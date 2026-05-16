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U.S. military slays top ISIS leader in Africa

American forces hunted for Abu-Bilal al-Minuki for months over his killing of Christians, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

May 16, 2026
JNS Staff
ISIS Flag in Syria
A terrorist carries the Islamic State’s flag overlooking Dabiq in Syria in 2013. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
( May 16, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. forces overnight Friday killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, the Islamic State’s second in command globally, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

The president did not specify the location of the strike, but said that the American forces “executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission” together with the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Trump thanked the Nigerian government for its cooperation, adding that al-Minuki “will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated on X, “In conjunction with Nigeria’s President, and at the direction of President Trump, U.S. Africa Command oversaw a precise operation to remove this terrorist.”

He continued, “Back in November 2025, President Trump declared to the world that we will help protect Christians in Nigeria and instructed the Department of War to prepare for action. So, for months, we hunted this top ISIS leader in Nigeria who was killing Christians, and we killed him—and his entire posse.

“The removal of him [al-Minuki] and other ISIS personnel makes Americans safer by further degrading ISIS’s ability to plan and carry out attacks that threaten the U.S. homeland, American citizens, and innocent civilians. … This should serve as a reminder that we will hunt down those who wish to harm Americans or innocent Christians, wherever they are.”

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