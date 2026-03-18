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David Bedein

David Bedein

David Bedein is director of the Nahum Bedein Center for Near East Policy Research.

UNESCO
Opinion
Fallacy of Palestinian education policy change; Abbas never met with UNESCO
Promises to change the curriculum, even when made to donor states, are not technical commitments but political impossibilities. The curriculum reflects ideology, not neutral pedagogy.
Feb. 3, 2026
David Bedein
US troops at the Civil-Military Coordination Center in Kiryat Gat during Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit on Oct. 24, 2025. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/POOL.
Opinion
Briefing US forces in Kiryat Gat
Oct. 31, 2025
David Bedein
Palestinians in Gaza, Right of Return
Opinion
Essential questions not being asked of nations planning to recognize a Palestinian state
Aug. 18, 2025
David Bedein
Khan al-Ahmar
Features
Palestinian Authority education: No room for a two-state solution
P.A. textbooks paint the land’s Jewish history as a lie, demonize Jews and encourage their murder.
Oct. 10, 2024
David Bedein
Palestinian Authority Youth Camp
Opinion
UNRWA’s violent summer camps
A generation of Palestinian children were trained for war, leading directly to Oct. 7.
May. 19, 2024
David Bedein
Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, speaks to reporters in Tel Aviv after Hamas released her, Oct. 24, 2023. Photo by Gideon Markowicz/TPS.
Opinion
The role of a Middle East war correspondent
Conflict journalism can change the discourse.
Mar. 31, 2024
David Bedein
Philippe Lazzarini
Opinion
Fourteen issues UNRWA’s chief must address before Congress
UNRWA Commissioner-General Phillipe Lazzarini must be asked why he does not end incitement, corruption and the training of child soldiers.
Mar. 5, 2024
David Bedein
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) building in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, July 26, 2018. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
UNRWA’s terrorists
The U.N. agency teaches mass murder to Palestinian Arabs.
Nov. 5, 2023
David Bedein
Opinion
The Oslo peace process lasted less than three weeks
The Israeli government and media prevented anyone from knowing that the PLO had failed to ratify the Oslo Accords.
Sep. 7, 2023
David Bedein
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides in his office, October 2022. Credit: David Azagury/U.S. Embassy Jerusalem.
Opinion
Questions for the US ambassador to Israel
Will the U.S. follow its own policy of fostering Palestinian recognition of Israel?
May. 23, 2023
David Bedein
Former Supreme Court President Esther Hayut (center) arrives for a hearing in Jerusalem, Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
Four questions about the opponents of judicial reform
The vast majority of opponents are sincere, but there are those who are acting in their own self-interest.
Mar. 29, 2023
David Bedein
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