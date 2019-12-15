More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The NATO strategy to protect Europe is guaranteed to fail

Until it decides to openly and honestly address the actual internal and external threats it faces, NATO has no chance of successfully defending the people of its member nations.

Ken Abramowitz
U.S. President Donald Trump with fellow North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members at the 70th anniversary of NATO in Watford, Hertfordshire, outside of London, Dec. 4, 2019. Credit: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead.
U.S. President Donald Trump with fellow North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members at the 70th anniversary of NATO in Watford, Hertfordshire, outside of London, Dec. 4, 2019. Credit: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead.
Ken Abramowitz
Ken Abramowitz is the author of The Multifront War: Defending America From Political Islam, China, Russia, Pandemics and Racial Strife.
(Dec. 15, 2019 / JNS)

On Dec 3-4, the leaders of the 29 NATO countries gathered in London, England, to update the organization’s security strategy.

The collective joint communique, entitled the “London Declaration,” highlighted NATO’s strategies to counteract China and Russia, and generic “terrorism” by both state and non-state actors.

Most astonishingly, however, the declaration did not:

• Define “terrorism.”

• Mention specific non-state terrorist actors such as Islamic State, Al Qaeda (search the document for these terms here.)

• Mention Iran’s sponsorship of terrorism and cultural subversion throughout the world—and particularly in Europe.

• Acknowledge that the No. 1 threat to Europe is the metastasis of Islamist terrorism and cultural subversion, which are both dictates of Islamic sharia law, let alone present a strategy to counteract this threat.

• Discuss the fact that Turkey and Qatar finance the Muslim Brotherhood, the hub organization that birthed every major Sunni Islamist terrorist group in the world.

• Discuss the fact that Saudi Arabia finances the worldwide spread of Wahabbism, which similar to but organizationally distinct from the Muslim Brotherhood.

• Discuss Turkey’s role in facilitating the invasion of Europe by more than two million Muslim “refugees” and migrants since 2015.

• Discuss the Islamist radicalization of Turkey, and Ankara’s financing of the construction of hundreds if not thousands of mosques throughout Europe, Latin America, Africa and beyond.

• Discuss whether Turkey (which is now 99 percent Muslim) should even be a member of NATO (which is 90 percent Christian).

To its credit, the London Declaration discussed “irregular migration” (presumably from unnamed Middle Eastern countries)—but presented no strategy to stop it or to deport the Islamist terrorists and their supporters who have already penetrated and settled in European countries. Below is the entirety of this passage:

“We, as an Alliance, are facing distinct threats and challenges emanating from all strategic directions. Russia’s aggressive actions constitute a threat to Euro-Atlantic security; terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remains a persistent threat to us all. State and non-state actors challenge the rules-based international order. Instability beyond our borders is also contributing to irregular migration. We face cyber and hybrid threats.”

Since NATO has been consistently unable or unwilling to recognize the growing Islamic demographic and cultural/political threat, it stands no chance of successfully defending those it is charged to protect.

Consider: Mohammed is now one of the top 10 names for male babies in America, one of the top five names for male babies in Europe, and the most popular name for male babies in London, England. According to one veteran researcher, France will become a Muslim-majority nation within 40-45 years.

Until it decides to openly and honestly address the actual internal and external threats it faces, NATO has no chance of successfully defending the people of its member nations, who are forced to pay for this travesty.

Ken Abramowitz is the president and founder of SaveTheWest.

Religion U.S. Foreign Policy
EXPLORE JNS
State Department
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: State Dept official ‘failed to do his homework’ before working with terror-tied charity, senior US official says
“World Vision is severely compromised by ties to Islamist terrorists and a radical left wing climate change agenda,” the senior Trump administration official told JNS. “Why is he funding them?”
August 10, 2026 11:23 AM
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli soldiers operate amid rubble in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Netanyahu spokesman to JNS: Hamas must disarm before Gaza pullout
The Islamist group is “just as committed to terrorism today” as it was on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Doron Spielman.
August 10, 2026 08:27 AM
Joshua Marks
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
13:25
New images of fifth season of ‘Fauda,’ to premiere on Netflix in September, released
13:09
130 Gazan patients medically evacuated through Kerem Shalom crossing, Israel says
13:02
AEPi house at UC, San Diego targeted with antisemitic vandalism, ‘Jewish students will not be intimidated into hiding who they are,’ Israel on Campus Coalition says
12:49
In meeting with British foreign secretary, Jewish leaders discuss UK-Israel relations, Jew-hatred, Brotherhood, Board of Deputies says
12:40
Touro University launches business school, names former Pace University business dean as its head
12:30
Social media account attributed to Iranian regime leader announces six new appointments, including commander-in-chief of IRGC
12:20
Sa’ar thanks Colombian president for ‘historic’ decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights
12:10
Under Trump, US has revoked 175,000 visas from foreign nationals, including for having ‘endangered national security’ and called for violence against Americans, State Department says
11:58
‘Threshold of new era,’ Netanyahu says of national artificial intelligence program to make Israel ‘global superpower in the field’
11:58
Israel ready to aid Columbia after 7.4 magnitude earthquake, Sa’ar says, after reported death toll of 20
11:54
Trump names Jewish lawyer Will Scharf, staff secretary, as new White House council
11:39
Patti and Jonathan Kraft give ‘generous gift’ in part to create Kraft family professorship in Jewish studies, Rice University says
08:59
Israel: Iran appoints top official wanted for role in Argentina AMIA bombing
08:46
US envoy marks 25 years since Sbarro bombing, vows pursuit of terrorist
08:37
Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas is disarmed, Likud minister vows
08:33
Shuafat man indicted for impersonating rival, threatening Israeli officials
08:11
Tourist visits to Israel up 28% in July
07:42
Venezuelan chief rabbi asks Caracas to restore ties with Israel
07:22
Germany sees Gaza plan as path toward Hamas disarmament
07:21
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Beirut-Jerusalem talks
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Column
Want peace with Israel? Lift the siege
Fiamma Nirenstein
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David