More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Saudi religious diplomacy targets Jerusalem

A United Arab Emirates-backed Saudi effort to wrest control from Jordan of Islam’s holy places in Jerusalem signals a sharper, more overt edge to Saudi religious diplomacy.

James Dorsey
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
James Dorsey
Dr. James M. Dorsey, a non-resident senior associate at the BESA Center, is a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University and co-director of the University of Würzburg’s Institute for Fan Culture.
(July 9, 2018 / JNS)

A United Arab Emirates-backed Saudi effort to wrest control from Jordan of Islam’s holy places in Jerusalem signals a sharper, more overt edge to Saudi religious diplomacy. The kingdom’s quest for regional hegemony risks deepening divides in the Muslim world.

The Saudi effort to take control of Islam’s holy places in Jerusalem serves, among other things, to support U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict—a plan that has split the Muslim world even before it has officially been made public, and that has been clouded by Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

At the very least, Saudi Arabia hopes—at the risk of destabilizing Jordan, where Palestinians account for at least half the country’s nearly 10 million people—to drop its resistance to the Trump initiative.

Riyadh’s and the UAE’s focus on Jerusalem has broad regional implications as they are battling Turkey for ownership of the Jerusalem issue. Both countries have tried to downplay the significance of two Islamic summits in Istanbul convened by Turkey to counter Trump’s moving of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

Turkey and the Gulf states are also at odds over the Saudi-UAE-led economic and diplomatic boycott of Qatar and policy towards Iran.

The power- and geopolitics-driven effort constitutes a marked shift in Saudi religious diplomacy, which, for much of the past four decades, involved a $100 billion public-diplomacy campaign to globally promote Sunni Muslim ultra-conservatism. More recently, Saudi Arabia has sought to project itself as a beacon of tolerance, interfaith dialogue and an unidentified form of moderate Islam.

Riyadh has not officially announced its quest to wrest control from Jordan of the Temple Mount, home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third most holy site after Mecca and Medina, but evidence is piling up against a backdrop of ever closer relations among Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain.

Flexing the kingdom’s financial muscle, Saudi King Salman told an Arab summit in Dhahran in April that he was donating $150 million to support Islam’s holy places in Jerusalem. The donation counters a multitude of Turkish bequests to Islamic organizations in Jerusalem and efforts to acquire real estate.

But unlike Saudi Arabia, Turkey can capitalize on the fact that it maintains diplomatic relations with Israel to organize Islamist tours to the city. Thousands of Turkish supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s Justice and Democracy Party (AKP) visited the city in the past year. Turkish activists allegedly participated in last year’s protests on the Temple Mount.

Striking a different chord from that of his powerful son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been vocal in his support for Trump and his empathy with Israeli positions, King Salman denounced the “invalidity and illegality” of the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem.

Saudi Arabia, in opposition to the Jordanian endowment that administers the Temple Mount, last year backed Israel’s installation of metal detectors following an attack that killed two Israeli policemen.

Some Jordanians saw the Saudi support as a precursor to a US-backed agreement with Israel that would give the Gulf states a foothold on the Temple Mount by allowing Saudi and UAE personnel to be posted at its entrances.

According to Kamal Khatib, an Israeli Arab Islamist leader, as well as Arab media reports, the UAE—in competition with Turkey—is seeking to purchase real estate adjacent to the Temple Mount. Khatib asserted that the UAE is operating through an associate of Muhammad Dahlan, an Abu Dhabi-based former Palestinian security chief with presidential ambitions.

Jordan and Saudi Arabia clashed in December during a gathering of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union when the kingdom attempted to challenge Jordan’s custodianship of holy places in Jerusalem.

Saudi Arabia, together with the UAE and Kuwait, pledged $2.5 billion to Jordan after mass anti-government protests rocked the country earlier this year in a bid to gain leverage and prevent it from turning to Turkey for help.

Al-Monitor quoted Raed Daana, a former director of preaching and guidance at Al-Aqsa Mosque Directorate, as saying that Saudi Arabia had secretly invited Palestinian Muslim dignitaries in a bid to garner support for a Saudi power grab.

Saudi officials are further believed to be pressuring Palestine Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas to allow Saudi Islamic scholars to visit Palestine. In a rare outreach, Iyad Madani, a Saudi national and secretary-general of the Jeddah-based, 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), visited the Temple Mount in January.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have used Bahrain, a financially weak state whose ruling family was bolstered in 2011 by the intervention of a Saudi-led military force to counter a popular revolt, as a front for some of their overtures towards Israel.

Bahrain, which recently granted entry to an Israeli delegation to participate in a UNESCO meeting, has been at the forefront of the Gulf states’ religious diplomacy and propagation of interfaith dialogue.

Israel’s only official presence in the Gulf is its under-the-radar mission to the International Renewable Energy Agency in Abu Dhabi, which is widely seen as the Jewish state’s embassy to the region.

A prominent American rabbi, Marc Shneier, and evangelist Rev. Johnnie Moore, a member of Trump’s faith advisory board, keynoted at a dinner in Washington in May hosted by the Bahrain Embassy. Moore led a delegation of Bahraini and expatriate civic and business leaders on a visit to Israel last December, days after Trump had recognized Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state.

The delegation’s Palestinian reception suggests that Saudi-UAE efforts to gain a geopolitics-driven religious foothold in Jerusalem may not be straightforward. Palestinian guards barred the delegation from entering the Temple Mount while protesters in Gaza blocked it from visiting the Gaza Strip.

Said Palestine Liberation Organization executive committee member Hanan Ashrawi in a comment about the visit that could have applied to the broader Saudi-UAE effort: “I don’t believe this whole lovey-dovey approach of ‘we’re here to show tolerance.’ Then go home and show tolerance at home.”

Dr. James M. Dorsey, a non-resident senior associate at the BESA Center, is a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University and co-director of the University of Würzburg’s Institute for Fan Culture.

BESA Center Perspectives Papers are published through the generosity of the Greg Rosshandler Family

Middle East
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
Hasan Piker, a far-left streamer, speaking at a re-election campaign rally for former Rep. Cori Bush, the Missouri Democrat who lost her position in 2024, in St. Louis, Mo., May 1, 2026. Credit: Poisonwithahawkseye via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
BREAKING: University of Washington cancels Hasan Piker event
“I’m happy that the University of Washington, for literally the first time ever, has made the correct decision to not have an America-hating communist spread his hatred and terrible ideology to young people at our taxpayer funded universities,” Republican state representative Travis Couture told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) walks through the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 3, 2026. Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Congressman who introduced bill to send anti-Israel protesters to Gaza loses primary
Despite an endorsement from U.S. President Donald Trump, Rep. Andy Ogles lost his House primary in Tennessee on Thursday.
Aug. 7, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Breaking News
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
01:25
Russia, US lead 78-country roster of ‘olim’ recruits in latest IDF draft
00:23
Sa’ar slams Turkey over hypocrisy on Syria, vows Israel will defend itself
19:32
Trump says El-Sayed pushing to end filibuster would mean no more GOP presidents, but adds 30 minutes later that he agrees
17:02
US has ‘literally massive amounts of ammunition,’ Trump says
16:30
Trump admin announces ‘historic’ $2 billion in health, humanitarian aid to faith-based groups
15:15
After six months, federal Canadian Jew-hatred panel ‘still doing icebreakers, no agenda, no plan,’ deputy opposition leader says
14:59
Journal retracts study, after authors seem to used AI, which recasts ‘final solution,’ meaning chemistry compound, as ‘mass killing of an ethnic group’
14:52
Teacher, who said ‘ethnic-studies means free Palestine,’ won’t talk ‘Israeli-Palestinian conflict’ at UC Berkeley workshop, school spokesman tells JNS
14:39
‘No famine in Gaza,’ Israeli foreign ministry says, ‘anyone who is still open to arguments can look at the empirical data’
14:28
CAMERA says it got ‘Financial Times’ to correct ‘false claim that linked AIPAC to Benjamin Netanyahu’
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The suicidal significance of the Michigan Democratic primary
Melanie Phillips
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen