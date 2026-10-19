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France’s Jews have a new fear: Can the state still protect them?

Moving quickly between locations, violent groups targeted symbols of the state and stretched security forces thin.

Dov Maimon
Cars were set on fire on Boulevard Voltaire around Place de la République in Paris and extinguished by the Paris Fire Brigade (BSPP) as part of student protests, riots and looting on the night of Oct. 17, 2026. Credit: Jorge Jaramillo via Wikimedia Commons.
Cars were set on fire on Boulevard Voltaire around Place de la République in Paris and extinguished by the Paris Fire Brigade (BSPP) as part of student protests, riots and looting on the night of Oct. 17, 2026. Credit: Jorge Jaramillo via Wikimedia Commons.
Dov Maimon
Dov Maimon Dov Maimon
Dov Maimon is a senior fellow at the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI), where he oversees European activities.
(Oct. 19, 2026 / JNS)

The unrest in France over the weekend should alarm French Jews—not because they were singled out but because the Republic itself came under assault.

In Limoges, the historic city hall was set ablaze; in Marseille, protesters forced their way into municipal offices. Shops were looted in Paris and Lyon, public buildings were attacked, and police struggled to keep pace.

Separately, a temporary Jewish prayer space in Paris’s 19th arrondissement was broken into overnight. Prayer books and other items were strewn across the floor, but the Torah scrolls were reportedly untouched. A congregation representative described it as an apparent attempted theft and saw no connection to the unrest.

The incident understandably alarmed congregants. But not every intrusion into Jewish premises is an antisemitic attack, and Saturday’s violence was not directed primarily at Jews. In Marseille, the local president of CRIF, the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions, reported no attacks on synagogues, which remained open.

You need not be attacked to begin feeling less secure.

The deeper question is whether the French state can protect Jews when public order breaks down.

France has seen serious unrest before during the Yellow Vest protests of 2018 and the riots following the death of Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old shot dead at point-blank by police during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, west of Paris, on June 27, 2023. This recent turbulence followed a different pattern. Most demonstrators marched peacefully, protesting rising living costs and broader social grievances.

Yet violent groups struck in several cities at once, sometimes before the marches had begun. Militants fought police and attacked public buildings while looters swept through shopping streets. Moving quickly between locations, they targeted symbols of the state and stretched security forces thin.

Whether the violence was coordinated or simply imitated across cities remains unclear. Either way, authorities in several cities struggled to maintain control.

France has strong laws and promptly condemns attacks on Jews. But a government can be fully committed to protecting a minority and still be unable to do so when violence spreads beyond isolated incidents. For Jewish communities, the gap between the state’s intentions and its capacity to act can be decisive.

Whether the turbulence was coordinated or simply imitated across cities remains unclear.

Jewish security depends on more than officers posted outside synagogues and schools. It rests on a state capable of maintaining order—and on confidence that it can do so. When that confidence falters, a minority that already feels increasingly unwelcome sees each new outbreak as another warning about the future. You need not be attacked yourself to begin feeling less secure.

The experience of Moroccan Jewry offers a useful illustration, though not a direct parallel. Jews left Morocco in waves, as political change and growing uncertainty eroded confidence in the future. France is not Morocco in the 1950s or 1960s. It is a democratic republic with strong institutions. Still, the comparison illuminates how uncertainty can gradually change a family’s sense of where its future lies.

Parents look beyond today’s conditions and ask whether their children will be safe in five or 10 years. Leaving rarely starts with one irreversible decision. A family sends a child to study abroad, buys an apartment, explores job opportunities, builds a foothold elsewhere—all while continuing to live comfortably in France.

These incremental steps reveal changing expectations. Departure can begin years before anyone actually leaves.

Antisemitism supplies the pressure. Doubt about the state’s ability to contain it is often what turns that pressure into a decision.

France can still restore that confidence, though statements of solidarity will not suffice. Jewish families need to see the law enforced consistently, even during intense social unrest. The future of French Jewry will not be determined by antisemitic incidents or the ferocity of anti-Jewish rhetoric alone. It will also depend on whether they believe the Republic can—and will—protect them.

Communities don’t always leave when persecution becomes unbearable. Sometimes, they leave when they can no longer predict what comes next.

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