IDF kills head of Palestinian terrorist organization in Gaza
14:18
US urges Romania to proceed with Holocaust museum project
14:04
Hochul to campaign with Mamdani in Brooklyn
13:28
Iran is doing ‘everything they can’ to drive up oil before midterms, Trump says
12:53
Rubio call with Qatari prime minister reviews ‘close strategic partnership’
12:32
Waltz accuses ICJ judge of seeking to lower genocide threshold
12:03
Israel sanctions Lebanese energy company over fuel supplies to Hezbollah
10:05
IDF hunts suspects after Jewish holy site torched in Samaria
08:53
Israel hosts British social media influencers to promote tourism
08:33
Israeli forces nab three terror suspects in Judea, Samaria
08:13
London borough backs Israeli twin after neighbor’s snub
07:52
Israeli FM: Ex-Biden official’s account exposes political motives behind ICC warrant request
07:32
With domestic arms industry Israel ‘can’t be blackmailed,’ Netanyahu tells JNS
07:12
Tsav 9 activists block Gaza aid trucks, police intervene
06:53
US envoy meets Syrian president in Damascus for regional talks
06:33
Bank of Israel forecasts 5.6% growth this year, 7.5% in 2027
06:13
Canada names Jeffrey Marder International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance envoy
05:52
Netanyahu to JNS: We shuttered UK consulate so ‘they know we mean business’
05:44
Netanyahu denies report Trump blocked Iran strike
05:32
Sen. Rick Scott calls Israel model for ‘America First’ alliances
05:12
Netanyahu tells JNS: Trump will only ‘finish the job’ in Iran with me
04:51
Herzog to lead ceremonies marking 31 years since Rabin assassination
04:31
I ‘maneuvered’ to prevent a Palestinian state, Netanyahu tells JNS
04:11
Danon blasts UN rapporteurs for ‘distorting facts, spreading falsehoods’
03:55
Thai military deploys Israeli anti-drone system
03:35
Netanyahu to JNS: Israel must become an ‘AI power’
03:15
Avdija posts double-double in Portland’s season-opening rout
02:55
UK chief rabbi commends landmark report on antisemitism in British schools
02:35
State Dept denies wider Gulf evacuation, says order covers Saudi Arabia
02:15
Netanyahu orders IDF, Mossad to pursue overthrow of Iranian regime
01:55
Trump on Iran: Something will happen ‘fairly soon’
More Updates
JNS TV
A view of the empty courtroom at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on July 13, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
JNS TV / Basic Law
The Supreme Court debate missing from Israel’s election campaign
October 23, 2026 03:29 AM
Aylana Meisel
COLUMNS
Tamar Pross. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
How Tel Aviv-style Hebrew is rebuilding Jewish identity
Tamar Pross
Opinion
DC media outlet’s crusade against Israel
Michael Berenhaus