American Airlines extends suspension of service to Israel until January 2027

American Airlines is extending its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv and Doha until next year, it announced on Sunday.

The Dallas-based carrier, which was due to renew its daily flight from New York to Israel in September, said it was extending its suspension of service to both Israel and Qatar until Jan. 7, 2027.

Both United Airlines and Delta Air Lines are scheduled to resume service to Tel Aviv in September.

“We will proactively reach out to impacted customers of this schedule adjustment, offering options in line with our customer-friendly schedule change policy,” American Airlines said in an emailed statement.

American is the only U.S. legacy carrier not to fly to Tel Aviv at all since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, which triggered the two-year war against the terrorist organization in Gaza.

Israeli travel consultants expressed exasperation Sunday at American’s latest postponement.

“This pattern of American Airlines oscillating between flying to Israel and then pulling out dates back to its merger with US Airways back in 2013, and it has been playing possum with both Israeli and U.S. clients since,” Mark Feldman, CEO of Jerusalem’s Ziontours, told JNS. “It is time American Airlines removes Israel from all its future plans, or at least until its next big merger.”

Israel’s flag carrier, El Al, and Israeli airline Arkia are the only two carriers currently offering nonstop service on the lucrative New York route, sending airfares soaring anew in the busy summer season due to high demand and limited availability.

Israeli carrier Israir has been planning to begin New York flights, but has not announced a launch date.

About a dozen international carriers, including two Emirati carriers, have resumed service to Tel Aviv since the war with Iran began on Feb.28.