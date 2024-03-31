In the tumultuous world of conflict journalism, the role of a war correspondent transcends mere reportage—it delves into the heart of war, seeking to unravel its intricate layers and expose its harsh realities. Amidst the chaos and devastation, these journalists serve as eyewitnesses, capturing the essence of conflict and conveying its context to the world.

One of the most contentious conflicts in modern history is the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, where the stakes are high and the truth is often obscured by political agendas. In this arena, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) plays a central role. It makes its intentions clear: It seeks the obliteration of the Jewish state. Despite international efforts for recognition and reconciliation, the PLO adamantly rejects any notion of coexistence with Israel, clinging steadfastly to its agenda of violence and hostility.

As a seasoned journalist who has covered the PLO, its administrative arm—the Palestinian Authority (P.A.)---and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) since 1987, I have witnessed firsthand the relentless pursuit of this agenda. With Arab and Jewish reporters fluent in Arabic at the Ph.D. level, we have meticulously documented the PLO’s actions:

The PLO has never renounced its 1964 covenant aimed at the destruction of Israel.

Despite international efforts at peace, including the 1993 Oslo Accords, the PLO has refused to ratify any agreement.

In 2000, the PLO initiated a new school curriculum indoctrinating children with the ideology of total war against Jews.

In 2015, the PLO enacted legislation mandating lifetime salaries for individuals involved in the murder of Jews.

These revelations cast a stark light on the true nature of the conflict and challenge the narrative of those advocating for a “two-state solution.” The PLO’s rejection of peace and its perpetuation of violence underscores the complexity of the situation and the urgent need for informed action.

Amidst this backdrop of conflict, the role of organizations like UNRWA comes into sharp focus. Established in 1949 to assist Palestinian refugees, UNRWA has become a controversial entity, perpetuating the cycle of conflict rather than facilitating peace. Our agency has extensively covered UNRWA since its inception, producing documentaries and studies on its operations and impact.

UNRWA’s policies, which confine millions of Palestinians to perpetual refugee status, have come under scrutiny for perpetuating the conflict. The agency’s educational curriculum and funding mechanisms have been criticized for promoting violence and extremism, further exacerbating tensions in the region.

While UNRWA operates under the auspices of the U.N., its actions have far-reaching implications for regional stability and peace efforts. Despite its immunity from prosecution as a U.N. entity, the individuals working for UNRWA are not exempt from accountability. Recent efforts to hold UNRWA personnel responsible for criminal acts have gained traction, signaling a potential shift in the discourse surrounding the agency.

The case of former UNRWA Commissioner Peter Hansen serves as a poignant example of the power of investigative journalism to effect change. By uncovering the extent of Hamas’s influence within UNRWA, our agency played a pivotal role in Hansen’s removal from office, highlighting the importance of transparency and accountability in international organizations.

In the complex landscape of conflict reporting, the role of a Middle East war correspondent extends beyond mere observation—it is a quest for truth and justice amidst the chaos of war. As we continue to shine a light on the realities of conflict and hold accountable those who perpetuate violence, we strive to bring about a brighter, more peaceful future for all.

Originally published by The J.