More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

American Airlines extends suspension of service to Israel until January 2027

The Dallas-based carrier has not flown to the Jewish state for over two and a half years.

May 18, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
An American Airlines passenger plane parked at a gate at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., on Aug. 24, 2025. Photo by Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images.
An American Airlines passenger plane parked at a gate at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., on Aug. 24, 2025. Photo by Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images.
( May 18, 2026 / JNS )

American Airlines is extending its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv and Doha until next year, it announced on Sunday.

The Dallas-based carrier, which was due to renew its daily flight from New York to Israel in September, said it was extending its suspension of service to both Israel and Qatar until Jan. 7, 2027.

Both United Airlines and Delta Air Lines are scheduled to resume service to Tel Aviv in September.

“We will proactively reach out to impacted customers of this schedule adjustment, offering options in line with our customer-friendly schedule change policy,” American Airlines said in an emailed statement.

American is the only U.S. legacy carrier not to fly to Tel Aviv at all since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, which triggered the two-year war against the terrorist organization in Gaza.

Israeli travel consultants expressed exasperation Sunday at American’s latest postponement.

“This pattern of American Airlines oscillating between flying to Israel and then pulling out dates back to its merger with US Airways back in 2013, and it has been playing possum with both Israeli and U.S. clients since,” Mark Feldman, CEO of Jerusalem’s Ziontours, told JNS. “It is time American Airlines removes Israel from all its future plans, or at least until its next big merger.”

Israel’s flag carrier, El Al, and Israeli airline Arkia are the only two carriers currently offering nonstop service on the lucrative New York route, sending airfares soaring anew in the busy summer season due to high demand and limited availability.

Israeli carrier Israir has been planning to begin New York flights, but has not announced a launch date.

About a dozen international carriers, including two Emirati carriers, have resumed service to Tel Aviv since the war with Iran began on Feb.28.

Flight Updates Business and Economy U.S.-Israel Relations
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
Israel News
Israeli economy contracts amid war with Iran but expected to bounce back
Earlier forecasts feared a 9.5% drop in GDP in the first quarter, but current data point to a much more positive outcome.
May 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli troops in Syrian territory. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Jewish resettlement activists arrested after entering Syria
The incursion was said to be the fourth within 24 hours and the 14th since the Bashan Pioneers group was founded.
May 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers are seen near the Israeli border with Lebanon, northern Israel, May 17, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strikes 30 Hezbollah terror sites in Southern Lebanon
The targets included weapons storage facilities, observation posts and other infrastructure used to plan attacks on Israeli troops and civilians.
May 18, 2026
JNS Staff
An illegal garbage dump in western Samaria, overlooking the Israeli city of Rosh HaAyin, May 14, 2026. Photo by Josh Hasten.
Feature
Illegal expansion, pollution highlighted on Samaria tour near central Israel
Regavim-led visit points to sewage, dumping and construction encroaching on Area C, kilometers from Jewish state’s population centers.
May 18, 2026
Josh Hasten
View of the Beit Lid military court, July 30, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Death penalty for Palestinian terrorists takes effect in Judea and Samaria
“A terrorist who murders Jews must know that the outcome will not be a prisoner release deal,” National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said.
May 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Attendees watch a pre-recorded video of U.S. President Donald Trump reading from the Bible during "Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving" on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on May 17, 2026. Photo by Matthew Hatcher / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Trump warns Iran time running out on deal
The president was expected to talk with Netanyahu as he weighs restarting U.S. military action.
May 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Netanyahu Kirya meeting
JNS TV / Basic Law
Israel’s Mossad leadership crisis and internal legal battles
May. 17, 2026
Aylana Meisel
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: Global Focus
Abe Foxman and the luxury of pessimism
Ben Cohen
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
‘Rapist dogs?’ Woke journalism’s antisemitic war on Israel crosses a line
Jonathan S. Tobin