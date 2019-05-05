More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Why anti-Zionism is more lethal than anti-Semitism

It is no longer enough to argue that anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism; in many ways, it is worse. Anti-Semitism revolves around an emotion: hate. Anti-Zionism revolves around an action: eradication.

May. 5, 2019
David Suissa
Anti-Zionist Rally
Anti-Israel protest in Melbourne, Australia, in 2009. Credit: Takver via Wikimedia Commons.
David Suissa
David Suissa David Suissa
David Suissa is editor-in-chief and publisher of Tribe Media Corp and Jewish Journal. He can be reached at davids@jewishjournal.com.

I always get suspicious when I hear someone flaunt their pro-Israel credentials by saying, “I firmly believe in Israel’s right to exist.” Gee, thanks. I firmly believe in your right to exist, too.

The real question is: How did the issue of Israel’s “right to exist” ever come up?

After all, we never hear about Syria’s right to exist or Libya’s right to exist or Sudan’s right to exist or Yemen’s right to exist. A country can commit genocide against its people or inflict the worst humanitarian disaster on them and no one will ever bring up its “right to exist.”

So why is it OK to single out Israel?

Here’s my theory: If you hate Jews so much that you want to challenge their very existence, your best bet is to go after Israel. Jew-haters know they can’t start a movement to eliminate the Jews, so they do the next best thing: they work to undermine, in sneaky ways, the world’s only Jewish state.

A stark example is the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, a leading global force against Israel. Its very name is misleading. Words like “boycott,” “divestment” and “sanctions,” which are taken straight from the social justice manual, create a facade of genuine protest to hide a purely destructive agenda.

This shouldn’t shock anyone who’s been paying attention. In recent years, it has become more and more evident that the BDS agenda is not to criticize Israel but to crush it.

Even prominent BDS activists, like Ahmad Moor, have come clean: “OK, fine. So BDS does mean the end of the Jewish state.” Or former PLO spokeswoman and BDS activist Diana Buttu: “We need to wipe out Israel.” Or university professor As’ad Abu Khalil, another BDS activist: “The real aim of BDS is to bring down the State of Israel.”

Omar Barghouti, the founder of BDS himself, has said on the record: “Definitely, most definitely, we oppose a Jewish state in any part of Palestine.”

To undermine the 3,000-year Jewish connection to the land, Barghouti uses language like “acquired rights” and “indigenized.” His vision includes “de-Zionization” of Israel and the return of up to 5 million Palestinian “refugees” to flood the Jewish state.

Had BDS called itself the WIN movement—Wipeout Israel Now—no one would have taken them seriously. Instead, it uses the messaging of protest and intersectionality to attract well-meaning activists who don’t want to see Israel wiped out. This subterfuge is their strategy, and for the gullible crowd, it’s working.

It’s working primarily because they have succeeded in putting Israel’s existence on the table. They are sucking in much of the mainstream media and others who believe in “two states for two people” and assume that BDS is a way of pressuring Israel to get there.

It is far from that. The BDS mission can be traced straight back to the founding mission of the PLO in 1964, before any Jewish settlements existed, which was to eliminate what is still seen as the unacceptable colonialist and sovereign Jewish-Zionist intrusion into Arab-Muslim lands.

This is why, in my eyes, anti-Zionism is more lethal than anti-Semitism: It carries the virus of mass destruction.

As author Gil Troy writes in an email from Jerusalem, “Thousands have been killed and maimed by modern anti-Zionism, which requires the ideological and rhetorical inflammation to get people to blow themselves up and kill innocents. As a result, not only have we absorbed the notion that Israel’s existence should be up for grabs, but our outrage has been dulled—we accept attacks on Israel as normal.”

Underlying the whole assault on Israel, he adds, “is the rejection of us as a people. We are just supposed to be a ‘nice’ religion confined to our synagogues and JCCs, not a people taking up real space in the international arena.”

In sum, it is no longer enough to argue that anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism; in many ways, it is worse. Anti-Semitism revolves around an emotion: hate. Anti-Zionism revolves around an action: eradication.

The blatant discrimination against Israel which defines anti-Zionism must be fought on its own terms. In any case, there’s no need to defend Israel’s right to exist. If you want to flaunt your pro-Israel credentials, just say you firmly believe in Israel’s right to thrive.

This column first appeared in the Jewish Journal.

BDS Movement Anti-Israel Bias
EXPLORE JNS
College Campus, University
U.S. News
New fellowship to unite Black, Jewish student leaders in combating Jew-hatred, racism
Organizers say the program will equip participants to “build lasting bridges between communities.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard