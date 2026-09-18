More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

How to respond to the battlefield we live in

Ignorance, repeated and moralized, is fuel for the fire that burns against us.

Elisha Wiesel
Credit: Markus Winkler/Pexels.
Credit: Markus Winkler/Pexels.
Elisha Wiesel
Elisha Wiesel Elisha Wiesel
Elisha Wiesel is an American businessman, activist and philanthropist. He is the only child of Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel, a Nobel Prize laureate, and Marion Wiesel.
(Sept. 17, 2026 / JNS)

Baruch she’amar v’hayah ha’olam, “Blessed is the One who spoke, and the world came into being.” The prayer reminds observant Jews each morning that God spoke the world into being. It also reminds us that, alone among His creations, human beings have been given the power to shape the world through speech.

Our words give permission or impose restraint. They can uplift or humiliate. They can reinforce the truth or spread a lie.

We create the world daily with our words.

Rosh Hashanah is the anniversary of creation. It begins the Ten Days of Repentance leading to Yom Kippur. Jewish tradition tells us: We will be judged for the edges of the world we have distorted or left misshapen with our words.

And those who have platforms and followings have an even greater responsibility. Because fanatical rhetoric inflames the mob.

The terrorists who flew planes into the Twin Towers on 9/11—and the Hamas-led butchers who raped, pillaged and murdered Israelis on 10/7—were all set in motion by lies. Yet words can also change the world for good. Can any American listen to Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and not share in that dream?

At singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran’s recent MetLife Stadium concerts, rapper Macklemore tried to play it both ways. He hid a Hamas-level weaponization of Holocaust language behind dignified-sounding words, invoking the charge of genocide against Israel—“Free Palestine”—while stressing that his message was one of peace, dignity, respect and equality. But words don’t become harmless merely because their speaker announces benign intentions.

Whatever his intention, the poisonous accusation went beyond criticism of Israeli government policy.

What kind of world is created when a stadium of concert-goers are told that the Jewish state is the world’s villain—while omitting the Oct. 7 massacre, the hostages murdered in captivity and the vulnerability of a small country surrounded by enemies who have repeatedly declared their wish to destroy it?

What kind of world is created when a man with tens of millions of followers shouts “Free Palestine” without reckoning with the Palestinian choices made with said freedom after Israel withdrew every soldier and settlement from Gaza in 2005?

How large is the lie of omission when the salient reminder is not shared that Hamas won an election with its charter of hatred, seized Gaza after killing their political opponents, rejected the Quartet’s terms for peace and engagement, and built rockets and terror tunnels rather than a future for the people it ruled?

Words don’t become harmless merely because their speaker announces benign intentions.

Our challenge is how to respond to this battlefield we live in, where ignorant words fly past us like bullets, where the steady mortar shelling of images meant to stir hatred against Israel leaves our nervous systems on fire—or worse, unable to summon a response.

How do we deal with a world in which many of our friends, both non-Jewish and Jewish, believe the lie that Israel is guilty for having fought a war to defend itself?

This year, I lost a friend—not to death, but to the kind of political disagreement that changes the air between people. He says he wants to remain friends. Yet every email intended to renew the connection finds its way back to a collective indictment of Israelis for the conflict around them.

I know I am a flawed person. I regret the sharpness of my own words. I re-examine my choices and whether anger led me to say more than was useful. I know I have cut someone out of my life who had enriched it. But I cannot pretend that his ignorance is harmless or that I must accept it as the price of friendship. Ignorance, repeated and moralized, is fuel for the fire that burns against us.

If I’m not going to feel anger when somebody tells me that the Jewish residents of Israel “had it coming” for the violence unendingly unleashed against them for over a hundred years, what, then, should I feel anger about?

This holiday season, we should repent for every word that has hurt another person. We should mourn the innocent dead and contemplate how to save broken relationships. We should keep asking difficult questions of ourselves, our leaders and our community. And in this modern era of information warfare, we should pray to find a way to use our words with the caution and respect with which we would handle a weapon.

But, God forbid, we should accept false charges to make our accusers comfortable or apologize for refusing to disappear. Repentance requires us to examine our own language. It does not require us to accept someone else’s lies.

We may offend some people by insisting that Jewish lives matter; that Oct. 7 matters; that facts and history matter; that the Jewish people are entitled to safety, dignity, and self-determination; and that our existence as equals is not a sin for which we must apologize.

Those words, too, make a world. And for those words, and the world they bring into being—let us remain unrepentant.

Anti-Israel Bias
EXPLORE JNS
Rabbi Rachel Short. Credit: Courtesy.
U.S. News
Hawaii rabbis say they fight Jew-hatred with ‘Shaloha’ spirit, after state data shows Jews targets of 75% of faith-based hate crimes last year
“That’s how we combat antisemitism,” Rabbi Rachel Short told JNS. “We let people see who we are and what we do.”
September 17, 2026 06:34 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
United Nations
U.S. News
Israeli, Moroccan officials reaffirm ‘spirit of Abraham Accords’ in NY, talk ‘unlimited opportunities’ for relations
The United States, Morocco and Israel said they are “undaunted by regional challenges”
September 16, 2026 04:49 PM
JNS Staff
U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrives on Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Sept. 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Schiefelbein-POOL/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Vance: US cannot let Mideast policy be ‘subservient’ to Israel
President Donald Trump has shown he’s willing to break with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu more than any commander-in-chief in four decades, said the vice president.
Sept. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Aerial view of the Grand Mosque complex in Mecca, as Muslims perform the evening prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, on May 24, 2026, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Photo by Zain Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Muslim nations condemn ‘heinous attacks’ after Houthi drone downed near Mecca
The Iranian-backed Yemeni group said it shot down a Saudi F15 fighter jet in the airspace of Marib province.
Sept. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
18:19
Texas Air National Guard F-16 plane crashes in Michigan, pilot ejects safely
17:31
Muslim student group decries screening of ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels’ at Vanderbilt
16:19
US approves potential $24.3 billion F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia
15:18
‘Detroit News’ endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race
14:36
North Carolina man arrested for threatening AJC, AIPAC leaders
14:20
IDF says it killed two Hamas terrorists
14:13
Dem Michigan Senate nominee’s imam scrubs sermons from Youtube, including one praising Hamas leader
13:35
Jon Kyl, pro-Israel former Senate majority whip, dies at 84
13:00
Ireland says it plans to boycott Eurovision next year due to Israel’s involvement
12:42
At least two Jews among those named to U.S. agency health panel
12:07
US officials say they’re probing if Iran to blame for cyberattacks on Texas-bound tankers
10:47
Manhattan Institute sues Mamdani admin for release of documents on Jewish issues
10:01
‘Much appreciation’ to Israel for killing Hamas terrorist who abducted Omer Neutra, GOP NY gubernatorial candidate says
09:58
NY state rep calls on police to protect Netanyahu during his UN visit
08:59
Netanyahu tells Modi Israel-India ties have ‘never been stronger’
08:41
Israeli undercover forces shoot, arrest Tanzim terrorist in Samaria
08:38
Aoun, Abdullah, Macron meet in Paris to mobilize support for Lebanese army
08:35
IDF: Drone alert in northern Israel likely false identification
08:18
Netanyahu vows to defeat Iranian regime, terror proxies
08:03
Hezbollah-linked ‘Al-Akhbar’ marks pager attack anniversary with ‘I see’ cover
07:46
Katz: Palestinian poll shows Gaza ‘realizing Hamas’s path failed’
07:40
Air-raid sirens activated in northern Israeli towns; IDF reviewing details
07:22
Israeli Arab charged in plot to bomb Amdocs server farm
07:02
Israeli series ‘Fauda’ tops weekly Netflix rankings in Lebanon
06:44
2,000-year-old Jewish ritual bath uncovered intact in southern Israel
06:21
Israeli arrested at Indian airport after live cartridge found in bag
06:01
Hormuz traffic falls to three tracked vessels
05:40
IDF rabbinate tells troops to stay ready for ‘sudden event’ on Yom Kippur
05:19
IDF eliminates Oct. 7 infiltrator in northern Gaza strike
05:12
Two Palestinians arrested for attempted lynching of Israelis in Jenin
04:54
Police seize arms across Judea and Samaria, including rooftop machine gun
04:37
Palestinian arrested after cyclist fatally struck by stolen car in Tel Aviv
04:16
Herzog: Netanyahu trial ‘needs to end,’ mediation door remains open
03:58
Guterres calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza despite existing truce
03:37
Israel, Morocco agree to upgrade diplomatic ties
03:15
Danon: UN should not let Abbas bypass US visa ban with recorded speech
02:54
Trump: ‘Hopefully we are towards the end’ of Iran war
02:35
IDF arrests senior PIJ terrorist in Samaria
02:14
Huckabee: Europe ‘oblivious to reality’ as US denies PA, PLO visas
01:54
IDF launches surprise nationwide drill
01:25
Palestinian Authority delegation, including Mahmoud Abbas, denied visas to attend UNGA
01:08
Civil Administration razes illegal structures near new Judea, Samaria towns
00:07
Unusually heavy September rain forecast for northern, central Israel
23:06
Hamas urges ICC probe into ‘NAZA’ testimonies
16:27
Netanyahu vows to revoke citizenship from those who defame IDF soldiers overseas
16:13
‘NY Times’ apologizes for article suggesting Israelis’ Oct. 7 victimhood a ‘matter of perception’
15:01
US raises Saudi Arabia travel advisory level from 2 to 3
14:42
Public Florida university, Bar-Ilan launch gap-year partnership
14:26
‘CBS’ releases photos of widespread damage at US bases during Iran war
14:08
Code Pink has annual budget below $1.3 million, lawyer for anti-Israel group tells court
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Jews must stop cowering and starting fighting back
September 17, 2026 04:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Menachem Glik. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
A new ‘Merchant of Venice’ slanders Israel
Mendi Glik
Oded J.K. Faran
Walter E. Block
Opinion
What the Haredim owe Israel
Oded J.K. Faran, Walter E. Block