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For Zion’s sake: Faith, covenant and the courage to act

Jerusalem remains the heart of the Jewish covenant, the place where destiny, memory and mission converge.

Eliezer Avraham
File photo: A white dove, the symbol of peace, in the backdrop of Jerusalem. Photo by David Vaaknin/Flash90.
File photo: A white dove, the symbol of peace, in the backdrop of Jerusalem. Photo by David Vaaknin/Flash90.
Eliezer Avraham
Eliezer Avraham Eliezer Avraham
Eliezer Avraham is the founder of Bridgei2, a Herzlian business advisory firm operating in Israel–India strategic relations, defense cooperation, enterprise innovation and energy security. He writes and advises on geopolitical and market dynamics, focusing on defense‑driven enterprise strategy and strategic partnerships.
(Aug. 18, 2026 / JNS)

Isaiah’s declaration, “For Zion’s sake, I will not be silent, and for Jerusalem’s sake, I will not be still” (Isaiah 62:1), stands as one of the most stirring calls to moral and spiritual responsibility in Jewish scripture. It is not poetic flourish. It is a charge.

Isaiah speaks as the guardian of Israel’s destiny, refusing to allow the covenantal mission of the Jewish people to be diminished or forgotten. His words describe sacred duty, not political advocacy. They remind us that the Jewish people are called to stand for Zion with clarity, courage and unwavering faith.

Isaiah continues with a vision of redemption that is both intimate and universal: “The nations shall see your righteousness and all kings your glory(Isaiah 62:2). Zion is the embodiment of God’s promise, the center of Jewish prayer and the heart of Jewish hope.

Rabbi Meir Soloveichik teaches that Jewish identity is rooted in covenantal memory—the sacred story that binds past, present and future. To speak for Zion is to speak for that memory and to affirm that Jewish destiny is divinely guided. Rabbi Jonathan Sacks wrote that Jewish history is a “drama of faith,” in which God calls His people to moral courage.

In a time when antisemitism rises across continents, Isaiah’s charge is not ancient history. It is a living obligation.

The covenant that God established with Abraham is the foundation of Jewish identity and the heart of Jewish destiny. “I will establish My covenant as an everlasting covenant between Me and you and your descendants after you” (Genesis 17:7). This is not metaphor. It is the defining promise that shapes the entire story of the Jewish people.

From Genesis through Deuteronomy, the Torah repeats this assurance: God will gather His people, protect them and return them to their land. This promise carried us through exile, persecution, dispersion and every attempt to erase us. It is the anchor of Jewish hope and the engine of Jewish endurance.

Soloveichik teaches that Jewish survival is itself testimony to the covenant’s truth. The endurance of the Jewish people against forces that sought to destroy them reveals that God’s promise remains alive. Jewish history is a sacred narrative, a dialogue between God and Israel. The covenant is not only a promise of protection but a summons to purpose. Sacks wrote that it is a relationship that demands responsibility, not privilege. To stand for Zion is to stand for that relationship and to affirm that Jewish destiny is guided by God … and still unfolding.

‘A blessing and a curse’

The Torah portion Re’eh, read earlier this month, confronts us with blessings and curses, a stark reminder of the moral clarity that defines the covenant. It begins with a choice placed before the Jewish people: “See, I set before you today a blessing and a curse.” (Deuteronomy 11:26). It is a declaration that covenantal life is grounded in responsibility.

The Torah does not promise ease. It promises consequence. Blessings follow faithfulness. Curses follow abandonment.

Yet even within the curses, the Torah offers hope. It assures us that God will never forget His people and will always provide a path of return. Hardship does not weaken the covenant. It refines it. Jewish destiny is shaped not by comfort, but by commitment. Re’eh insists that our moral choices carry weight in the unfolding story of our people.

Soloveichik teaches that the blessings and curses are a lens through which Jewish history can be understood. Both Jewish suffering and Jewish triumph reveal the depth of the covenantal bond between God and Israel. The Torah calls the Jewish people to moral responsibility, not passivity. Sacks explained that the covenant is a partnership in which God invites the Jewish people to help shape the moral landscape of the world. Silence in the face of moral challenge is itself a form of abandonment. To stand for Zion is to embrace the covenant’s call to act, speak and live with fidelity to the Jewish mission.

For thousands of years, Jews turned toward Zion three times a day, whispering ancient words of hope and return.

Antisemitism today emerges from many directions; old and new, religious and secular, left and right. It appears in political discourse on college campuses, in cultural institutions and across digital platforms. Its forms may change, but its aim is constant: to sever the Jewish people from their identity, their history and their covenantal home.

These attacks are not merely political challenges. They are spiritual attempts to undermine the bond between God and Israel. Yet the covenant teaches that Jewish destiny is shaped not by the hatred of others, but by the promise God made to Abraham and renewed throughout our history.

Soloveichik teaches that Jewish courage is rooted not in popularity, but in covenant. Defending Zion is not a political stance but a sacred duty. It is an affirmation of the promise that has carried the Jewish people through every trial of history. Sacks reminded us that Israel is not only a place. It is a promise. It is the embodiment of hope. To stand for Zion today is to continue the story of Jewish resilience and determination. It is to declare that the covenant still lives and that the voice of Zion will not be silenced.

‘We will not be still’

Zion is the spiritual center of Jewish identity—the axis around which Jewish prayer, longing and destiny revolve. For thousands of years, Jews turned toward Zion three times a day, whispering ancient words of hope and return.

Even in exile, Zion remained the point of orientation, the place where heaven and earth meet, where the covenant becomes visible, and where the Jewish future is written. Jerusalem is the earthly expression of that hope, the city where the promise of Zion takes form, and where the covenant breathes in stone, song and memory. The existence of Israel today is the fulfillment of a promise made by God to Abraham, renewed through the prophets and carried in the hearts of generations who refused to surrender their longing.

Soloveichik teaches that Zion is the spiritual idea of the covenant, while Jerusalem is its physical and historical expression. Jerusalem is the city where Jewish memory lives, where Jewish prayer ascends and where Jewish destiny unfolds. Sacks explained that Israel is the home where the Jewish story becomes a living reality, where hope takes shape and where the covenant finds expression in the life of a nation. Zion matters because it is the heart of Jewish destiny, the place where the covenant becomes a lived truth in Jerusalem and throughout the land of Israel.

For Zion’s sake, we will not be silent. For Jerusalem’s sake, we will not be still.

The covenant that began with Abraham, echoed through Isaiah, carried by generations in exile and renewed in the rebirth of Israel still calls to us. It summons us to faith, to courage and to clarity. It reminds us that Jewish destiny is shaped by the promise of God and the steadfastness of His people. Zion and Jerusalem remain the heart of that promise—the place where Jewish prayer rises and Jewish hope becomes a living reality.

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