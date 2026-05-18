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Trump warns Iran time running out on deal

The president was expected to talk with Netanyahu as he weighs restarting U.S. military action.

May 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Attendees watch a pre-recorded video of U.S. President Donald Trump reading from the Bible during "Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving" on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on May 17, 2026. Photo by Matthew Hatcher / AFP via Getty Images.
Attendees watch a pre-recorded video of U.S. President Donald Trump reading from the Bible during the “Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving” event on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., May 17, 2026. Photo by Matthew Hatcher/AFP via Getty Images.
( May 18, 2026 / JNS )

Time is running out for a deal, U.S. President Donald Trump warned the Iranian regime on Sunday.

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE! President DJT,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The president was expected to talk on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, with the premier saying on Sunday morning that “our eyes are also open regarding Iran.”

Meanwhile, an Israeli source told Kan News on Sunday that with a green light from Trump, Washington and Jerusalem are expected to jointly attack Iran, with the country’s national energy infrastructure on the target list. The Israeli public broadcaster noted that the White House had requested it not be attacked in the previous round, the American “Operation Epic Fury” and Israeli “Operation Roaring Lion” launched jointly on Feb. 28 with a ceasefire holding since April 8.

Iran’s leaders increasingly believe Trump will resume military action, and they are pursuing a strategy of “deception and delay” to buy time and complicate any return to war, according to two regional intelligence officials cited by Fox News on Sunday.

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